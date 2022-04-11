Successfully reported this slideshow.

Coastal Protection

0

Share

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 30 views
Upcoming SlideShare
Animated cv
Animated cv
Loading in …3
×
1 of 8

Coastal Protection

Apr. 11, 2022
0 likes 30 views

0

Share

Education

This presentation contains costal protection techniques, importance of coastal protection along with the present steps of Bangladesh regarding coastal protection.

To download this presentation you can knock me through this mail (juvairhossan181050@gmail.com)

This presentation contains costal protection techniques, importance of coastal protection along with the present steps of Bangladesh regarding coastal protection.

To download this presentation you can knock me through this mail (juvairhossan181050@gmail.com)

Education

Recommended

More Related Content

You Might Also Like

The AI Rush
Jean-Baptiste Dumont
AI and Machine Learning Demystified by Carol Smith at Midwest UX 2017
Carol Smith
10 facts about jobs in the future
Pew Research Center's Internet & American Life Project
Harry Surden - Artificial Intelligence and Law Overview
Harry Surden
Inside Google's Numbers in 2017
Rand Fishkin
Pinot: Realtime Distributed OLAP datastore
Kishore Gopalakrishna
How to Become a Thought Leader in Your Niche
Leslie Samuel
Visual Design with Data
Seth Familian
Designing Teams for Emerging Challenges
Aaron Irizarry
UX, ethnography and possibilities: for Libraries, Museums and Archives
Ned Potter
Winners and Losers - All the (Russian) President's Men
Ian Bremmer
Study: The Future of VR, AR and Self-Driving Cars
LinkedIn
Shorter ER Wait Times
Knowledge@Wharton
Asia's Artificial Intelligence Agenda. MIT Technology Review
Alexander Jarvis
Martin Luther King's Pearl Of Wisdom!
SurveyCrest
Teaching Students with Emojis, Emoticons, & Textspeak
Shelly Sanchez Terrell
Inaugural Addresses
Booz Allen Hamilton
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
32 Ways a Digital Marketing Consultant Can Help Grow Your Business
Barry Feldman
How to Fix the Internet
LinkedIn Editors' Picks
5 major events that shaped 2016
Kotak Securities
What's Next in Growth? 2016
Andrew Chen
The Outcome Economy
Helge Tennø
The Six Highest Performing B2B Blog Post Formats
Barry Feldman
6 things to know about demonetisation
Kotak Securities
Reuters: Pictures of the Year 2016 (Part 2)
maditabalnco
The impact of innovation on travel and tourism industries (World Travel Marke...
Brian Solis
Open Source Creativity
Sara Cannon
2017 Marketing Predictions—Marketo
Marketo
Succession “Losers”: What Happens to Executives Passed Over for the CEO Job?
Stanford GSB Corporate Governance Research Initiative
Lightning Talk #9: How UX and Data Storytelling Can Shape Policy by Mika Aldaba
ux singapore
SEO: Getting Personal
Kirsty Hulse
Learn BEM: CSS Naming Convention
In a Rocket
How to Build a Dynamic Social Media Plan
Post Planner
10 Insightful Quotes On Designing A Better Customer Experience
Yuan Wang
Data Skills Are Key to Social ROI
Knowledge@Wharton
Prototyping is an attitude
With Company
50 Essential Content Marketing Hacks (Content Marketing World)
Heinz Marketing Inc
20 Ideas for your Website Homepage Content
Barry Feldman
The Art of Social Media - Gone Social SF
Peg Fitzpatrick

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Fighting Forward: Your Nitty-Gritty Guide to Beating the Lies That Hold You Back Hannah Brencher
(3.5/5)
Free
Never Split the Difference: Negotiating As If Your Life Depended On It Chris Voss
(4.5/5)
Free
Boundaries Updated and Expanded Edition: When to Say Yes, How to Say No To Take Control of Your Life Henry Cloud
(4/5)
Free
Girl, Wash Your Face: Stop Believing the Lies About Who You Are so You Can Become Who You Were Meant to Be Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Uninvited: Living Loved When You Feel Less Than, Left Out, and Lonely Lysa TerKeurst
(4.5/5)
Free
Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, HER Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed Lori Gottlieb
(4.5/5)
Free
Girl, Stop Apologizing: A Shame-Free Plan for Embracing and Achieving Your Goals Rachel Hollis
(3.5/5)
Free
Less Fret, More Faith: An 11-Week Action Plan to Overcome Anxiety Max Lucado
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Personal Workbook Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
Dry: A Memoir Augusten Burroughs
(4.5/5)
Free
The Subtle Art of Not Giving a F*ck: A Counterintuitive Approach to Living a Good Life Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Decluttering at the Speed of Life: Winning Your Never-Ending Battle with Stuff Dana K. White
(4.5/5)
Free
The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People Stephen R. Covey
(4/5)
Free
How May I Serve Karen Mathews
(3.5/5)
Free
Everything Is F*cked: A Book About Hope Mark Manson
(4.5/5)
Free
Present Over Perfect: Leaving Behind Frantic for a Simpler, More Soulful Way of Living Shauna Niequist
(4.5/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World David Robson
(4.5/5)
Free
Already Enough: A Path to Self-Acceptance Lisa Olivera
(4.5/5)
Free
Enter the Zone: Three Steps for Accessing Peak Performance Jari Roomer
(4.5/5)
Free
Master of Information: Skills for Lifelong Learning and Resisting Misinformation Meredith Butts
(4.5/5)
Free
How to Host a Viking Funeral: The Case for Burning Your Regrets, Chasing Your Crazy Ideas, and Becoming the Person You're Meant to Be Kyle Scheele
(5/5)
Free
Full Out: Lessons in Life and Leadership from America's Favorite Coach Monica Aldama
(4/5)
Free
One Degree of Connection: Networking Your Network Laura Mignott
(5/5)
Free
Stress and Stressors: Avoiding and Managing Stress and Burnout at Work Brandy Payne
(4/5)
Free
You're Cute When You're Mad: Simple Steps for Confronting Sexism Celeste Headlee
(4/5)
Free
Self-Help for the Helpless: A Beginner's Guide to Personal Development, Understanding Self-care, and Becoming Your Authentic Self Shelley Wilson
(5/5)
Free
The Design Thinking Mindset: How to Access the Power of Innovation Darin Eich
(4.5/5)
Free
The Book of Hope: A Survival Guide for Trying Times Jane Goodall
(4.5/5)
Free
Necessary Conversations: Changing Your Mindset to Communicate Confidently and Productively Liz Nolley Tillman
(4.5/5)
Free
Impact Players: How to Take the Lead, Play Bigger, and Multiply Your Impact Liz Wiseman
(5/5)
Free
Beyond Small Talk: How to Have More Dynamic, Charismatic and Persuasive Conversations Patrick King
(4.5/5)
Free
Getting More Done: Wielding Intention and Planning to Achieve Your Most Ambitious Goals Michelle Loucadoux
(4.5/5)
Free

Coastal Protection

  1. 1. Welcome Today’s Presentation on Coastal Protection ES 4121: Coastal Environment and Management 181007 181036 181050 181061 171011 171071 Grou p 10 Slide 1 Slide 2 Slide 3 Slide 4 Slide 5 Slide 6 Slide 7
  2. 2. Slide Coastal Protection It comprised of measures intended to protect the coast against erosion, consequently protecting towns, infrastructure, the coast, and the hinterland, frequently at the price of the beach and the dynamic coastal scenery Through their multiple roles in wave attenuation, sediment capture, vertical accretion, erosion reduction, and storm surge and debris mitigation, coastal ecosystems, particularly inter - tidal wetlands and reefs (coral and shellfish), can play a critical role in reducing the vulnerability of coastal communities to rising seas and coastal hazards Slide 2 Slide 3 Slide 4 Slide 5 Slide 6 Slide 7
  3. 3. Slide Slide 2 To conserve ecological and natural properties To conserve cultural heritage To support coastal livelihood Maintaining coastal landforms and physical coastal processes To avoid great hazard and disaster Develop and evaluate options for erosion management Maintaining access to coastal resources for indigenous cultural activities Knowledge sharing and community engagement Maintaining public access and recreational resorts Importance of Coastal Protection Slide 3 Slide 4 Slide 5 Slide 6 Slide 7
  4. 4. Slide Slide 2 Coastal Protection Techniques There are mainly two types of coastal protection STRUCTUR AL Or, Hard Engineering I. Revetments II. Breakwaters III. Sea walls IV. Groynes V. Dikes and levees VI. Jetties & Pier NON STRUCTURAL Or, Soft Engineering I. Beach Nourishment II. Land Management Slide 4 Slide 5 Slide 6 Slide 7
  5. 5. Slide Slide 2 Slide 3 Slide 4 Coastal Protection Techniques Revetments • Revetments are concrete structures that are built along the base of a cliff. • Absorb the energy of water and only protects against erosion Breakwaters • Fixed or floating structure or permeable to sediment transportation • Parallel or perpendicular to the coast that reduce power of wave Sea Walls • Giant wall that span entire coastline • to reduce erosion and prevent flooding in the process. Slide 5 Slide 6 Slide 7 Groynes • Fences that go along the beach at angles • Absorb energy of coming water
  6. 6. Slide Slide 2 Slide 3 Slide 4 Slide 5 Slide 6 Slide 7 Coastal Protection Techniques Dikes & Levees • Boundary line of the sea build in dry stone • To prevent land slide and soil erosion. Jetty and Pier • Long, narrow structure made of stone and concrete • Protect the shoreline of the body of water acting as barrier against from current waves and tides Beach Nourishment • Adding large quantity of sand or sediment to beaches • Resist erosion and increase beach width Land Management • Sand dunes act as a good barrier against coastal flooding and erosion and they can be exploited as a natural defense against the sea
  7. 7. Slide Slide 2 Slide 3 Slide 4 Slide 5 Slide 6 Coastal Protection and Bangladesh Bangladesh has improved the resilience of its highly vulnerable coastal zone • cyclone shelters • strengthened polder systems(139 polders now) • nature-based solutions • early warning systems • Having an integrated approach An estimated 0.3 million people have greater protection from tidal flooding and storm surges and 0.4 million people now have access to shelters The Coastal Embankment Improvement Project (CEIP) was designed to support the rehabilitation and upgrading of protection polders to protect the coastal areas from tidal flooding and frequent storm surges and improve agricultural production by reducing saline water intrusion Slide 7 The Multipurpose Disaster Shelter Project (MDSP) aimed at saving the lives of those at risk from cyclones and storms while providing safe schools for children in the communities most vulnerable to natural hazards The government of Bangladesh in cooperation with Netherlands jointly have explored the possibility of drawing up a Delta Plan 2100 for Bangladesh which is an integrated and plan ensure safe living and economic development in Bangladesh
  8. 8. Slide Slide 2 Slide 3 Slide 4 Slide 5 Slide 6 Slide 7 Thanks for Listening with great patience If you have any question please do ask

×