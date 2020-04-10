Student resource

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Who am I Self-portraits – Student resources
  2. 2. What we will be learning • Welcome to your visual arts topic…. Self-Portraits This is an independent learning activity for you to create a self-portrait. Your portrait will be inspired by the work of a chosen artist in the style of a chosen art movement; that we will learn about together.
  3. 3. Word Wall • Genre • Theme • Tone • Colour • Focus • Shape • Texture • Line • Impressionist • Cubism • Surrealist • Pop art • Expressionist • Realist • Modern art
  4. 4. What is a self- portrait? Much like a selfie, self-portraits are images an artist has made of themselves. While some self-portraits look so much like the artist they could be a photo. Some self-portraits don’t look like the artist at all!
  5. 5. Key artists we will be investigating Andy Warhol Salvador Dali Frieda Kahlo Picasso Vincent van Gogh Edvard Munch
  6. 6. Andy Warhol Pop Art Title: Six Self Portraits Artist: Andy Warhol Year produced: 1987 Medium: Ink on canvas (photography and screen printing) Andy Warhol was famous for many of his self- portraits. He used photographs he took of himself and then altered them by using a screen print. Pop art gets its name from its use of popular images. It can be identified by its use of repeated images and use of often bright colours.
  7. 7. Frida Kahlo Folk art/Surrealism Title: Self-portrait with monkey Artist: Frida Kahlo Year produced: 1938 Medium: Oil on canvas Some people consider Frida Kahlo to be a surrealist, she however did not. Kahlo was a mostly self-taught artist and national historical figure in Mexico. Her art is described as Mexican folk art and she is renowned for her self-portraits. Look closely at the similaries and differences between Kahlo and Dali. What do you notice?
  8. 8. Salvador Dali Surrealist Title: Soft Self-Portrait with Grilled Bacon Artist: Salvador Dali Year produced: 1941 Medium: Oil on canvas Surrealist art creates confusing scenes of uncommon imagery to expresses the artists ideas. Many surrealist paintings are made to look so real they could be photographs, if their images weren’t so strange.
  9. 9. Vincent van Gogh Post-impressionist Title: Self-portrait Artist: Vincent van Gogh Year produced: 1889 Medium: Oil on canvas Post-impressionism uses unnatural use of vivid colour and light along with think application of oils to present somewhat distorted images.
  10. 10. Edvard Munch Expressionism Title: Self-portrait Artist: Edvard Munch Year produced: 1896 Medium: Lithograph (ink printing) Expressionism is a way to present an distorted image from a perspective designed to evoke emotions or ideas.
  11. 11. Pablo Picasso Expressionism Title: Autoportrait Artist: Pablo Picasso Year produced: 1907 Medium: Oil on canvas Picasso was renowned for his evolution of style. He was know for surrealism, expressionism, and was a co-founding artist for the cubist movement. Expressionism is a way to present an distorted image from a perspective designed to evoke emotions or ideas.
  12. 12. My tasks - checklist  Task 1- Choose two art movements and an artist from each to investigate for task 2. (Lesson 1)  Task 2.1 – Research my two art movements and artists to decide which one I will influence the design of my own self- portrait. Complete worksheet ‘Famous Self-Portraits’. (Lesson 2-3)  Task 2.2 – Plan/draft my own self-portrait (Lesson 2-3)  Task 3.1 – Create my self-portrait in the style of, or justifiable influenced by, my chosen art movement and artist. (Lesson 3-4)  Task 3.2 – Provide justification for the creation of my self- portrait using specialised language and key terms. (Lesson 3-4)  Task 4 – Provide feedback to at least one peer on their self- portrait (Lesson 3-4)
  13. 13. Famous Self- Portraits What do you know about the time period of the art movement you have chosen? Describe a painting by your chosen artist from your chosen art movement using the key words listed above. What features/techniques are common in portraits from your chosen art movement? What artists are known to have produced art during your chosen movement? Key words: Circle your art movement Impressionist Cubism Surrealist Pop art Expressionist Realist Modern art Narrow down your two art movements and artists from task 1 until you have chosen which will be the influence for your own self- portrait. After completing the ‘Famous Self-Portraits’ research worksheet on your chosen art movement and artist begin planning for your own self-portrait. Planning could be: • Writing a list of ideas • Drafting a series of images • Creating a collage of ideas
  14. 14. Artist: Reviewer: My favourite part of the artwork was… Something I didn’t like/understand was… How/why did you…? When I saw your artwork, I thought… Peer feedback
  15. 15. Assessment checklist  I have thoroughly explained how ideas/feelings/concepts/identity are represented in artworks I have thoroughly described the influences of artists and art movements from different times and places on my own art I have effectively used visual conventions to express my point of view/feelings. I have effectively demonstrated the techniques of my chosen artist/art movement in my planning and execution I have thoroughly described how displaying art can change and enhance the meaning for an audience
  16. 16. Example assessment Justification The inspiration for my self-portrait was the Pop Art movement, in particular Pop artist Andy Warhol. I didn’t use the bright colours that are often seen in Pop Art works because it didn’t reflect the tone of my portrait. I used the same image repeated a number of times and I had them mirror. Pop art is know for its smooth line and symmetrical shapes which I attempted to copy in my self-portrait. Unlike Andy Warhol, I used the popular Japanese art style of Manga to draw myself rather than use a photograph to keep within the pop culture theme.

