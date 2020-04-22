200421 4 perfective

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Lesson 4 完了形 Perfectives
完了形 ① 鍵となる概念としての「have空間」 基本の現在完了形 3つの用法
完了形の３つの意味（おさらい） S + have(has) + 過去分詞(p.p) 1. 完了・結果（動作が完了する） I have just heard the news. 2. 経験（動作を経験している） I have met Judy’s...
鍵となる概念ーhave空間 haveー核の意味 「Aが何かBを自分のhave空間の中に所有する」 ①ものをもつ ②経験をもつ という二つの意味 ① I have a sister. You have freedom. Do you have t...
分詞って－過去分詞/現在分詞 過去分詞（V-ed)：①動作が終わってしまった状態（完了形） ②動作がされた状態（受け身） 現在分詞(V-ing):①動作が進行中の状態（進行形） 動詞の変化型で、３つの異なる意味を表すことができる。
現在完了のイメージ 動作をしたという経験を（過去分詞） 持っている(have) →「過去の動作が現時点に迫ってくるようなニュアンス」 から、3つの事柄を表すことができる。 ①さっき取り掛かった宿題が今ちょうど終わった！（完了、 結果） ②過去か...
完了形② 完了・経験・継続の見分け方 現在完了形と一緒に使えない語句 現在完了進行形
完了・経験・継続の判断は「副詞 （節）」①「完了」 I have just heard the news. 「たった今」 I have already finished my homework. 「すでに」 Has he finished hi...
完了・経験・継続の判断は「副詞節」 ③継続 I have practiced tennis for six years. 「期間」 We have known each other since we were kids. 「～以来」 How l...
現在完了形と一緒に使えない語句 *I have finished my homework yesterday. *Last year, I have lived in Japan. *When have you met him? 「過去のある一...
現在完了形と一緒に使えない語句 英作文： 祖父が亡くなって5年になる。 My grandfather died five years ago. My grandfather has been dead for five years. It ha...
現在完了進行形 have(has) been V-ing 「現在への焦点」＋「躍動感」 「現在のこの時点までず～っとし続けている」 He has been watching TV since this morning. 動作を（休みなく）し続け...
完了形③ 過去完了のイメージ 大過去 過去完了進行形 未来完了
過去完了形 had + P.P 「動作が迫ってくる」（完了）＋「過去のある時点」（過去） 「その時までにある出来事が起こっている」 「締切（過去のある時点）を設定して、そこまでに起こった出来事 について表現する」 The party had a...
過去完了進行形 had been V-ing 「過去のある時点までに出来事が起こる」＋「躍動感」 We had been playing soccer for an hour when it started to rain. 雨が降り出した時に...
大過去 過去の出来事を二つ述べたい 時間の前後関係を示すために過去完了を使う 出来事①（後に起こった、新しい）を過去形で 出来事②（先に起こった、古い）を過去完了形で示す。 I heard that Fred had returned to C...
未来完了形 will have P.P 「動作が迫っていく」（完了）＋「未来のある時点で」（未来表 現） 「未来のある時点には～してしまっているだろう」 「締切（未来のある時点）を設定して、そこまでに起こった出来 事について表現する」 The ...
まとめ：過去完了・未来完了 過去完了・未来完了を使うときには、「過去のある時点」「未来 のある時点」という締切を設定する。そこに向かっていくまでに 起こっていた（だろう）こと： ①何かが完了した ②何かを経験した ③何かを継続していた について...
