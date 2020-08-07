Bio-active Glass-Ionomers

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INTRODUCTION 2
TEXT ▸ Materials used in the body: stable and passive without any interactions with the body tissues or ﬂuids. ▸ Dental am...
TEXT ▸ Advantages of GI, ▸ they can be placed in cavities without any need for bonding agents; ▸ they also have good bioco...
TEXT ▸ Resin-modifed glass-ionomers (RMGI) have improved mechanical properties of the conventional GI, with hydrophilic mo...
TEXT SMART MATERIALS IN DENTISTRY ▸ Smart materials can change their behavior in response to various stimuli ▸ piezoelectr...
TEXT ▸ Smart behavior in GICs; ‣ do not undergo great dimensional changes in a moist environment in response to heat or co...
TEXT HISTORY OF GICS ▸ Ideal tooth restoration material: ‣ Adhesion to tooth structure (enamel and dentin) ‣ Capacity to w...
TEXT ZINC POLYALKENOATE CEMENTS (1968) ▸ Can bond to tooth structure ▸ Less than ideal physical properties 9
TEXT GLASS POLYALKENOATE CEMENTS (LATE 1960S) ▸ First GIC ▸ Increased aluminum-to-silica ratio in the powder - increased r...
TEXT ▸ Fluoride is released after mixing of powder with the polyalkenoic acid. ‣ Decreases melting point ‣ Increases cemen...
TEXT ▸ Setting reaction: ▸ Acid-base reaction: polyacrylic acid (proton donor) and aluminosilicate glass (proton recipient...
TEXT ▸ The role of tartaric acid Addition of tartaric acid (+) increases the working time and improves the setting reactio...
TEXT ▸ Mechanical properties ▸ LP ratio ▸ cohesive forces, which keep the matrix compressed are composed of ionic cross-li...
TEXT ▸ Aging: ▸ GIC - weak after setting, not stable in water ▸ Becomes stronger with the progression of rxn, more resista...
TEXT ▸ Adhesion: ▸ Bond chemically 16
TEXT CLASSIFICATION OF GI ▸ Type I: Lutting cement for crowns, bridges, and orthodontic brackets ▸ Type II a: Esthetic res...
TEXT FIRST GENERATION ▸ ASPA I - not very active, did not set fast, was very moist- sensitive and had low translucency ▸ A...
TEXT SECOND GENERATION ▸ Reinforced cements ▸ RMGI ‣ Metacrylate to polyacrylic acid 19
TEXT ▸ Factors inﬂuencing ﬂuoride release from restorative materials: ▸ matrix formulation, ▸ ﬁller, and ▸ ﬂuoride content...
TEXT CLINICAL APPLICATIONS ▸ GIC based ﬁssure sealants ▸ Tooth restoration, liners, bases 21
TEXT BIOMATERIALS AND BIOACTIVE GLASSES ▸ Toxicity ▸ Nearly biological inert ▸ Bioresorbability ▸ Bioactivity ▸ Group A - ...
TEXT BAG ▸ When BAG is immersed in aqueous solutions such as body ﬂuids, simulated body ﬂuid, (SBF) or tris buffer solutio...
TEXT NEW GENERATION OF BIOMATERIALS (THIRD GENERATION) ▸ The aim is tissue regeneration and use of the biomaterial in the ...
CONCLUSION 25
TEXT ▸ In recent decade there has been increasing attention to the use of “smart” bioactive materials in dentistry, especi...
TEXT VIDEO 27
  1. 1. A REVIEW OF GLASS-IONOMERS: FROM CONVENTIONAL GLASS-IONOMER TO BIOACTIVE GLASS-IONOMER (2013) Maryam Khoroushi, Fateme Keshan JOSEPH RUSSELL N. GORDA 1
  2. 2. INTRODUCTION 2
  3. 3. TEXT ▸ Materials used in the body: stable and passive without any interactions with the body tissues or ﬂuids. ▸ Dental amalgam, composite resins and dental cements ▸ ﬂuoride-releasing materials ▸ “smart” materials in dentistry 3
  4. 4. TEXT ▸ Advantages of GI, ▸ they can be placed in cavities without any need for bonding agents; ▸ they also have good biocompatibility. ▸ Disadvantages ▸ lack of sufﬁcient strength and toughness. ▸ ﬂexural strength: RMGI (71 MPa), conventional GI (11 MPa). 4
  5. 5. TEXT ▸ Resin-modifed glass-ionomers (RMGI) have improved mechanical properties of the conventional GI, with hydrophilic monomers and polymers, such as hydroxyethyl methacrylate (HEMA). ▸ Bioactive glass (BAG) has been added to GI structure to improve bioactivity and tooth regeneration capacity. ▸ There is ever-increasing interest in the application of bioactive materials in the dental ﬁeld in an attempt to remineralize affected dentin. 5
  6. 6. TEXT SMART MATERIALS IN DENTISTRY ▸ Smart materials can change their behavior in response to various stimuli ▸ piezoelectric materials ▸ Shape memory alloys ▸ pH-sensitive polymers ▸ Polymer gels 6
  7. 7. TEXT ▸ Smart behavior in GICs; ‣ do not undergo great dimensional changes in a moist environment in response to heat or cold and it appears heating results only in water movement within the structure of the material. ‣ noticeable shrinkage in a dry environment at T: > 50°C, similar to the behavior of dentin. ‣ ﬂuoride release and recharge capacity. 7
  8. 8. TEXT HISTORY OF GICS ▸ Ideal tooth restoration material: ‣ Adhesion to tooth structure (enamel and dentin) ‣ Capacity to withstand pressure resulting from occlusion ▸ During 1950s, Researchers aim was to produce a material with thermal, mechanical, and optical properties comparable to those of tooth structure ▸ Initial attempts to improve silicate cement properties. 8
  9. 9. TEXT ZINC POLYALKENOATE CEMENTS (1968) ▸ Can bond to tooth structure ▸ Less than ideal physical properties 9
  10. 10. TEXT GLASS POLYALKENOATE CEMENTS (LATE 1960S) ▸ First GIC ▸ Increased aluminum-to-silica ratio in the powder - increased reactivity of glass ▸ ASPA (polyalkenoic acid alumina silicate cement) + calcium-alumina silicate glass system ▸ Tartaric acid - positive isomer improves manipulation properties of cement and its setting time ▸ Calcium ﬂux - forms superﬁcial bond ▸ Fluoride ﬂux - prevents oxidation 10
  11. 11. TEXT ▸ Fluoride is released after mixing of powder with the polyalkenoic acid. ‣ Decreases melting point ‣ Increases cement strength ‣ Improves manipulation properties of cement ‣ Cariostatic effect ▸ Calcium and phosphate ions are also released ▸ Strontium and Calcium replace each other, deep penetration to de mineralized dentin - possibility of dentin remineralization 11
  12. 12. TEXT ▸ Setting reaction: ▸ Acid-base reaction: polyacrylic acid (proton donor) and aluminosilicate glass (proton recipient). ▸ Acid destroys glass network -> releases cations (Al3+, Ca2+, Na+ etc.) ▸ 4 stages: ‣ 1. Decomposition ‣ 2. Gelation ‣ 3. Hardening ‣ 4. Maturation 12
  13. 13. TEXT ▸ The role of tartaric acid Addition of tartaric acid (+) increases the working time and improves the setting reaction of the cement, resulting in easier and better manipulation of the cement. 13
  14. 14. TEXT ▸ Mechanical properties ▸ LP ratio ▸ cohesive forces, which keep the matrix compressed are composed of ionic cross-links, convolutions, and interlocking of chains and hydrogen bridges. ▸ Unreacted glass particles remain - decrease in mechanical properties of the cement. ▸ Greater consistency = stronger ▸ ⬆Powder amount - ⬆consistency - accelerated setting reaction - cement becomes stronger ▸ If matrix does not bind fully to the cement, mechanical properties will signiﬁcantly decrease. 14
  15. 15. TEXT ▸ Aging: ▸ GIC - weak after setting, not stable in water ▸ Becomes stronger with the progression of rxn, more resistant to moisture ▸ 200 MPa after 24 h -> 400 MPa after a year ▸ Al cation - ⬆ rigidity and stiffness of the matrix 15
  16. 16. TEXT ▸ Adhesion: ▸ Bond chemically 16
  17. 17. TEXT CLASSIFICATION OF GI ▸ Type I: Lutting cement for crowns, bridges, and orthodontic brackets ▸ Type II a: Esthetic restorative cement ▸ b: Reinforced restorative cement ▸ Type III: Liner and base. ▸ Type IV: PFS ▸ Type V: Luting for orthodontic purpose ▸ Type VI: Core buildup material ▸ Type VII: High ﬂuoride releasing command set ▸ Type VIII: ART ▸ Type IX: Pediatric GIC 17
  18. 18. TEXT FIRST GENERATION ▸ ASPA I - not very active, did not set fast, was very moist- sensitive and had low translucency ▸ ASPA II - I tartaric acid, had better properties and was the ﬁrst GI with practical applications 18
  19. 19. TEXT SECOND GENERATION ▸ Reinforced cements ▸ RMGI ‣ Metacrylate to polyacrylic acid 19
  20. 20. TEXT ▸ Factors inﬂuencing ﬂuoride release from restorative materials: ▸ matrix formulation, ▸ ﬁller, and ▸ ﬂuoride content. ▸ experimental factors such as the ▸ storage environment, ▸ number and frequency of changing the preserving solution, ▸ composition and pH of saliva, ▸ formation of plaque and pellicle, ▸ powder-to-liquid ratio, ▸ mixing, ▸ curing time and ▸ the exposed surface. 20
  21. 21. TEXT CLINICAL APPLICATIONS ▸ GIC based ﬁssure sealants ▸ Tooth restoration, liners, bases 21
  22. 22. TEXT BIOMATERIALS AND BIOACTIVE GLASSES ▸ Toxicity ▸ Nearly biological inert ▸ Bioresorbability ▸ Bioactivity ▸ Group A - induces both Intracellular and extra cellular responses ▸ Group B - only extra cellular response 22
  23. 23. TEXT BAG ▸ When BAG is immersed in aqueous solutions such as body ﬂuids, simulated body ﬂuid, (SBF) or tris buffer solution, (TBS) three main processes take place: ▸ Leaching and formation of silanols - releases alkaline agents (replace H ions H30 ▸ Dissolution of the glass network - breakdown of-Si-O-Si- O-Si-bonds ▸ Precipitation 23
  24. 24. TEXT NEW GENERATION OF BIOMATERIALS (THIRD GENERATION) ▸ The aim is tissue regeneration and use of the biomaterial in the form of a powder or solution is to induce local tissue repair. These bioactive materials release chemical agents in the form of dissolved ions or growth factors such as bone morhogenic protein, which stimulate and activate cells. The cells produce more growth factors, which induce cell proliferation and regeneration 24
  25. 25. CONCLUSION 25
  26. 26. TEXT ▸ In recent decade there has been increasing attention to the use of “smart” bioactive materials in dentistry, especially with the aim of remineralizing dentin. In some recent studies, BAG has been incorporated into GI composition to improve bioactivity and tooth regeneration and reconstruction capacity. It appears researchers all over the world should pay more attention to improve the characteristics of these materials, particularly in an attempt to control the prevalence of primary and recurrent caries. 26
  27. 27. TEXT VIDEO 27

