Aug. 25, 2022
Copy of SDO Roxas City_BELRCP Presentation.pptx

Aug. 25, 2022
Education

BELRCP

BELRCP

Education

Copy of SDO Roxas City_BELRCP Presentation.pptx

  1. 1. Gains of the BE-LCRP 2021-2022: Accomplishments
  2. 2. 2 Enrolment Data Gr 7 Gr 8 Gr 9 Gr 10 TOTA L SHS (1st Sem) TOTA L 2021- 2022 TOTA L 2020- 2021* G11 G12 TOTA L MALE 117 116 119 204 556 146 114 260 816 754 FEMAL E 113 126 132 174 545 157 108 265 810 741 TOTA L 230 242 251 378 1101 303 222 525 1626 1495
  3. 3. 3 Enrolment Data 0 200 400 600 800 1000 1200 1400 1600 1800 Male Female TOTAL ENROLLMENT SY 2020-2021 SY 2021-2021
  4. 4. 4 Enrolment Data There is an increase of 131 or 8.06% in the enrolment from 1,495 (SY 2020-2021) to 1626 (SY 2021-2022). The data also shows that both males and females have both increased enrollment The data imply that Don Ynocencio A Del Rosario National High School has a consistent increase in enrollment. The slight increase in the total enrolment shows that all learners were catered to and that no one was left behind. The data show that despite the pandemic Don Ynocencio A. Del Rosario NHS offers quality education and is thus trusted by the parents and the learners.
  5. 5. A. Data Analytics
  6. 6. 6 Projected Enrolment Grade Level 2021-2022 ENROLMENT 2023 PROJECTED ENROLMENT JHS 1101 960 SHS 525 656 ALS 0 20 TOTAL 1626 1636
  7. 7. Projected Enrolment 0 500 1000 1500 2000 JHS SHS ALS TOTAL SY 2022-2023 SY 2021-2022
  8. 8. 8 Projected Enrolment ❏ The data show that in SY 2022-2023 it is projected that the enrollment in JHS will decrease given that the learners in Grade 10 will proceed to SHS Grade 11. The latter part is projected to contribute to the increase of enrollment in Senior High School plus the enrollment of the Alternative Learning System(ALS) that is offered this school year. ❏ In total it is projected that there is an increase of 10 or 0.62% in the enrolment from 1,626 (SY 2021-2022) to 1636 (SY 2022-2023).
  9. 9. 9 Projected Enrolment With the increase data projection on enrolment, Don Ynocencio A Del Rosario NHS ensures all mechanisms to sustain learners’ access to quality basic education.
  10. 10. 10 Teaching Personnel Educational Level Teacher s Required 2021-2022 Teacher Inventory Teachers Shortage LSB Teachers Deployed Emergency Teacher Teacher shortage Minus LSB and Emergency Teacher JHS 53 53 0 0 o 0 SHS 24 12 12 2 1 9 Total 77 65 12 1 1 9
  11. 11. 11 Teaching Personnel Based on the SY 2021-2022 teachers' inventory, there is a shortage of 12 teachers in SHS for the SY 2022-2023. This implies that there is a need for additional teachers to respond to the increasing enrolment in the Senior High School. However, Don Ynocencio is blessed to the Roxas City Division and City Government for the assistance extended through the deployment of 2 LSB-paid teachers and the school hired 1 emergency teacher. With this, the shortage of teachers is decreased to 9. Aside from this, hiring more teachers in Senior High School is also a good option.
  12. 12. Level 2022 Need JHS 1 0 SHS 1 0 Total 2 0 12 Non-Teaching Personnel
  13. 13. The data show that the School has 2 non-teaching personnel. The data also show that the school doesn’t need additional Administrative Assistant(ADAS) 13 Non-Teaching Personnel

×