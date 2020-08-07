Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Unit 2: The formation of the Earth’s Relief In this unit we are going to study the formation of the relief of the Earth.
The Earth’s Relief Process of Formation Process of Erosion Internal Forces External Forces • Continental Drift • Tectonic ...
1. What is the Continental Drift? • Continental drift (deriva continental) is a theory that says that the continents have ...
2. What are the tectonic plates? • Tectonic plates are the different blocks in which the lithosphere is divided. • They ca...
Extra information: Why do the Tectonic plates move? There are many theories but they are not totally clear and confirmed y...
Tectonic Plates
Oceanic Ridge (Dorsal oceánica)
3. Cross-section of the Earth’s relief
Rift of Iceland
Mariana Trench (11.034 m of depth)
What are the parts of a volcano? 1. Gases 2. Rocks 3. Lava 4. Crater 5. Molten magma 6. Side Vent 3. Cone
Mount Etna
El Volcán de Sta Margarita es uno de los más importantes del sector, de 682 metros de altitud y su boca tiene un perímetro...
Richter Scale Seismograph
4. Landforms • Study the landforms of your textbook
External Forces 5. What are the external forces? The external forces are the external agents that modify the relief of the...
What would you write in each box? Erosion Transport Deposition
6. What external forces modify the relief? The external forces or erosive agents are: • Temperature • Wind • Rainfall • Ri...
What external force eroded this rock? Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
Balanced Rock, Garden of the Gods Colorado, USA
Boulders - South Island - New Zealand
Bryce Canyon National Park - Utah, USA
White Cliffs of Dover
THE CATHEDRALS´ BEACH (Lugo)
The Giant's Causeway - Northern Ireland, UK
Glacier of Alaska
Bear Glacier, Alaska
Parque Nacional de Ordesa, Aragón
Las Médulas
Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief
Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief
Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief
Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief
Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief
Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief
Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief
Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief

28 views

Published on

Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Unit 2: The formation of the Earth's relief

  1. 1. Unit 2: The formation of the Earth’s Relief In this unit we are going to study the formation of the relief of the Earth.
  2. 2. The Earth’s Relief Process of Formation Process of Erosion Internal Forces External Forces • Continental Drift • Tectonic Plates • Orogeny • Volcanoes • Earthquakes • Erosion, transport and deposition • Water (rainfall, rivers, seas…) • Wind • Plants • Human Beings Landforms
  3. 3. 1. What is the Continental Drift? • Continental drift (deriva continental) is a theory that says that the continents have been moving (or drifting) all along the geological eras. Click on the image Extra information: this theory was developed by Alfred Wegener in 1912.
  4. 4. 2. What are the tectonic plates? • Tectonic plates are the different blocks in which the lithosphere is divided. • They can move apart or collide, creating or destroying relief. • They are responsible of the creation of mountains (orogeny), volcanoes and earthquakes. Extra information: lithosphere is a layer of the Earth that is made up of the crust and the upper part of the mantle.
  5. 5. Extra information: Why do the Tectonic plates move? There are many theories but they are not totally clear and confirmed yet. One says that it happens because of the convective movement of the mantle (which is hot and liquid). Other theory says that it happens because of the attraction forces (tidal forces) of the Sun and the Moon. And we can not forget that the Earth is spinning at a speed of 220 km/sec approx., that the lithosphere is divided in many parts called tectonic plates and that this tectonic plates are floating on the mantle.
  6. 6. Tectonic Plates
  7. 7. Oceanic Ridge (Dorsal oceánica)
  8. 8. 3. Cross-section of the Earth’s relief
  9. 9. Rift of Iceland
  10. 10. Mariana Trench (11.034 m of depth)
  11. 11. What are the parts of a volcano? 1. Gases 2. Rocks 3. Lava 4. Crater 5. Molten magma 6. Side Vent 3. Cone
  12. 12. Mount Etna
  13. 13. El Volcán de Sta Margarita es uno de los más importantes del sector, de 682 metros de altitud y su boca tiene un perímetro de 2.000 metros. En el centro del llano formado por el cráter se encuentra la Iglesia de Santa Margarita, de origen románico. Su última erupción data de hace 11.000 años
  14. 14. Richter Scale Seismograph
  15. 15. 4. Landforms • Study the landforms of your textbook
  16. 16. External Forces 5. What are the external forces? The external forces are the external agents that modify the relief of the Earth through the process of erosion, transport and deposition. (Erosión, transporte y sedimentación).
  17. 17. What would you write in each box? Erosion Transport Deposition
  18. 18. 6. What external forces modify the relief? The external forces or erosive agents are: • Temperature • Wind • Rainfall • Rivers • Sea • Glaciers • Groundwater (aguas subterráneas) • Living things (plants, animals and human beings)
  19. 19. What external force eroded this rock? Salar de Uyuni, Bolivia
  20. 20. Balanced Rock, Garden of the Gods Colorado, USA
  21. 21. Boulders - South Island - New Zealand
  22. 22. Bryce Canyon National Park - Utah, USA
  23. 23. White Cliffs of Dover
  24. 24. THE CATHEDRALS´ BEACH (Lugo)
  25. 25. The Giant's Causeway - Northern Ireland, UK
  26. 26. Glacier of Alaska
  27. 27. Bear Glacier, Alaska
  28. 28. Parque Nacional de Ordesa, Aragón
  29. 29. Las Médulas

×