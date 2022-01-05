Successfully reported this slideshow.
A Safer Approach to build Recommendation Systems on Unidentifiable Data
Kishor Datta Gupta* Akib Sadmanee+ Nafiz Sadman+ Authors * University of Memphis, TN, USA + Silicon Orchard Ltd, Bangladesh
Roadmap Introduction Experiments & Results Hypothesis Conclusion Data Preparation
Introduction
01/08 • Privacy is an illusion • People have become products • Identifiable information is shared knowingly/unknowingly • ...
02/08 How can we build a personalized recommendation system without personal information? Identifiable Data Unidentifiable...
03/08 Our Contribution A comprehensive and comparative study of deep reinforcement learning algorithms (DQN, DDQN, D3QN) f...
04/08 It is possible to build a good enough recommendation system without using trackers and collecting identifiable sensi...
04/08 A RL agent can learn to recommend a set of movies to a user based on only the user’s movie watch-time. Hypothesis
Data preparation
05/08 • Pre-existing datasets comprise identifiable data like User ID, rating, clicks etc. • 20 human annotators • Each an...
Experiments & Results
06/08 Q-learning (QN) Deep Q-learning (DQN) Double Deep Q-learning (DDQN) Dueling Double Deep Q-learning (D3QN) Reward Rew...
07/08
Conclusion
08/08 D3QN performs the best among the three Deep RL algorithms It is indeed possible to build a recommendation system wit...
Jan. 05, 2022
Conference: 14th International Conference on Agents and Artificial Intelligence (ICAART 2022)
In recent years, data security has been one of the biggest concerns, and individuals have grown increasingly worried about the security of their personal information. Personalization typically necessitates the collection of individual data for analysis, exposing customers to privacy concerns. Companies create an illusion of safety to make people feel safe using a mainstream word, "encryption". Though encryption protects personal data from an external breach, the companies can still exploit personal data collected from users as they own the encryption keys. We present a naive yet secure approach for recommending movies to consumers without collecting any personally identifiable information. Our proposed approach can assist a movie recommendation system understand user preferences using the user's movie watch-time and watch history only. We conducted a comprehensive and comparative study on the performance of three deep reinforcement learning architectures, namely DQN, DDQN, and D3QN, on the same task. We observed that D3QN outperformed the other two architectures and achieved a precision of 0.880, recall of 0.805, and F1 score of 0.830. The results show that we can build a competitive movie recommendation system using unidentifiable data.

A safer approach to build recommendation systems on unidentifiable data

  1. 1. A Safer Approach to build Recommendation Systems on Unidentifiable Data
  2. 2. Kishor Datta Gupta* Akib Sadmanee+ Nafiz Sadman+ Authors * University of Memphis, TN, USA + Silicon Orchard Ltd, Bangladesh
  3. 3. Roadmap Introduction Experiments & Results Hypothesis Conclusion Data Preparation
  4. 4. Introduction
  5. 5. 01/08 • Privacy is an illusion • People have become products • Identifiable information is shared knowingly/unknowingly • Unaware about identifiable/unidentifiable data • Recommendation systems exploit user privacy
  6. 6. 02/08 How can we build a personalized recommendation system without personal information? Identifiable Data Unidentifiable Data
  7. 7. 03/08 Our Contribution A comprehensive and comparative study of deep reinforcement learning algorithms (DQN, DDQN, D3QN) for devising a movie recommendation system using unidentifiable data
  8. 8. 04/08 It is possible to build a good enough recommendation system without using trackers and collecting identifiable sensitive personal data from the everyday user of the internet. Hypothesis
  9. 9. 04/08 A RL agent can learn to recommend a set of movies to a user based on only the user’s movie watch-time. Hypothesis
  10. 10. Data preparation
  11. 11. 05/08 • Pre-existing datasets comprise identifiable data like User ID, rating, clicks etc. • 20 human annotators • Each annotator was asked to watch 50 movies • We record the watch time of an annotator watching a particular movie • Why not consider movie watching frequency?
  12. 12. Experiments & Results
  13. 13. 06/08 Q-learning (QN) Deep Q-learning (DQN) Double Deep Q-learning (DDQN) Dueling Double Deep Q-learning (D3QN) Reward Reward Reward Episodes Episodes Episodes (a) DQN (b) DDQN (c) D3QN
  14. 14. 07/08
  15. 15. Conclusion
  16. 16. 08/08 D3QN performs the best among the three Deep RL algorithms It is indeed possible to build a recommendation system without using any identifiable/sellable data

Conference: 14th International Conference on Agents and Artificial Intelligence (ICAART 2022) In recent years, data security has been one of the biggest concerns, and individuals have grown increasingly worried about the security of their personal information. Personalization typically necessitates the collection of individual data for analysis, exposing customers to privacy concerns. Companies create an illusion of safety to make people feel safe using a mainstream word, "encryption". Though encryption protects personal data from an external breach, the companies can still exploit personal data collected from users as they own the encryption keys. We present a naive yet secure approach for recommending movies to consumers without collecting any personally identifiable information. Our proposed approach can assist a movie recommendation system understand user preferences using the user's movie watch-time and watch history only. We conducted a comprehensive and comparative study on the performance of three deep reinforcement learning architectures, namely DQN, DDQN, and D3QN, on the same task. We observed that D3QN outperformed the other two architectures and achieved a precision of 0.880, recall of 0.805, and F1 score of 0.830. The results show that we can build a competitive movie recommendation system using unidentifiable data.

