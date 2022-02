What to Upload to SlideShare

2022 Hair Coloring, Chapter 21, Objectives 1-6 1. HAIRCOLORING CHAPTER 21 HAIRCOLORING IS AN ART AND A SCIENCE ! 2. WHY DO PEOPLE COLOR THEIR HAIR ? To Blend or Cover Gray (unpigmented) Hair Enhance Existing Hair color Make a Fashion Statement or Show Self-Expression Correct unwanted tones due to environmental exposure to sun light or chlorine Accentuate a particular haircut 3. HAIRCOLORING ‘Hair Color’ mean the color of the hair created by nature! & ‘Haircolor’ is an industrial-coined term referring to artificial haircolor products and services ! A color clientele can be very profitable, Clients who color their hair usually visit the salon every 3 to 12 weeks. 4. Need to know facts for Hair Coloring Hair Structure Cuticle- outermost layer of the hair • Protects interior layers of hair stand • 20% of the overall strength of hair shaft • Cuticle should lay tightly against cortex ‘like shingles on a roof’ Cortex- middle layer of hair strands • 80% of overall strength of hair shaft • Majority of the hairs’ strength and elasticity • Contains the Melanin (natural pigment) which determines hair color Medulla-innermost layer of the hair strand, • it sometimes is missing in fine or blonde hair 3 Types of Melanin in CORTEX • Eumelanin- gives black and brown colors to hair • Pheomelanin- gives blond and red colors to hair • Mixed Melanin- contains both Eumelanin and Pheomelanin The Structure of the hair and the desired results determine which haircolor products to use. 5. Texture is the diameter of an individual hair strand Small (fine), Medium (Medium), Large (Coarse) Fine - melanin is grouped tightly together, takes color faster and can appear darker Medium- ranges are average for processing hair Coarse- melanin are grouped further apart, takes longer to process Density the number of hair per square inch Thin / Medium / Thick Thin hair requires less product than thick hair does ! 6. POROSITY________________________ The hair’s ability to absorb moisture Low porosity – cuticle closed tight (Natural hair),takes longer to process Average porosity- cuticle is slightly raised, (exposure to sun, hard water, or heat )average processing time High porosity- cuticle lifted open, exposure to hair chemical process and sun , hard water, heat; processes quickly; usually fades fast and results in deeper color Take a single hair strand-run fingernail run from end to root, feel for smooth or roughness 7. This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY-NC-ND Gray Hair Hair that has lost its pigment ! This hair require special care when formulating. When determining percentage of gray, people loses with age, reference to the picture at the bottom This lady has able 50/50 or Salt ‘N’ Pepper The lady at the bottom right side has virtually White hair referred to at 100% Gray! This Photo by Unknown Author is licensed under CC BY- SA-NC 8. Finding Gray percentage 9. The Level System- a system used to determine the hair color level of lightness or darkness (Excluding the Tone) Each contain a number ranging from 1 to 10 The Numbers :1- being the darkest to 10 being the lightest Ex. Level 10 being the lightest color, has the least amount of pigment ! To Level 1 being the darkest color, has the most amount of pigment ! To find the level –part off a ½ inch square in the crown area, comb the hair upward, towards the light, fan hair apart. Next, hold the manufactures level swatch next to the hair at the base of the section of hair. Make sure you are comparing swatch to hair that does not have sun or chemical exposure. Also, determine midshaft and ends 10 Natural lightest Blond 9 Natural Very Light Blond 8 Natural Light Blonde 7 Natural Medium Blond 6 Natural Dark Blond 5 Natural Lightest Brown 4 Natural Light Brown 3 Natural Medium Brown 2 Natural Dark Brown 10. COLOR FACTS • Is the warm, cool, or neutral color! Gives the balance of color! Contributing pigment is also know as undertone. TONE (HUE) INTENSITY BASE COLOR Strength of a color. Soft, Medium, Strong. Intensifiers can be added to a formula to intensify the results Predominant tone of a color. The 1st Letter indicates the base & 2nd letter indicates tone of a color on Level System. Use the Clients Eye Color and skin tone to determine the Tone! 11. COLOR THEORY SOMEONE@EXAMPLE.COM Is described as a property of objects that depends on the light they reflect and is perceived (by the human eye) as red, yellow, blue, or other shades. In other words’ COLOR is light reflected by objects that is perceivable(are in the visible spectrum of light). Thus, if color is not perceivable(visible) there is an absent of light. To have a general understanding of color theory, you must first understand the importance of Base Color(predominant tone of a color). To see how each manufacturer associates base colors with lines. The Law of Color Is a system for understanding color relationships. 12. Primary Colors Pure or fundamental colors are Blue, Red, Yellow Blue is the strongest(visually) of the primary colors and is the only cool primary color. Blue is the smallest size of the pigment molecules Red is medium strength(visually) primary color and is the warmest of the primary colors. Red is the largest size of the pigment molecule. Yellow is the weakest(visually) of the primary colors. And is a warm primary color. Yellow is the medium size of the pigment molecule. 13. Secondary Colors Mixing equal parts of Primary Color Orange Green Purple Mix Equal Parts Yellow & Red = Orange Mix Equal Parts Yellow & Blue = Green Mix Equal Parts Red & Blue = Purple 14. Tertiary Colors Mix Equal Parts of a primary and a Neighboring Secondary Color 15. Complementary Colors Primary and Secondary colors positioned directly across from each other on the color wheel. Complementary Colors neutralize each other. Using this knowledge, you can emphasize or distract from certain skin tone or eye color 16. Let’s Put It All Together • Texture-Fine, Medium, Coarse (Diameter) 5 • Density-Thin, Medium, Thick (# of Hairs per inch) 5 • Porosity-Low, Medium, High (Raised Cuticle) 6 • Level-1-10 (Darkness to Lightness) 9 • Base Color(Predominant color)(1st Letter)& Tone(Undertone)( 2nd Letter on Level System) use skin tone and eye color 10 • Consider the Lights you are using 11 • Use color wheel to help you neutralize or accentuate your choices 12-15 • Use your Eyes & determine all the about • Now consider coloring gray hair with the above 7-8

