Educ. planning ( area v research)

AREA V: RESEARCH JENNIFER Y. MACARAT Reporter
V: RESEARCH S W O T STRENGTH  Availability of functional research agenda  the organizational chart is properly shown  t...
 willingness of the Research Team to conduct research is evident  action plans for research are intact and bounded  Res...
 WEAKNESS  lack of fund
WEAKNESS  Lack of Fund
OPPORTUNITY  Partnership with agencies willing to fund for the researches  Possible sponsorship from LGUs and Private se...
THREATS  Prone to accident  conspiracy  researchers become minimal
Action Plan V: RESEARCH  Objective: Sufficient Monetary Budget for Research  Strategies: Send- Letter – to All  Project...
Action Plan Manpower Needed Materials needed and cost Requirements Output Expected Duration Time 1.Send a letter to the LG...
3.Show/discus s your objective Admin, LGUs, Agencies, Alumni Documents Positive Agreement 1 day 4.Signing of Agreement Adm...
AREA V: RESEARCH for Educ. Planning Students

