Similarities Ms.Lea U.Meniano
Similar •Same alike in color size,shape and texture.
Let Us Study
Practice Encirle the objects that are the same or similar.
Similar nursery
Similar nursery
Similar nursery
Similar nursery
Similar nursery
Similar nursery
Education
Aug. 27, 2021
Similar nursery

Education
Aug. 27, 2021
similar-N

Similar nursery

  1. 1. Similarities Ms.Lea U.Meniano
  2. 2. Similar •Same alike in color size,shape and texture.
  3. 3. Let Us Study
  4. 4. Practice Encirle the objects that are the same or similar.

×