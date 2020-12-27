O dyes sem jam final

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Once the root has been located and the initial resection accomplished, methylene blue dye (Fig. 1) is dabbed onto the am...
Immersion agents in the diaphanization process
Holm Reuver’s diaphanization technique applied to different teeth showing the complexity of the internal anatomy of (a) on...
Holm Reuver’s diaphanization technique complexity of the internal morphology of a maxillary molar apical complexity of the...
Holm Reuver’s diaphanization technique applied to a maxillary molar tooth Depicting a massive extra canal invasive resorpt...
depicting the presence of separated instruments in root-filled canals
Complex canal anatomies observed in cleared mesial roots of mandibular molars
Complex canal anatomies of cleared teeth
  3. 3.  Once the root has been located and the initial resection accomplished, methylene blue dye (Fig. 1) is dabbed onto the amputated root surface with a sterile cotton pellet for 1 to 2 min. The surgical area is then washed with sterile saline solution.  The remaining dye will stain not only the internal root canal anatomy exposed by the resection but also the periodontal ligament  Methylene blue dye has also been used in an earlier research study to determine the incidence of isthmuses connecting two canals in single roots Study showed that isthmuses were present in 60% of the mesial roots and 15% of the distal roots of mandibular molars as well as in 30% of the mesiobuccal roots of maxillary molars  The dye can also be used to delineate apical (vertical) fractures, but such defects are usually defined by fiber-optic transillumination. Vital staining with methylene blue is also helpful with surgically enucleating cysts.
  4. 4. Immersion agents in the diaphanization process
  5. 5. Holm Reuver’s diaphanization technique applied to different teeth showing the complexity of the internal anatomy of (a) one mandibular incisor and (b–f) five mandibular molar
  6. 6. Holm Reuver’s diaphanization technique complexity of the internal morphology of a maxillary molar apical complexity of the root canal system
  7. 7. Holm Reuver’s diaphanization technique applied to a maxillary molar tooth Depicting a massive extra canal invasive resorption (ECIR) on the buccal aspect of the palatal root
  8. 8. depicting the presence of separated instruments in root-filled canals
  9. 9. Complex canal anatomies observed in cleared mesial roots of mandibular molars
  10. 10. Complex canal anatomies of cleared teeth

