Raceway 121129160609-phpapp02

Presentation regarding the Fort Erie Raceway Proposal. by Louisette Lanteigne, 700 Star Flower Ave., Waterloo Ont. N2V 2L2
Land-Use Planning • Traditionally, the underlying belief of planning is that collective rationality can be brought into th...
Land Use Planning and Private Development Bias • Planning is a highly charged financial process - development or redevelop...
Planning Act • The Act contains myriad policies in support of strict prohibition of proposed development • Section1.1 outl...
Supporting PPS Provisions • 2.1.1 Natural features and areas shall be protected for the long term. • 2.1.2 The diversity a...
Planning Act cont’d… • Section 2 stipulates the Provincial Interest in broad terms: (a) the protection of ecological syste...
Planning Act cont’d… Provincial Interest cont’d (d) the conservation of features of significant architectural, cultural, h...
Planning Act cont’d… Provincial Interest cont’d (h) the orderly development of safe and healthy communities; (l) the prote...
Planning Act cont’d… Provincial Interest cont’d (n) the resolution of planning conflicts involving public and private inte...
‘Consistency’ with Provincial Policy Statement (PPS) • Pursuant to Section 3 subsection 5 of the Planning Act, all land-us...
Supporting PPS Provisions cont’d… • 2.1.6 Development and site alteration shall not be permitted on adjacent lands to the ...
Supporting PPS Provisions cont’d… • 2.2.1 Planning authorities shall protect, improve or restore the quality and quantity ...
Supporting PPS Provisions cont’d… e) maintaining linkages and related functions among surface water features, ground water...
Planning criteria not met by decision makers Pursuant to Section 51 subsection 24 of the Planning Act, decision makers mus...
Summary of Issues and Concerns: Leads to Environmental Degradation of the Community • Water quantity and quality issues • ...
A View of Ontario's Farmlands 2011 Census of Agriculture Ontario has the biggest agricultural output as measured by farm c...
Farming in Ontario = $50 billion/year Direct employment in the automotive sector in 2010 was 31,500, while food processing...
Farmlands in Ontario at risk Number of farms in Ontario dropped 9.2% from 2006 to 2011 The area farmed in the province fel...
The reason for decline of Ontario farms: “It’s subdivisions, it’s shopping malls, it’s roads,” said Mark Wales, president ...
Mark Wales, President of Ontario Federation of Agriculture states: “Canada is expected to be one of only six countries in ...
Global water & food crisis due to declining aquifers World's largest aquifer going dry The Ogallala aquifer is the world's...
According to the Word Bank: -drought-affected areas would increase from 15.4% of global cropland today, to around 44% by 2...
Agricultural lands WITH WATER are in high demand. • Countries such as China, Korea and the United Arab Emirates are buying...
2012 view of US Drought
US drought resulted in toxic feed Cattle are being poisoned by cyanide-laced weeds in Arkansas. Across the Midwest water-s...
Atrazine contaminated US water supplies. Drought and depleted aquifers reduced groundwater to dilute.
REGARDING ENGINEERING FIRMS There is no money in discovering bad geology...or is there? Engineering firms often conduct en...
Topography isn't enough to delineate watersheds or prevent water risks. (cross section of the Waterloo Moriane)
What goes in the ground will head to wells with draw down effects regardless of topography. Professor Mike Stone: chloride...
Price the value the natural capital worth! - Our undeveloped lands provides water and farmland used for municipal, industr...
Natural Wetlands can filter out nitrate and phosphate issues 80-90% www.creditvalleyca.ca/wp.../01/ValuingWetlandsPhase1-f...
Protect our A1 Farmlands and source water areas for generations to come
Protect the function of Aggregates Aggregates = Water Supplies
Mandate test times/methods & hold engineering firms accountable.
To protect communities and the economy, realistically assess the monetary risks of the raceway to the water and farmland i...
