Gestalt psychology.pptx

• Kohler, kofka, werthiemer and kurt lewin
were most prominent members of the school
of Gestalt.
• Gestalt is German word translated as an
organized whole n contrast to a collection of
parts.
• They believe that an individual perceive the
thing as whole rather then parts.
• A thing is perceived as a relationship within a
fieldand a complex background incorporate the
viewers purpose and previous experience.
• Gestalts psychology also reject the behaviourism.
They asserted that a sort of organization occur
between stimulus and response which help in
forming a new organized whole. Because the
whole is different from his parts. So, the human
behaviour is characterized as an intelligent
behaviour rather then stimulus and response.
• Gestalt psychology use the term insight to
describe the behaviour and discuss it in three
steps:
1. Perception of the situation as a whole
2. Seeing and judging the relationship between
various factors involved in the situation
3. Taking an immediate decision and behaving
accordingly
Merits and contribution in education
• Whole is always greater then parts. We delivered the
concept to students as whole rather then parts
• Curriculum and subject matter should have
cohesiveness and unity
• It acknowledged different techniques and
methodologies in education
• Great emphasis on the role of motivation
• Perception learning and problem solving are intelligent
tasks rather then stimulus and response
• It puts the best efforts for managing the affairs of
education and welfare onf the individuals.
• Abraham Maslow, Carl Rogers and Gordon are the
main contributors in this school of psychology.
• Humanistic psychology give more value to human
being but not consider him as a sophisticated machine
• It consider him as a purposeful being, capable of
adopting himself to his environment and choosing his
own course of action in order to achieve the goals.
• These goals may be as simple as the satisfection of a
physical need and as lofty as self realizaion.
• Humanistic psychology emphasizes
distinctively human aspects of personality as
the existence of free will and freedom of
choice and value to guide his behaviour and
give a personal meaning to his existence.
Contributions in education
• Regarded as learner centered approach
• Believe on unconditioned positive regard.