1 Offering Help and Something.pptx

4.
Study these vocabulary first!
1. Give a hand
2. I’d love to
3. Mind
4. Great
5. With pleasure
6. Lift
7. Guest
8. Host
9. Co-worker
10. Lend
11. Dishes
12. Accept
13. Refuse/deny
14. Lost
15. Glad
• Membantu
• Saya bersedia
• (1)pikiran, (2) keberatan
• Bagus, Menyenangkan
• Dengan senang hati
• Menaikkan
• Tamu
• Tuan rumah
• Rekan kerja
• Meminjami
• piring kotor
• Menerima
• Menolak
• (1)hilang, (2)tersesat
• senang
5.
Now, pay attention to the following explanation
6.
Review
Expression to offer Help and Something
1. Can I V1…….?
2. Shall I V1……..?
3. Would you like NOUN / me to V1…………..?
4. Do you want me to V1……..?
5. I'd be glad to V1………….
7.
Example:
You offer a cup of coffee.
1. Can I make some coffee?
2. Shall I make some coffee?
3. Would you like some coffee?
Would you like me to make some coffee?
4. Do you want me to make some coffee?
5. I would be glad to make some coffee.
8.
You offer a plate of fried rice
1. Can I make a plate of fried rice?
Can I make some fried rice?
2. Shall I make some fried rice?
3. Would you like some fried rice?
Would you like me to make some fried rice?
4. Do you want me to make some fried rice?
5. I would be glad to make some fried rice.
9.
Make an offer based on the following
situation!
You offer your friend to help her do the homework.
Answer:
Can I help you do your homework?
Shall I help you do your homework?
Would you like me to help you do your homework?
Do you want me to help you do your homework?
I would be glad to help you do your homework.
10.
Review
Accepting an Offer
• Yes, please. I'd love to
• If you wouldn't mind
• Thank you. That would be great
Refusing/Denying an Offer
• It's okay. I can do it myself
• Don't worry. I'll do it
• No, thank you
• Thank you, but I can do it myself
But bisa diganti dengan “however”, “unfortunately”
11.
Look at this example!
Accepting Offer
Person 1: May I get you something to drink?
Person 2: Thank you. I'd like a cup of coffee.
I’d = I would
Refusing Offer
Person 1: Would you like some cookies?
Person 2: Thank you, but I'm on a diet.
Person 1: How about a cup of tea?
Person 2: I'd like to have a cup of tea.
Unfortunately, I'm late for a meeting.
12.
Find some offers in the following video!
The Corrs : What Can I Do
13.
Find some offers in the following video!
The Corrs : What Can I Do
Answer:
What can I do to make you love me?
What can I do to make you care?
What can I say to make you feel this?
What can I do to get you there?
What can I change to make you feel this?
15.
Answer the questions based on the
video played before!
16.
Vocabulary
1. Fix
2. Assist
3. Cross
4. Heavy
5. This
6. These
7. That
8. Those
9. Soil
10. Orchid
11. Fill
12. However
13. Unfortunately
14. Change
• Memperbaiki
• Membantu
• Menyeberang, menyilang
• Berat
• Ini
• Ini (banyak)
• Itu
• Itu (banyak)
• Tanah
• Anggrek
• Mengisi
• Tetapi
• Sayangnya
• Mengubah
17.
Write these questions first!
1. Where do you think the dialogue takes
place?
2. What are they talking about?
3. What is the mother doing?
4. How does Rindu help her mother?
5. Which sentence showing “Offering”?
18.
Answer the questions above by reading this text!
Rindu : Hi, mom. What are you going to do with the soil?
Mom : Hi, dear. I am going to plant orchid.
Rindu : Wow. May I help you mom?
Mom : Sure. Please fill up some soil in the pot. It should
be 6 pots.
Rindu : Alright, mom. Is there anything else I can help you
with?
Mom : Put orchid in each pot on the ground before. Then
cover again with a mixture of soil. If they are ready, water
the plants.
Rindu : Has the process finished, mom?
Mom : Yes, dear.
19.
Complete the dialogue with correct expression of
accepting or refusing an offer!
1. A : What if I help you to fix your computer?
B : …. (accepting an offer) – Yes, please. Thank you.
2. A : Let me assist you to go to the teacher’s room
B : (refusing an offer) – No, thank you.
3. A : May I help you cross the street, Madam?
B :(accepting an offer) – If you wouldn’t mind.
4. A : Would you mind if I take you to the gas station?
B : (refusing an offer) – It is okay. I can do it myself.
5. A : Do you mind if I take you home?
B :(accepting an offer) - Thank you. That would be great
20.
Vocabulary
1. That’s very kind of you
2. My pleasure
3. Confused
4. Confusing
5. Basement
6. Rush
7. Pick up
8. Look
9. Look for
10. Run of
11. Shelf
12. Fare
• Anda baik sekali
• Terimakasih Kembali
• Bingung
• Membingungkan
• Lantai dasar
• Tergesa
• Menjemput
• Melihat
• Mencari
• Kehabisan
• Rak
• Biaya
21.
Match questions in he left column and the answer in the right column!
A B
1. I don’t understand the announcement. It is
spoken in Spanish.
a. Let me help you open the door. This way.
2. This bag is incredibly heavy b. Do you mind if I take that dictionary?
3. I’ve got my hands full and I can’t open the door c. Is there anything I can help you? Take you to the
doctor?
4. My motorcycle won’t start. I think it runs of gas. d. I will translate it for you. I am a Spanish by
chance.
5. The meeting will be started in half-hour. I still
need to copy the draft.
e. Do you need any help to copy the draft or
prepare the room?
6. I can’t reach the dictionary. It is up there on top
shelf
f. Don’t worry. I will pay it
7. I will hold a surprise birthday party g. What if I give you a ride?
8. This migraine is making me vertiginous h. What can I do for you to prepare the surprise?
9. I have to get the train station in fifteen minutes i. I will get the gas first. Please wait here
10. Gosh! I forgot to bring my wallet. I have to pay
the bus fare
j. Do you need any help bringing that bag?
22.
Example: Make dialogue consists of at
least 4 sentences!
Case : You see a young lady who brings many heavy
books. Offer help to her!
Brian : Good morning, Ma’am.
Young lady : Morning.
Brian : It seems that you have difficulties in
bringing those books. Can I help you to bring the books?
Young lady : Thank you. That’s very kind of you.
Brian : You’re welcome/ My pleasure.
23.
Complete the simple dialogues below based on the situation!
Situation 1:
A man is confused finding his motorcycle
parked in the basement.
(Accepting the offer)
Situation 2:
Your co-worker is in a rush preparing the
meeting
(Refusing the offer)
24.
A man is confused finding his
motorcycle parked in the basement.
(Accepting the offer)
You : Excuse me, Sir. Is there anything I can
help you?
Man : Yes, please
You : What happen?
Man : I am confused finding my motorcycle
parked in the basement.
You : I would be glad to help you to find it
Man : Thank you.
25.
Bibliography
Umaya A. 2018. Modul Bahasa Inggris
Untuk SMK XII. Karanganyar: Gema Usaha
28.
Make dialogue consists of at least 4 sentences! Underline
expressions showing offering and the response.
Situation 1:
Your friend, Dina, is waiting for her dad to pick up for so long.
(accepting offer)
Situation 2:
A new student at your school is looking for the teacher’s room.
(refusing an offer)
Examination:
bit.ly/uhsatuinggris12
Examination:
29.
Susulan:
Examination:
bit.ly/uhsatuinggris12
Make dialogue consists of at least 4 sentences!
Underline expressions showing offering and the
response.
1. You see a pregnant woman is lifting something
heavy (ACCEPTING)
2. You see your sister has difficulty in studying
(REFUSING)