Milady ch 15 shampoo scalp care

  1. 1. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. SCALP CARE, SHAMPOOING & CONDITIONING Scalp care. Chemistry. Products.
  2. 2. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. AGENDA TUESDAY- Why? Scalp care & scalp treatments WEDNESDAY- Hair brushing; Scalp analysis; Shampoo selection THURSDAY-pH & Types of water FRIDAY- Experience/retail; Conditioning
  3. 3. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. • One of the most important experiences that a stylist provides is the shampoo • It is the first time you are truly touching & impacting your guest • The shampoo sets the mood for the entire service: great shampoo experience can outweigh the service itself • 3 Processes: Scalp care, massage & shampoo/condition
  4. 4. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. THE WHY? • The shampoo service is the first opportunity to reinforce your position as a professional by attending to specific & individual needs • Being able to examine, identify, and address hair and scalp conditions allows you to choose correct product or a referral to see a doctor • Thorough knowledge of hair care products allows you to determine hair care products, as well chemical services & a at home routine
  5. 5. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. SCALP CARE & MASSAGE • The two basic requirements for a healthy scalp are cleanliness and stimulation. • Treatments should be given with a continuous, even motion that stimulates scalp and relaxes client.
  6. 6. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. • Given before shampoo • Given during shampoo • Relaxation or treatment- only difference is the products used • Knowing the muscles, the location of blood vessels, and the nerve points of the scalp/ neck will help guide you to those areas that benefit from massage movements. • Contraindications- medical conditions like High blood pressure or diabetes that can prohibit the service • Be aware of pressure used based off scalp sensitivity SCALP TREAMENTS
  7. 7. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. SCALP TREAMENTS NORMAL DRY OILY • Purpose: maintain scalp & hair health/cleanliness • Performed after a full scalp examination • Purpose: natural oil deficient • Contains moisturizing & emollients • Avoid strong soaps; greasy product, lotions, high alcohol • Use a scalp steamer • Purpose: flush excess sebum out with gentle pressing/squeezing • Caused from overactive sebaceous glands • Over shampooing
  8. 8. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. SCALP TREAMENTS • Cause: a fungus called malassezia • Purpose: to suppress the growth of Malassezia and loosen scalp scales -ANTI-DANDRUFF
  9. 9. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. REVIEW- TUESDAY • What is the most important experience we provide? • How does the shampoo set the mood for the entire service? • What is the 3 step process? • What are some things to look for ( NOT ASK FOR ) during a consultation? • What are the 2 requirements for a healthy scalp? • What are the benefits to a scalp treatment? • What fungus causes dandruff?
  10. 10. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. HAIRBRUSHING Correct hair brushing: • Stimulates the blood circulation to the scalp Helps remove dust, dirt, and hair-spray/product buildup • Gives hair added shine. • Is included with every shampoo and scalp treatment!!! • Allows the stylist to examine the scalp for abrasions and infections *Rotate brush by turning wrist slightly and sweeping bristles full length of hair shaft EXCEPTIONS: • Avoid before Chemicals • Avoid if scalp is irritated • Avoid if abrasion or parasites are present
  11. 11. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. HAIRBRUSHES • Natural bristles: most highly recommended to clean and add luster to the hair • Nylon bristles: shiny, smooth, and more suitable for hairstyling BOTH
  12. 12. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. SCALP ANAYLIS- Things to look for • Dry, dehydrated hair • Thinning of the hair • Excessive hair in sink • Dry, tight scalp • Oily scalp • Abnormal flaking on scalp • Open wounds or scalp irritations • Scalp disorders or disease • Tick or lice infestation
  13. 13. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. SHAMPOO SELECTION • As a professional, you must become skilled at selecting shampoos that support the health of the hair, whether the hair is natural, color-treated, fine and limp, or coarse and wiry. • Product knowledge is critical (read labels).
  14. 14. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. SELECTION CONSIDERATIONS • Hair type: dry, oily, normal, chemically treated- Remember you can have an oily scalp & dry hair!! • Hair condition: overprocessed, chemically treated, damaged by harsh products or improper care, exposure to elements; virgin hair • Home maintenance – EDUCATE your guest • pH-balanced shampoos
  15. 15. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. REVIEW- WEDNESDAY • Why do we need to brush our hair? • Why is brushing the hair a good opportunity for us as stylist? • When should you NOT brush? • What are the 2 types of brushes discussed in this chapter? • What are some things to look for during a scalp analysis? • What is product knowledge important? • What are some examples of hair types?
  16. 16. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. POTENTIAL HYDROGEN -pH • The small p represents a quantity. • The capital H represents the hydrogen ion. • The amount of hydrogen in a solution is measured on a logarithmic scale ranging from 1 to 14. Acid: 0 to 6.9 pH Neutral: 7.0 pH Alkaline: 7.1 to 14 pH
  17. 17. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. 9 Clean Maniac HighLift Hardwear16 Sculpting spray 4 Anti Snap Ringlet RebelTame 7 5.50 All soft Color Extend pH SCALE LOGARITHMIC- Measures the ACIDITY & ALKALINITY We alter the pH with every service; IMPORTANT to understand the strength of a product to maintain integrity of the hair pH balanced shampoo- 4.5-5.5 ACIDIC ALKALINEBeach envy Air Dry
  18. 18. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. CHEMISTRY OF WATER- Purification Sedimentation Filtration Chlorine added Boiling & Distilling 212*
  19. 19. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. CHEMISTRY OF WATER Soft water- rain water or chemically softened Hard water- well water; high amounts of minerals: • Copper oxidizes green ( statue of liberty) • Iron oxidizes red/orange ( rust ) • Calcium build up- prohibits moisture; clogs follicle, brittle, hair loss • Magnesium helps regulate calcium BUT too much prohibits lather
  20. 20. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. THE CHEMISTRY TO SHAMPOO Understanding the ingredients allows you to choose the right shampoo for your guest hair type, texture & scalp Ingredients are listed from most abundant to least: Water is main ingredient. Surfactant ( detergent ) is the second • Water- Deionized/Purified • Surfactant Molecule (surface active agent) – Hydrophilic end – Lipophilic end
  21. 21. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. THE CHEMISTRY OF SHAMPOO 1. The hydrophilic head attracts water 2. The lipophilic tail attracts oil. 3. Creates a push/pull that causes the oils, dirt, and deposits to roll up into little balls 4. That are lifted off in the water and rinsed from the hair  Other common additives: Moisturizer- adds moisture to dry hair or promote the retention of moisture, oil, protein, preservative, foam enhancer, and perfume.
  22. 22. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. TYPES OF SHAMPOOS • pH-balanced- 4.5-5.5 The list of ingredients is your key to determining : • Shine and manageability • Treat a scalp or hair condition • Prepare the hair for a chemical treatment • Conditioning- Protein & Biotin • Medicated- Not color treated • Clarifying- Chelating
  23. 23. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. • Balancing- Oily hair AND scalp TYPES OF SHAMPOOS CONTINUED • Dry or powder- Cleansing powder/absorbs oil • Color-enhancing- Temp color rinse • For hairpieces and wigs- Wig cleansing solution
  24. 24. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. REVIEW- THURSDAY • What does pH stand for? • What does logarithmic mean? • What is the pH of pH balanced shampoo? • What are the ways to purify water? • What are the 2 types of water? • What is the most abundant ingredient in shampoo? • The detergent is a ______________molecule
  25. 25. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. A GREAT SHAMPOO EXPIERENCE • Adjust for any special accommodations ( special needs, elderly, child ) • Massage for client preference. • Adjust water temperature for client choice. • Don’t wet client’s face. • Double-check nape area. • Do not drench towel around neck. • Blot hair, not face. • Give relaxation massage. Even if they are watching you
  26. 26. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. SHAMPOOING & RETAILING • Use the shampoo time to better establish your professional relationship with the client and promote quality products for at-home use. • During the shampoo give clients information about what you are doing and why.
  27. 27. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. UNDERSTANDING CONDITIONERS • Deposit protein and moisturizer • Restore strength and give body • Protect against breakage • Types – Rinse-out – Treatment or repair – Leave-in
  28. 28. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. FORMULATION- Seal cuticle; not a cure- just a “band aid” • Silicone – Reflects light, speed up dry time, creates barrier • Moisture-binding humectants- Absorb moisture in air • Emollients- soften & moisturize • Synthetic polymers- thickening agent ( less runny then shampoo ) • Proteins- Penetrate cortex
  29. 29. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. OTHER CONDITIONING AGENTS • Spray-on thermal protectors • Scalp conditioners • Medicated scalp lotions • Scalp astringent lotions
  30. 30. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. DEEP CONDITIONING TREATMENTS • Also known as masks or conditioning packs • Mixtures of concentrated protein in a heavy cream base of a moisturizer • Penetrate the cuticle layer • Used when an equal degree of moisturizing and protein is required
  31. 31. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. DRAPING • Client must be properly draped for each service. • Shampoo (wet) draping: two terry towels used, one under cape and one over; replaced with neck strip and cape • Chemical-service draping: two terry towels used, one under cape and one over, which remain during service
  32. 32. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. 3 PART PROCEDURE- EVERY GUEST. EVERY TIME • Pre-service: preparation- Sanitary Maintenance Area • Service: practical service on client • Post-service: caring for client after service and clean-up S.M.A. SERVICE CLEAN UP
  33. 33. © Copyright 2012 Milady, a part of Cengage Learning. All Rights Reserved. May not be scanned, copied, or duplicated, or posted to a publicly accessible website, in whole or in part. REVIEW-FRIDAY • What makes for a good shampoo experience? • What is something NOT to do during a shampoo? • What is a tip for selling retail? • What are the 3 types of conditioner? • Which conditioner can penetrate the cortex? • What is the 3 part procedure?

