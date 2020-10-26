Margono 11a-etos kerja

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
ETOS KERJA PENGERTIAN ETOS KERJA BANGSA ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF ETOS KERJA RELIGI 5-S
PENGERTIAN  Etos sendiri berasal dari bahasa Yunani yang berarti adat dan kebiasaan. Menurut Jansen Sinamo, maka etos mer...
PENGERTIAN  Yang utama adalah keunggulan budi (pekerti) dan keunggulan karakter yang menghasilkan kerja dan kinerja yang ...
PENGERTIAN  Di era teknologi, salah satu agenda penting bagi bangsa kita di abad 21 adalah mengusahakan agar kualitas ten...
PENGERTIAN  Studi-studi sosiologi dan manajemen dalam beberapa dekade belakangan bermuara pada yang mengaitkan antara eto...
ETOS KERJA BANGSA  Etos kerja Bushido (Jepang) ini mencuatkan tujuh prinsip, yakni:  1. Gi - keputusan yang benar diambi...
ETOS KERJA BANGSA  Begitu pula keunggulan bangsa Jerman, menurut para sosiolog, terkait erat dengan etos kerja dengan lat...
ETOS KERJA BANGSA  Dalam buku "Manusia Indonesia" karya Mochtar Lubis yang diterbitkan sekitar 1985an , diungkapkan adany...
ETOS KERJA BANGSA  Contoh, sebuah bank nasional saat ini sedang mencoba merumuskan etos mereka yaitu (1) berorientasi kep...
ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF  BUDAYA produktif adalah sebagai totalitas kesadaran, pikiran, perasaan, sikap, dan keyakinan yang m...
ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF Etos Bisnis menghasilkan Produktivitas Ekonomi Etos Keguruan menghasilkan Produktivitas Pendidikan ...
ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF 1. Adanya program penyadaran, sosialisasi, dan kampanye edukatif: secara berkala dan terus menerus. ...
ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF 4. Adanya pengukuran, maksudnya dilakukan penghitungan- penghitungan atas kemajuan dan peningkatan y...
ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF Seorang manajer, eksekutif, atau pemimpin sebuah organisasi, harus memiliki SDM yang dicirikan oleh ...
ETOS KERJA RELIGI Etos pertama: kerja adalah rahmat Apa pun pekerjaan kita, entah pengusaha, pegawai kantor, sampai buru...
ETOS KERJA RELIGI Etos kedua: kerja adalah amanah Apa pun pekerjaan kita, pramuniaga, pegawai negeri, atau anggota DPR, se...
B. KEMANUSIAAN…… Etos keempat: kerja adalah aktualisasi Apa pun pekerjaan kita, entah dokter, akuntan, ahli hukum, semuany...
B. KEMANUSIAAN…… Etos keenam: kerja adalah seni / indah Apa pun pekerjaan kita, bahkan seorang peneliti pun, semua adalah...
C.MANUSIA DAN PENDIDIKAN Etos kedelapan: kerja adalah pelayanan Apa pun pekerjaan kita, pedagang, polisi, bahkan penjaga ...
5-S 5S adalah metode untuk mengelola kerja, terutama kerja bersama Ternyata bukan saja jepang yang menerapka sistem ini ...
5-S yaitu: 整理(Seiri: Bisa membedakan mana yang masih dibutuhkan/tidak dibutuhkan) 整頓(Seiton: Letakkan barang di tempat yan...
5-S Tahapan Tahap 1 – Seiri, Sorting: memulai dengan mengetahui semua prtalatan, materi, dll, di areal kawasan/lokasi/te...
5-S Tahap 3 – Seiso, Sweeping: Pembersihan sistematis atau kebutuhan untuk memelihara kerja bersih serta rapi mengklasifi...
5-S Tahap 4 – Seiketsu, Standardising countinew: standar kerja praktik atau operasi dalam mode standar dan konsisten. Sem...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Margono 11a-etos kerja

12 views

Published on

For Ethical Education

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Margono 11a-etos kerja

  1. 1. ETOS KERJA PENGERTIAN ETOS KERJA BANGSA ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF ETOS KERJA RELIGI 5-S
  2. 2. PENGERTIAN  Etos sendiri berasal dari bahasa Yunani yang berarti adat dan kebiasaan. Menurut Jansen Sinamo, maka etos merupakan kunci dan fondasi keberhasilan suatu masyarakat atau bangsa diterima secara aklamasi. Selain itu, etos merupakan syarat utama bagi semua upaya peningkatan kualitas tenaga kerja atau SDM, baik pada level individual, organisasional, maupun sosial.  Selain itu, metode pembangunan integritas bangsa harus dilakukan secara fokus dan serius, membawa misi perbaikan dalam proses berkesinambungan, serta keterlibatan total dari seluruh elemen masyarakat Indonesia.
  3. 3. PENGERTIAN  Yang utama adalah keunggulan budi (pekerti) dan keunggulan karakter yang menghasilkan kerja dan kinerja yang unggul pula. Tentunya, keunggulan tersebut berasal dari buah ketekunan seorang manusia dengan mahakaryanya.  Kemampuan menghayati pekerjaan menjadi sangat penting sebagai upaya menciptakan keunggulan.  Intinya, bahwa saat kita melakukan suatu pekerjaan maka hakikatnya kita sedang melakukan suatu proses pelayanan. Menghayati pekerjaan sebagai pelayanan memerlukan kemampuan dan kompetensinya
  4. 4. PENGERTIAN  Di era teknologi, salah satu agenda penting bagi bangsa kita di abad 21 adalah mengusahakan agar kualitas tenaga kerja kita menjadi tenaga kerja bersaing.  SDM bangsa ini perlu dikembangkan hingga mencapai kualitas yang setara dengan bangsa-bangsa yang telah maju terlebih dahulu dibandingkan Indonesia.  Hal ini semakin penting, karena selain masalah ekonomi yang menjadi penyakit akut di Indonesia, sesungguhnya kualitas SDM menjadi titik kritis sentral dalam proses tata kemajuan peradaban suatu bangsa secara luas baik dilihat secara politik, teknologi, kultural, maupun manajerial.
  5. 5. PENGERTIAN  Studi-studi sosiologi dan manajemen dalam beberapa dekade belakangan bermuara pada yang mengaitkan antara etos kerja manusia (komunitas) dengan keberhasilannya.  Bahwa keberhasilan di berbagai wilayah kehidupan ditentukan oleh sikap, perilaku dan nilai-nilai yang diadopsi individu-individu manusia di dalam komunitas atau konteks sosialnya.  Melalui pengamatan terhadap karakteristik masyarakat di bangsa-bangsa yang mereka pandang unggul, para peneliti mencirikan beberapa etos kerja dengan keberhasilannya
  6. 6. ETOS KERJA BANGSA  Etos kerja Bushido (Jepang) ini mencuatkan tujuh prinsip, yakni:  1. Gi - keputusan yang benar diambil dengan sikap yang benar berdasarkan kebenaran; jika harus mati demi keputusan itu, matilah dengan gagah, sebab kematian yang demikian adalah kematian yang terhormat:  2. Yu - berani dan bersikap kesatria:  3. Jin - murah hati, mencintai dan bersikap baik terhadap sesama:  4. Re - bersikap santun, bertindak benar:  5. Makoto - bersikap tulus yang setulus-tulusnya, bersikap sungguh dengan sesungguh-sungguhnya dan tanpa pamrih:  6. Melyo - menjaga kehormatan, martabat dan kemuliaan, serta  7. Chugo - mengabdi dan loyal.
  7. 7. ETOS KERJA BANGSA  Begitu pula keunggulan bangsa Jerman, menurut para sosiolog, terkait erat dengan etos kerja dengan latar belakang keyakinan mereka, yang mengedepankan enam prinsip, yakni: 1. bertindak rasional, 2. berdisiplin tinggi, 3. bekerja keras, 4. berorientasi pada kekayaan material, 5. menabung dan berinvestasi, serta 6. hemat, bersahaja dan tidak mengumbar kesenangan.  Pertanyaannya kemudian adalah seperti apa etos kerja bangsa Indonesia ini ?  Apakah etos kerja kita menjadi penyebab rapuhnya dan rendahnya kinerja sistem sosial, ekonomik dan kultural ? yang lantas berimplikasi pada kualitas kehidupan?  Ataukah etos kerja yang kita miliki sekarang ini merupakan bagian dari politik republik tercinta?
  8. 8. ETOS KERJA BANGSA  Dalam buku "Manusia Indonesia" karya Mochtar Lubis yang diterbitkan sekitar 1985an , diungkapkan adanya karakteristik etos kerja tertentu yang dimiliki oleh bangsa Indonesia.  Beberapa di antara ciri-ciri itu adalah: munafik; tidak bertanggung jawab; feodal; percaya pada takhyul; dan lemah wataknya.  Sejumlah pemikir/budayawan lain menyatakan hal-hal serupa. Misalnya, ada yang menyebut bahwa bangsa Indonesia memiliki ‘budaya loyo,’ ‘budaya instan’ dan suka menerabas (Kuncoro).  Namun diyakini bahwa dari 220 juta rakyat Indonesia, tidak semua memiliki etos yang buruk  Tidak ada salahnya bisa meniru ataupun mengikuti budaya bangsa yang maju dan berhasil atau meyakini dan menjalankan pemahaman etos kerja kita sendari
  9. 9. ETOS KERJA BANGSA  Contoh, sebuah bank nasional saat ini sedang mencoba merumuskan etos mereka yaitu (1) berorientasi kepada nasabah, (2) menjunjung integritas, (3) berdisiplin, (4) kerjasama, (5) saling percaya dan saling menghormati, (6) pemberdayaan SDM, (7) keseimbangan, (8) kepemimpinan, dan (9) kepedulian pada lingkungan.  Itulah etos yang hendak ditegakkan dan diharapkan bisa mengubah mereka menjadi lebih baik oleh bankir.  Komitmen yang dimulai dengan merumuskan etos seperti itu, setidaknya menunjukkan adanya tekad memperbaiki diri untuk menjadi lebih baik.  Rendahnya etos Indonesia ini diperparah dengan negatifnya keteladanan yang ditunjukkan oleh para pemimpin. Mereka merupakan model bagi masyarakat yang bukan hanya memiliki kekuasaan formal, namun juga kekuasaan nonformal yang justru sering disalahgunakan. KKN dsb.
  10. 10. ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF  BUDAYA produktif adalah sebagai totalitas kesadaran, pikiran, perasaan, sikap, dan keyakinan yang mendasari, menggerakkan, mengarahkan, serta memberi arti pada seluruh perilaku dan proses produktif dalam suatu sistem produksi, baik yang bersifat ekono-komersial, tekno-industrial, atau sosio-kultural  Etos Kerja dirumuskan sebagai spirit, ruh, semangat, dan mentalitas yang mewujud menjadi seperangkat perilaku kerja yang positif seperti: rajin, hemat, bersemangat, teliti, tekun, ulet, sabar, akuntabel, responsibel, berintegritas, menghargai waktu, menghargai pengetahuan, kreatif, inovatif, dan sebagainya.  Etos Kerja adalah faktor utama bagi Produktivitas. Bila menggunakan simbol matematis, hubungan keduanya adalah: P = f(EK), artinya produktivitas adalah fungsi etos kerja,
  11. 11. ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF Etos Bisnis menghasilkan Produktivitas Ekonomi Etos Keguruan menghasilkan Produktivitas Pendidikan Etos Akademik menghasilkan Produktivitas Ilmiah Etos Kehakiman menghasilkan Produktivitas Keadilan Etos Kedokteran menghasilkan Produktivitas Kesehatan Etos Politik menghasilkan Produktivitas Kesejahteraan Rakyat Etos Birokrasi menghasilkan Produktivitas Pelayanan Publik Etos Indonesia menghasilkan Produktivitas Nasional Peningkatatan produktivitas demi memperkuat daya saing sistem produksi itu harus melibatkan hal-hal berikut ini:
  12. 12. ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF 1. Adanya program penyadaran, sosialisasi, dan kampanye edukatif: secara berkala dan terus menerus. 2. Hadirnya dukungan dan keteladanan dari lapisan pimpinan puncak, pada setiap strata dan eselon, dari yang tertinggi hingga terendah. 3. Budaya produktif ini harus diterjemahkan menjadi berbagai entitas produktivitas yang lebih membumi dan operasional seperti UU dan PP tentang Produktivitas, sistem manajemen produksi, teknik-teknik produktivitas, software pengukuran produktivitas, sistem pengupahan berbasis produktivitas, dan sebagainya.
  13. 13. ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF 4. Adanya pengukuran, maksudnya dilakukan penghitungan- penghitungan atas kemajuan dan peningkatan yang terjadi. Untuk itu diperlukan semacam ‘etosmeter’ sebagai perkakas pengukur ketinggian etos kerja seseorang atau satu organisasi, yang bisa dibayangkan sama pentingnya dengan ‘termometer’ atau ‘tensimeter’ dalam manajemen suhu tubuh dan tekanan darah manusia. 5. Diberikannya “reward and punishment” yang adil, jelas, dan tegas. 6. Manajemen etos kerja dan produktivitas di atas diintegrasikan ke dalam sistem manajemen korporat (rekrutmen, seleksi, perencanaan, operasi, evaluasi kinerja, remunerasi, promosi, dsb.)
  14. 14. ETOS KERJA PRODUKTIF Seorang manajer, eksekutif, atau pemimpin sebuah organisasi, harus memiliki SDM yang dicirikan oleh perilaku kerja berikut ini: (1) Mampu bekerja tulus penuh rasa syukur dan ikhlas. (2) Tekun, Serius dan kerja keras. (3) Bekerja dengan penuh kemampuan atau cerdas. (4) Sanggup bekerja dengan penuh kejujuran atau integritas (5) Mau bekerja benar penuh tanggung jawab atau akuntabilitas.  (6) Bisa bekerja penuh semangat atau antusias.  (7) Selalu mencari keunggulan atau kualitas. (8) Disertai dengan penuh kecintaan dan mengabdi. (9) Kreatif penuh sukacita dan inovasi. (10) Senatiasa bekerja dengan kerendahan hati. (7as dan 3i)
  15. 15. ETOS KERJA RELIGI Etos pertama: kerja adalah rahmat Apa pun pekerjaan kita, entah pengusaha, pegawai kantor, sampai buruh kasar sekalipun, adalah rahmat dari Tuhan (Allah). Anugerah itu kita terima tanpa syarat, seperti halnya menghirup oksigen dan udara tanpa biaya sepeser pun. Bakat dan kecerdasan yang memungkinkan kita bekerja adalah anugerah. Dengan bekerja, kita menerima gaji untuk memenuhi kebutuhan hidup sehari-hari. Dengan bekerja kita punya banyak teman dan kenalan, punya kesempatan untuk menambah ilmu dan wawasan, dan masih banyak lagi. Semua itu anugerah yang patut disyukuri. Suatu kesombongan jika kita merespons semua nikmat itu dengan bekerja kehebatan individu.
  16. 16. ETOS KERJA RELIGI Etos kedua: kerja adalah amanah Apa pun pekerjaan kita, pramuniaga, pegawai negeri, atau anggota DPR, semua adalah amanah. Pramuniaga mendapatkan amanah dari pemilik toko. Pegawai negeri menerima amanah dari negara. Anggota DPR menerima amanah dari rakyat. Etos ini membuat kita bisa bekerja sepenuh hati dan menjauhi tindakan tercela, misalnya korupsi dalam berbagai bentuknya. Etos ketiga: kerja adalah panggilan Apa pun profesi kita, perawat, guru, penulis, semua adalah darma bakti. Seorang perawat memanggul darma untuk membantu orang sakit. Seorang guru memikul darma untuk menyebarkan ilmu kepada para muridnya. Seorang penulis menyandang darma untuk menyebarkan informasi tentang kebenaran kepada masyarakat. Jika pekerjaan atau profesi disadari sebagai panggilan, kita bisa berucap pada diri sendiri, “I’m doing my best!” Dengan begitu kita tidak akan merasa puas jika hasil karya kita kurang baik mutunya.
  17. 17. B. KEMANUSIAAN…… Etos keempat: kerja adalah aktualisasi Apa pun pekerjaan kita, entah dokter, akuntan, ahli hukum, semuanya bentuk aktualisasi diri. Meski kadang membuat kita lelah, bekerja tetap merupakan cara terbaik untuk mengembangkan potensi diri dan membuat kita merasa “ada”. Bagaimanapun sibuk bekerja jauh lebih menyenangkan daripada duduk bengong tanpa pekenjaan.Secara alami, aktualisasi diri itu bagian dari kebutuhan psikososial manusia. Etos kelima: kerja itu ibadah Tak peduli apa pun agama atau kepercayaan kita, semua pekerjaan yang halal merupakan ibadah. Kesadaran ini pada gilirannya akan membuat kita bisa bekerja secara ikhlas, bukan demi mencari uang atau jabatan semata. Jansen mengutip sebuah kisah zaman Yunani kuno seperti ini: “Manusia mungkin tak bisa menikmatmnya. Tapi Tuhan bisa melihatnya.” Motivasi kerjanya telah berubah menjadi motivasi transendental (termasuk rochani).Adalah warisan tak ternilai.
  18. 18. B. KEMANUSIAAN…… Etos keenam: kerja adalah seni / indah Apa pun pekerjaan kita, bahkan seorang peneliti pun, semua adalah seni. Kesadaran ini akan membuat kita bekerja dengan enjoy seperti halnya melakukan hobi. Dia mengaku (peraih hadiah nobel), rahasia keberhasilannya meraih penghargaan sains paling begengsi itu adalah karena dia bisa menikmati pekerjaannya. Etos ketujuh: kerja adalah kehormatan Seremeh apa pun pekerjaan kita, itu adalah sebuah kehormatan. Jika bisa menjaga kehormatan dengan baik, maka kehormatan lain yang lebih besar akan datang kepada kita. Etos kerja Pramoedya Ananta Toer-Sastrawan Indonesia kawakan ini tetap bekerja (menulis), meskipun ia dikucilkan di Pulau Buru yang serba terbatas. Baginya, menulis merupakan sebuah kehormatan. Hasilnya, kita sudah mafhum. Semua novelnya menjadi karya sastra kelas dunia.
  19. 19. C.MANUSIA DAN PENDIDIKAN Etos kedelapan: kerja adalah pelayanan Apa pun pekerjaan kita, pedagang, polisi, bahkan penjaga mercu suar, semuanya bisa dimaknai sebagai pengabdian kepada sesama. “Manusia diciptakan oleh Yang Maha Kuasa dengan dilengkapi keinginan untuk berbuat baik,” kata Jansen. Dalam bukunya Ethos21, ia menyebut dengan istilah rahmatan liil alamin (rahmat bagi sesama).
  20. 20. 5-S 5S adalah metode untuk mengelola kerja, terutama kerja bersama Ternyata bukan saja jepang yang menerapka sistem ini akan tetapi telah diadopsi oleh sebagian negara-negara maju seperti AS,dan negara-negara eropa.sistem ini juga dijadikan basic sebagai basic manufacturing didunia. Hasilya karyawan akan menjadi disiplin,bertanggung jawab penuh terhadap tugasnya,ruang lingkungan kerja yang bersih dan mempermudah dalam melakukan pekerjaan.
  21. 21. 5-S yaitu: 整理(Seiri: Bisa membedakan mana yang masih dibutuhkan/tidak dibutuhkan) 整頓(Seiton: Letakkan barang di tempat yang aman namun mudah dipahami orang lain) 清掃(Seijo: Peliharalah barang agar tetap seperti barang baru) 清潔(Seiketsu: Jagalah kebersihan agar siapapun yang melihat merasa nyaman) 躾(Shitsuke: Jagalah apa yang disepakati bersama) Jepang, melalui industri manufakturnya telah sukses menyebarkan prinsip ini ke seluruh dunia.
  22. 22. 5-S Tahapan Tahap 1 – Seiri, Sorting: memulai dengan mengetahui semua prtalatan, materi, dll, di areal kawasan/lokasi/tempat yang kita pakai dan bekerja dng hanya menyimpan barang-barang penting yang kita butuhkan. barang yang tidak terpakai harus disimpan atau dibuang.(ditaruh pada tempat tersendiri diluar areal kerja kita) Tahap 2 – Seiton,Tetapkan dalam Urutan: berfokus pada tertib kerja. Mengatur semua peralatan, perlengkapan, dan bagian, dalam suatu urutan serta kondisi harus bersih
  23. 23. 5-S Tahap 3 – Seiso, Sweeping: Pembersihan sistematis atau kebutuhan untuk memelihara kerja bersih serta rapi mengklasifikasi barang sesuai dengan fungsi dan kegunaannya. Aktivitas sehari-hari di akhir setiap shift, yang bekerja atas areal dibersihkan dan semuanya sudah dikembalikan ke tempatnya, sehingga mudah untuk mengetahui apa dan di mana pergi ke tahu kapan di mana semuanya harus sangat penting di sini. Kuncinya adalah bahwa menjaga kebersihan harus menjadi bagian dari pekerjaan sehari-hari – yang kadang-kadang tidak melakukan aktivitas bila hal terlalu kotor
  24. 24. 5-S Tahap 4 – Seiketsu, Standardising countinew: standar kerja praktik atau operasi dalam mode standar dan konsisten. Semua orang tahu persis apa-nya adalah tanggung jawab - PDCA. Tahap 5 – Shitsuke, Membenarkan: merujuk kepada menjaga dan memeriksa standar - QC. Setelah sebelumnya 4S dari mereka telah dibentuk menjadi cara baru untuk beroperasi. Mempertahankan fokus pada cara baru ini beroperasi (continous improvement)

×