Functionalism.pptx

Aug. 26, 2022
Aug. 26, 2022
  1. 1. Functionalism
  2. 2. • William James the father of psychology in USA is regarded as one of the pioneer of functional school of psychology. • He is strongly influenced by Darwin theory and his own interest in anatomy. He adopted a biological approach to study the mind. • He declared that something was wrong in Wundt and Titchners theory. • He claimed that there is not way to seprate thoughts, feeling and ideas and broken experience into elements.
  3. 3. • He considered the mind to be the recent development in evolutionary process, the function of mind is to advocate man's adjustment to his environment. • Consciousness is continuous unity and mind continuously adopt environment by applying functional abilities such as: revising, starting, stopping experiences. • Habits are the function of nervous system.
  4. 4. Functionalists • John Dewey • James Rowland • J. M Cattell • Thorndike
  5. 5. • When we repeat an activity number of times, our nervous system are altered so that the next time we engage in it we do so automatically without much conscious thoughts.
  6. 6. Merits and contributions to Education • By applying functionalism in curriculum we can conclude that only those things should be thought to the children which they could apply in every day life. • It less emphasis on subject matter and more emphasis on students needs. It is known as learner centered approach. • It introduced scientific enquiry and systematic data collection methods “ questionnaire, mental tests” rather then introspection. • Opened the way of study of psychology in terms of adjustment of organism to his environment.

