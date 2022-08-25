Copy of SDO Roxas City_BELRCP Presentation.pptx

1.
Gains of the BE-LCRP
2021-2022:
Accomplishments
2.
2
Enrolment Data
Gr 7 Gr 8 Gr 9
Gr
10
TOTA
L
SHS (1st Sem) TOTA
L
2021-
2022
TOTA
L
2020-
2021*
G11 G12 TOTA
L
MALE 117 116 119 204 556 146 114 260 816 754
FEMAL
E
113 126 132 174 545 157 108 265 810 741
TOTA
L
230 242 251 378 1101 303 222 525 1626 1495
3.
3
Enrolment Data
0
200
400
600
800
1000
1200
1400
1600
1800
Male Female TOTAL
ENROLLMENT
SY 2020-2021 SY 2021-2021
4.
4
Enrolment Data
There is an increase of 131 or 8.06% in the enrolment
from 1,495 (SY 2020-2021) to 1626 (SY 2021-2022). The
data also shows that both males and females have both
increased enrollment
The data imply that Don Ynocencio A Del Rosario
National High School has a consistent increase in
enrollment. The slight increase in the total enrolment shows
that all learners were catered to and that no one was left
behind. The data show that despite the pandemic Don
Ynocencio A. Del Rosario NHS offers quality education and
is thus trusted by the parents and the learners.
7.
Projected Enrolment
0 500 1000 1500 2000
JHS
SHS
ALS
TOTAL
SY 2022-2023 SY 2021-2022
8.
8
Projected Enrolment
❏ The data show that in SY 2022-2023 it is projected that
the enrollment in JHS will decrease given that the learners
in Grade 10 will proceed to SHS Grade 11. The latter part
is projected to contribute to the increase of enrollment in
Senior High School plus the enrollment of the Alternative
Learning System(ALS) that is offered this school year.
❏ In total it is projected that there is an increase of 10 or
0.62% in the enrolment from 1,626 (SY 2021-2022) to
1636 (SY 2022-2023).
9.
9
Projected Enrolment
With the increase data projection on enrolment, Don Ynocencio A Del
Rosario NHS ensures all mechanisms to sustain learners’ access to
quality basic education.
10.
10
Teaching Personnel
Educational
Level
Teacher
s
Required
2021-2022
Teacher
Inventory
Teachers
Shortage
LSB Teachers
Deployed
Emergency
Teacher
Teacher
shortage
Minus LSB
and
Emergency
Teacher
JHS 53 53 0 0 o 0
SHS 24 12 12 2 1 9
Total 77 65 12 1 1 9
11.
11
Teaching Personnel
Based on the SY 2021-2022 teachers' inventory, there is a shortage of 12 teachers in SHS for the SY
2022-2023. This implies that there is a need for additional teachers to respond to the increasing enrolment in
the Senior High School. However, Don Ynocencio is blessed to the Roxas City Division and City
Government for the assistance extended through the deployment of 2 LSB-paid teachers and the school
hired 1 emergency teacher. With this, the shortage of teachers is decreased to 9. Aside from this, hiring
more teachers in Senior High School is also a good option.
12.
Level 2022 Need
JHS 1 0
SHS 1 0
Total 2 0
12
Non-Teaching Personnel
13.
The data show that the School has 2 non-teaching
personnel. The data also show that the school doesn’t need
additional Administrative Assistant(ADAS)
13
Non-Teaching Personnel
