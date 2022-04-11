Just for you: FREE 60-day trial to the world’s largest digital library.
The SlideShare family just got bigger. Enjoy access to millions of ebooks, audiobooks, magazines, and more from Scribd.Cancel anytime.
Activate your 30 day free trial to unlock unlimited reading.
This presentation contains costal protection techniques, importance of coastal protection along with the present steps of Bangladesh regarding coastal protection.
To download this presentation you can knock me through this mail (juvairhossan181050@gmail.com)
This presentation contains costal protection techniques, importance of coastal protection along with the present steps of Bangladesh regarding coastal protection.
To download this presentation you can knock me through this mail (juvairhossan181050@gmail.com)