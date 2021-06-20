Pipelinespillsprevention 130128015307-phpapp01

Continue your professional development with Scribd
Submission provided to the NEB outside of hearing processes simply to relay geological risks to pipeline infrastructure by geological circumstances related to ice melt, scouring, floods and changes to water systems. Submitted out of concern for climate change risks.
