Educ. planning ( area vi community envolvement)

AREA VI: Extension and Community Involvement Jennifer Y. Macarat Reporter
S W O T ANALYSIS  STRENGHT  Visibility of Policemen and Barangay BPSOs after classes for students security  Buildings a...
  Lapels for teachers are well distributed  Installment of CCTVs at all corner are shown  Computers for 50 students ar...
 Willingness of the community to be partner in the institution is evident (Brigada- Eskwela, Calamity concern, Drill)
WEAKNESS - no direct committee for extension and community involvement for the whole – year - round
OPPORTUNITY  Possible partnership with computer selling company for discounted price for Laptop and Projector  Possible ...
THREATS  donations may transfer to other school or institution  Prone to accidents
Area VI: Extension, Community Involvement Action Plan Objective: To create a Committee for Extension and Community Involve...
Action Plan Manpower Needed Materials needed and cost requirements Output Expected Duration Time 1. Write a communication ...
3.Disseminatio n of information to all stakeholders Principal, Administration and Faculty, Police, PTA, Alumni, LGUs, near...
Action Plan Manpower Needed Materials needed and cost requirements Output Expected Duration Time 4. Conduct Inter-agency m...
Total cost: P9,000 4 days
AREA VI: EXTENSION and COMMUNITY INVOLVEMENT

