200423 auxiliary verbs

Lesson 5 助動詞 Auxiliary verbs
助動詞① 助動詞とは？ 助動詞の分類 助動詞の基本的な使い方
助動詞とは－ S + 助動詞 ＋ V原 動詞を「助ける」のが助動詞。 助動詞は、話し手の気持ちや判断を表す。 He is a millionaire. （客観的な事実） He may be a millionaire. (かもしれない という判...
基本的な助動詞とその意味 助動詞 意味① 意味② can / could 能力・可能 ～することができる 推量（可能性） ～はありえる may / might 許可 ～してもよい 推量 ～かもしれない must 義務・必要 ～しなければならない...
do, be, have も助動詞としての用法がある You are a teacher. 疑問文にすると Are you a teacher? ひっくり返るだけ。まあ、これは分かる You like potatoes. 疑問文にすると Do ...
do, be, have も助動詞としての用法がある 同様に、 be が助動詞として使用されると She is running now. The window was broken by him. 進行形の文や受け身の文を作ってくれる。 hav...
助動詞とは－ S + 助動詞 ＋ V原 第一法助動詞 法助動詞 疑似法助動詞 be can / could be able to do may / might have must have to should ought to had bett...
助動詞② 法助動詞（話者の主観的な判断を表す）
助動詞とは－ S + 助動詞 ＋ V原 第一法助動詞 法助動詞 疑似法助動詞 be can / could be able to do may / might have must have to should ought to had bett...
Can は「実現可能性」 ①「能力・可能」 →「することができる」 She can play the piano. ②「許可・依頼」 You can use my cell phone. 「してよい」 Can I park my bike he...
May は「50%」、「容認」 ①「許可」（上下関係がある） May I ask you a question? 「していいですか」 You may not come in. 「してはいけない」 ②「推量」「かもしれない」「50％」 He ma...
must は「強制力」 ①「義務・必要・禁止」 You must get some sleep. 「しないといけない」 You must not take pictures here. 「してはいけない」 ②「確信」 He must be ti...
Should は「当然」 ①「義務」「助言」 You should be more careful. 「べき」 You should not park your bike here. 「すべきでない」 ②「推量」 They should arr...
Willは「未来志向」「意志」 ①「意志」 I’ll do my homework after dinner. 「するつもり」 My sister won’t eat vegetables. 「どうしても～しない」→絶対やらんぞ！ The do...
Willは「未来志向」「意志」 ②「未来の予測」 It will rain this afternoon. 「降るだろう」 ―自然の成り行きで起こりそうな事柄 ③「現在の推量」 They will be on the island by now...
Willは「未来志向」「意志」 ④「習性」「習慣」 Babies will cry. 赤ちゃんは泣く「ものだ」 We would often go to the movies. 「前は～してい た」
Shall は「意向」 ①申し出 「しましょうか？」 Shall I open the window? - Yes, please. No, thank you. ②提案「しませんか」 Shall we go to a movie tomorr...
助動詞③ be able to などの代替表現(疑似法助動詞） 助動詞の過去形が持つ特別な意味 助動詞＋have+過去分詞
助動詞とは－ S + 助動詞 ＋ V原 第一法助動詞 法助動詞 疑似法助動詞 be can / could be able to do may / might have must have to should ought to had bett...
①代替表現 Willならbe going to, can ならbe able toなど、助動詞には代替表現が ある！ 疑似法助動詞－もともとイディオム（熟語）だったが、ほぼ助動詞 化したもの。 その利点は ①客観性というニュアンスを出せる I ...
法助動詞：主観的 疑似法助動詞：客観 的 will V be going to V would V used to V can V be able to V may V must V have (has) to V should V ought...
法助動詞/疑似法助動詞のイメージ 法助動詞（主観） will: パッと思った「意思」 I will answer the phone. can:話者の思う「実現可能性」 I could climb the mountain. must: 話者の...
助動詞が過去形になるとどうなる？ can-could will-would may-might など過去形のある助動詞たち… 過去形になると「自信がなくなる」 英語では「あえて過去形にずらすことで、その文の実現可能性をさ げるという用法（仮定法...
助動詞＋have+過去分詞 基本的には助動詞の意味＋過去のニュアンス ①「過去についての推量」 He must have had a good rest. 「したに違いない」 I may have left the key at home. 「...
助動詞＋have+過去分詞 ②「過去の行為についての非難・後悔」 He could have received treatment. 「～できたのに（できなかった）」 I should have taken his advice. 「するべきだ...
  1. 1. Lesson 5 助動詞 Auxiliary verbs
  2. 2. 助動詞① 助動詞とは？ 助動詞の分類 助動詞の基本的な使い方
  3. 3. 助動詞とは－ S + 助動詞 ＋ V原 動詞を「助ける」のが助動詞。 助動詞は、話し手の気持ちや判断を表す。 He is a millionaire. （客観的な事実） He may be a millionaire. (かもしれない という判断） He must be a millionaire.（違いない という判断） 助動詞を使いこなすことで、「事実」だけの世界から、 自身の「気持ち」「思い」「判断」を付け加えることのできる世 界へ
  4. 4. 基本的な助動詞とその意味 助動詞 意味① 意味② can / could 能力・可能 ～することができる 推量（可能性） ～はありえる may / might 許可 ～してもよい 推量 ～かもしれない must 義務・必要 ～しなければならない 推量（確信） ～に違いない should 義務・助言 ～すべきだ 推量 ～のはずだ will / would 意思 ～するつもりだ 推量 ～だろう 助動詞本来の意味 派生した推量の意味
  5. 5. do, be, have も助動詞としての用法がある You are a teacher. 疑問文にすると Are you a teacher? ひっくり返るだけ。まあ、これは分かる You like potatoes. 疑問文にすると Do you like potatoes? このDo、どっから出てきたの！ 実はこのdo、助動詞だったんです。 助動詞 do : 「ガチで」 一般動詞を使った文の疑問文・否定文をつくる。 You (do) like potatoes. 肯定文では（うざいので）隠れている Do you like potatoes? You do not like potatoes. 真偽に焦点があたる（ガチで？）タイミングで現れてくれる。
  6. 6. do, be, have も助動詞としての用法がある 同様に、 be が助動詞として使用されると She is running now. The window was broken by him. 進行形の文や受け身の文を作ってくれる。 haveは I have just arrived here. 完了形の文を作ってくれる。
  7. 7. 助動詞とは－ S + 助動詞 ＋ V原 第一法助動詞 法助動詞 疑似法助動詞 be can / could be able to do may / might have must have to should ought to had better will / would be going to 一般動詞の疑問文 進行形・受け身 完了形の文 を作る 話し手の（主観 的な）判断を表 す。 話し手の（客観 的な）判断を表 す。
  8. 8. 助動詞② 法助動詞（話者の主観的な判断を表す）
  9. 9. 助動詞とは－ S + 助動詞 ＋ V原 第一法助動詞 法助動詞 疑似法助動詞 be can / could be able to do may / might have must have to should ought to had better will / would be going to 一般動詞の疑問文 進行形・受け身 完了形の文 を作る 話し手の（主観 的な）判断を表 す。 話し手の（客観 的な）判断を表 す。
  10. 10. Can は「実現可能性」 ①「能力・可能」 →「することができる」 She can play the piano. ②「許可・依頼」 You can use my cell phone. 「してよい」 Can I park my bike here?「してもいいですか」 Can (Could) you open the door?「してくれませんか」 ③「推量」（あり得る） An accident can happen. 事故は起こりうる。 The rumor can’t be true. その噂が本当であるはずがない。 cannot：「実現可能性」の否定→可能性ゼロ
  11. 11. May は「50%」、「容認」 ①「許可」（上下関係がある） May I ask you a question? 「していいですか」 You may not come in. 「してはいけない」 ②「推量」「かもしれない」「50％」 He may (might) be at home.
  12. 12. must は「強制力」 ①「義務・必要・禁止」 You must get some sleep. 「しないといけない」 You must not take pictures here. 「してはいけない」 ②「確信」 He must be tired 「～に違いない」
  13. 13. Should は「当然」 ①「義務」「助言」 You should be more careful. 「べき」 You should not park your bike here. 「すべきでない」 ②「推量」 They should arrive here soon. 「はずだ」
  14. 14. Willは「未来志向」「意志」 ①「意志」 I’ll do my homework after dinner. 「するつもり」 My sister won’t eat vegetables. 「どうしても～しない」→絶対やらんぞ！ The door wouldn’t open. 「開こうとしなかった」 Will (would) you open the door? 「してくれますか」
  15. 15. Willは「未来志向」「意志」 ②「未来の予測」 It will rain this afternoon. 「降るだろう」 ―自然の成り行きで起こりそうな事柄 ③「現在の推量」 They will be on the island by now. 「今ごろ～だろう」 She would be in bed by now. ←willより確信度：低
  16. 16. Willは「未来志向」「意志」 ④「習性」「習慣」 Babies will cry. 赤ちゃんは泣く「ものだ」 We would often go to the movies. 「前は～してい た」
  17. 17. Shall は「意向」 ①申し出 「しましょうか？」 Shall I open the window? - Yes, please. No, thank you. ②提案「しませんか」 Shall we go to a movie tomorrow? - Yes, let’s. No, let’s not.
  18. 18. 助動詞③ be able to などの代替表現(疑似法助動詞） 助動詞の過去形が持つ特別な意味 助動詞＋have+過去分詞
  19. 19. 助動詞とは－ S + 助動詞 ＋ V原 第一法助動詞 法助動詞 疑似法助動詞 be can / could be able to do may / might have must have to should ought to had better will / would be going to 一般動詞の疑問文 進行形・受け身 完了形の文 を作る 話し手の（主観 的な）判断を表 す。 話し手の（客観 的な）判断を表 す。
  20. 20. ①代替表現 Willならbe going to, can ならbe able toなど、助動詞には代替表現が ある！ 疑似法助動詞－もともとイディオム（熟語）だったが、ほぼ助動詞 化したもの。 その利点は ①客観性というニュアンスを出せる I must do my homework. （自分がすべきと思っている） I have to do my homework. （状況から、すべきと判断している） ②他の助動詞と組み合わせられる(助動詞＋助動詞は☓） You will be able to eat vegetables soon.
  21. 21. 法助動詞：主観的 疑似法助動詞：客観 的 will V be going to V would V used to V can V be able to V may V must V have (has) to V should V ought to V
  22. 22. 法助動詞/疑似法助動詞のイメージ 法助動詞（主観） will: パッと思った「意思」 I will answer the phone. can:話者の思う「実現可能性」 I could climb the mountain. must: 話者の思う「強制」 I must go home. should:話者の思う「当然」 You should be careful. 疑似法助動詞（客観） be going to:「予定」「計画」 I’m going to answer the phone. be able to: 実際に「能力がある」 I was able to climb the mountain. have to:周囲の状況から「強制される」 I have to go home. ought to:周囲の状況から「当然」 You ought to be careful.
  23. 23. 助動詞が過去形になるとどうなる？ can-could will-would may-might など過去形のある助動詞たち… 過去形になると「自信がなくなる」 英語では「あえて過去形にずらすことで、その文の実現可能性をさ げるという用法（仮定法,L12）がある」ため。 「自信がなくなる」ので 推量は確信度が下がり、依頼は丁寧になる Will you open the window? Would you open the window? The rumor can be true. The rumor could be true. He may be at home now. He might be at home now.
  24. 24. 助動詞＋have+過去分詞 基本的には助動詞の意味＋過去のニュアンス ①「過去についての推量」 He must have had a good rest. 「したに違いない」 I may have left the key at home. 「したのかもしれない」 She can’t have made such a mistake. 「したはずがない」 The accident could have been worse. 「した可能性がある」 He should have arrived home by now. 「したはずだ」
  25. 25. 助動詞＋have+過去分詞 ②「過去の行為についての非難・後悔」 He could have received treatment. 「～できたのに（できなかった）」 I should have taken his advice. 「するべきだったのに（しなかった）」 We needn’t have hurried. 「する必要はなかったのに（した）」

