1 Jānis Grabis Riga Technical University Riga, Latvia grabis@rtu.lv Vlado Stankovski University of Ljubljana Ljubljana, Sl...
22  Data sharing has potential of creating value to their consumers as well as their owners  Centralized management – Li...
33  Zyskin et al. (2015) propose using blockchains for personal data management  Singh and Lee (2018), Kosteka et al. (2...
44 Objective • Blockchain controlled access to distributed personal data according to conditions specified in smart contra...
55 MyDataExperience: Components of Personal Data Management Solution
66 Data Management Processes sd Search Distributed storage BlockchainKnowledge base User Search assets() Pre-select assets...
77  React framework based front- end  Ethereum blockchain – Ropsten test network – Infura API  Transactions are handled...
88  Comparison – MyDataExperience – On-chain storage of data assets  Performance measures – Storage size – Data assets s...
9 Storage Size File number Hex file size, b Total size, b Gas, unit Cost, Eth BC size increase, b On-chain 1 2048 2436 162...
10 File Search Nr Scenario 1 Find all files owned by friends 2 Find all files owned by the user herself 3 Find all files s...
1111  MyDataExperience solution is shown to adhere to the principles Privacy-by-design – Provides its users a full contro...
12 grabis@rtu.lv http://iti.rtu.lv/vitk/lv/katedra/darbinieki/janis-grabis Thank you!
Blockchain Enabled Distributed Storage and Sharing of Personal Data Assets, presentatio by Jānis Grabis, Vlado Stankovski, and Roberts Zariņš at BlockDM 2020

  1. 1. 1 Jānis Grabis Riga Technical University Riga, Latvia grabis@rtu.lv Vlado Stankovski University of Ljubljana Ljubljana, Slovenia Vlado.Stankovski@fri.uni-lj.si Roberts Zariņš Riga Technical University Riga, Latvia roberts.zarins@gmail.com Blockchain Enabled Distributed Storage and Sharing of Personal Data Assets
  2. 2. 22  Data sharing has potential of creating value to their consumers as well as their owners  Centralized management – Limited control and value-creation opportunities  Decentralized management – No single point of control – Blockchains and smart contracts enable data and value exchange – Limitations concerning both storage volume and information processing speed Background
  3. 3. 33  Zyskin et al. (2015) propose using blockchains for personal data management  Singh and Lee (2018), Kosteka et al. (2017) and Pongnumkul et al. (2017) analyze QoS concerns of using blockchains for personal data management  Zheng et al. (2015) and Bartoletti et al. (2017) focus on querying languages for analyzing cryptocurrency transactions.  Alessi et al. (2019) and Wang et al. (2018) combine on-chain and off-chain processing Existing Work
  4. 4. 44 Objective • Blockchain controlled access to distributed personal data according to conditions specified in smart contracts • Knowledge base as a mediator for efficient querying of distributed personal data to meet high Quality of Service requirements To elaborate a method for efficient distributed storage and sharing of personal data assets within a community of users
  5. 5. 55 MyDataExperience: Components of Personal Data Management Solution
  6. 6. 66 Data Management Processes sd Search Distributed storage BlockchainKnowledge base User Search assets() Pre-select assets() Validate access() Provide access() Search results as meta-data() Request selected assets() Request assets() Return results() Send assets() • Store personal data assets in distributed storage • Share personal data assets taking into account privacy preferences • Search of personal assets shared by related entities
  7. 7. 77  React framework based front- end  Ethereum blockchain – Ropsten test network – Infura API  Transactions are handled using Ethereum Wallet  Smart contracts were developed using the Solidity programming language  InterPlanetary File System (IPFS) provides distributed storage facilities Technology
  8. 8. 88  Comparison – MyDataExperience – On-chain storage of data assets  Performance measures – Storage size – Data assets search efficiency. Experimental
  9. 9. 9 Storage Size File number Hex file size, b Total size, b Gas, unit Cost, Eth BC size increase, b On-chain 1 2048 2436 1622719 0,041 2436 2 6438 6852 4691848 0,117 9288 3 9440 9828 6762981 0,160 19116 MyDataExperience 1 46 356 215089 0,005 356 2 46 356 215089 0,005 712 3 46 356 215089 0,005 1068 • Three files are stored in MyDataExperience and on-chain solution • Measures • Size of the file’s hexadecimal data string • Total size of data stored in the blockchain • Ethereum gas consumption • Transaction costs
  10. 10. 10 File Search Nr Scenario 1 Find all files owned by friends 2 Find all files owned by the user herself 3 Find all files shared with the user 4 Find all PDF files owned by friends 5 Find all files titled “Blockchain_Whitepaper” and owned by friends 6 Find all files owned by friend 0xd335B51d960061cC1FA145e6d4a1F cf1aB55677C
  11. 11. 1111  MyDataExperience solution is shown to adhere to the principles Privacy-by-design – Provides its users a full control on the way personal data assets are stored and shared in the community of users  The storage space is not dependent on the size of files stored  Utilization of the knowledge base expedites the search process  Limitations – Small-scale experimentation – Cost of maintaining the knowledge base in the distributed mode – Knowledge base itself could be redeveloped by using the MyDataExperience approach by combining on-chain and off- chain solutions Conclusion
  12. 12. 12 grabis@rtu.lv http://iti.rtu.lv/vitk/lv/katedra/darbinieki/janis-grabis Thank you!

