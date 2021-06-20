Waterlooregionsdrainedponds 120920170138-phpapp01

Continue your professional development with Scribd
Large wetlands removed, heritage trees removed and habitat of rare species altered in the area of Waterloo Region prior to critical EIS studies needed before development projects. Loopholes being used to do damage to undermine risks to water tables and the Waterloo Moraine.
