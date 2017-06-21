Makalah Konsep Manusia Menurut Islam

MAKALAH PENDIDIKAN AGAMA ISLAM KONSEP MANUSIA MENURUT ISLAM Mata Kuliah Pendidikan Agama Islam Dosen Pengajar : Ahmad Baha...
1 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m KATA PENGANTAR Rasa syukur kami sampaikan ke hadiran Tuhan Yang Maha Pemurah, nerkat...
2 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m DAFTAR ISI DAFTAR ISI KATA PENGANTAR ..................................................
3 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m BAB 1 PENDAHULUAN A. LATAR BELAKANG Kehadiran manusia tidak terlepas dari asal usul ...
4 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m BAB 2 PEMBAHASAN 1. PENGERTIAN MANUSIA Manusia adalah makhluk paling sempurna yang p...
5 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m 3. Sebagai khalifah Allah Telah disebutkan dalam tujuan penciptaan manusia bahwa pad...
6 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m Segala hakikat manusia adalah fitrah yang diberikan Allah SWT agar manusia dapat men...
7 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m d) Aql Aql (akal atau daya nalar). Dengan menggunakan akal memungkinkan manusia meng...
8 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m memaafkan, mencintai sesamanya, dan mengamalkan sifat- sifat terpuji. e. Kamillah : ...
9 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m 2.3 FUNGSI KEHIDUPAN MANUSIA ‫ع‬‫ا‬‫س‬َ‫أ‬‫ا‬ ‫أ‬‫ي‬‫و‬‫أ‬َ ‫أ‬ ‫أ‬‫أ‬‫م‬ ‫س‬‫ل‬‫أ‬‫...
10 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m 3. FUNGSI KERAKHMATAN (mengemban sifat Allah dan Rasul-Nya) Manusia adalah penerus ...
11 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m "Dan peliharalah dirimu dari siksaan, yang tidak khusus menimpa orang-orang yang za...
12 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m “Bagi mereka yang berbuat baik di dunia mendapat kebaikan dan tentulah kebaikan di ...
13 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m merupakan actus humanus dalam arti tindakannya sarat dengan pertimbangan-pertimbang...
14 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m mempunyai martabat yang lebih luhur daripada, katakanlah, batu atau meja. Subjektiv...
15 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m mengutip Dostoevsky, “Jika Allah tidak eksis, maka segala sesuatu akan diizinkan”. ...
16 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m dalam artian “bagi” atau “melawan.” Dengan begitu, kesadaran akan diriku dalam duni...
17 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m realisasi tertentu, manusia bisa sampai pada kesadaran bahwa dirinya adalah sungguh...
18 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m 4. PERSAMAAN DAN PERBEDAAN KONSEP MANUSIA DALAM PANDANGAN BARAT DAN ISLAM Menurut p...
19 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m BAB 3 KESIMPULAN Manusia sebagai puncak ciptaan Allah. Manusia dilahirkan telah mem...
20 | M a k a l a h A g a m a I s l a m DAFTAR PUSTAKA Handbook Pendidikan Agama Islam (Perguruan Tinggi Umum) – Polinema h...
