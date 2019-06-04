Empowerment Technology

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Presentation Outline What is ICT? ICT in the Philippines ICT in the Context of Global Communication
Generations of the Internet Trends in ICT Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms Presentation Outline
What is ICT?
refers to information- handling tools used to generate, store, process, spread, and share information Information and Com...
fundamentally a diverse set of applications, goods, and services Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
allows teachers and students to create, share, connect, and reflect on their own learning and that of others Information ...
includes computers, the Internet, broadcasting technologies, and telephony that enable people to work together and combin...
• ICT is an enabler of development in educationUNDP • ICT is a potential mean for reducing povertyADB • ICT stimulates sus...
ICT in the Philippines
Philippines is dub as the ICT Hub of Asia because of the huge growth of ICT related jobs, one of which is Business Process...
The home of the “I LOVE YOU” bug virus ICT in the Philippines
The ICTO is tasked to be the lead implementing agency of Government in all most of its ICT related efforts such as:  indu...
The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) shall be the primary policy, planning, coordinating, im...
ICT in the Philippines Republic Act No. 10175 or The Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012
ICT in the Philippines Top 2: Philippines – 9H 29M
ICT in the Philippines Top 1: Philippines – 3H 57M
http://time.com/selfies-cities-world-rankings ICT in the Philippines
ICT in the Philippines
Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
ICT in the Context of Global Communication
Generations of the Internet
The Current State of ICT (Generations of the Internet) Static Web Dynamic Web Semantic Web
The Current State of ICT (Generations of the Internet)
The Current State of ICT (Generations of the Internet)
The Current State of ICT (Generations of the Internet)
Trends in ICT
1. Technological Convergence is an evolution of technological developments that merge into new system bringing together di...
2. Social Media is a collection of internet-based communication tools and computer-assisted channels dedicated to allow us...
Mobile technologies refer to a combination of hardware, operating systems, networking, and software, including content, le...
Assistive technology is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with dis...
Mobility impairments Wheelchairs - Transfer devices - Walkers - Prosthesis - 4. Assistive Media
Visual impairments - Screen readers - Braille and braille embossers - Desktop video magnifier - Screen magnification softw...
Hearing impairments • Hearing aids • Assistive listening devices • Amplified telephone equipment 4. Assistive Media
Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms
References Books: • Jemma Development Group.(2014).Using Computers.4.10-16 • Rex Book Store.(2016).Empowerment Technologie...
  1. 1. Introduction to Information and Communications Technology SHS Computer Education Silliman University Dumaguete City, Philippines Empowerment Technologies EMPTECH
  2. 2. Lesson 1: Introduction to Information and Communications Technology • The current state of ICT technologies (i.e., Web 1.0,Web 2.0,Web 3.0, convergent technologies, social, mobile, and assistive media) • Online systems, functions, and platforms
  3. 3. Presentation Outline What is ICT? ICT in the Philippines ICT in the Context of Global Communication
  4. 4. Generations of the Internet Trends in ICT Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms Presentation Outline
  5. 5. What is ICT?
  6. 6. refers to information- handling tools used to generate, store, process, spread, and share information Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
  7. 7. fundamentally a diverse set of applications, goods, and services Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
  8. 8. allows teachers and students to create, share, connect, and reflect on their own learning and that of others Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
  9. 9. includes computers, the Internet, broadcasting technologies, and telephony that enable people to work together and combine in order to create networks in every corner of the globe Information and Communications Technology (ICT)
  10. 10. • ICT is an enabler of development in educationUNDP • ICT is a potential mean for reducing povertyADB • ICT stimulates sustainable economic growthWorld Bank • ICT can address the challenges faced in teacher educationUNESCO • ICT is one of the agenda of the Philippine National Higher Education Research AgendaNHERA-II Information and Communication Technology (ICT)
  11. 11. ICT in the Philippines
  12. 12. Philippines is dub as the ICT Hub of Asia because of the huge growth of ICT related jobs, one of which is Business Process Outsourcing, or call centers. ICT in the Philippines Business Process Outsourcing started in the Philippines with Accenture in 1992 thanks to Frank Holz, the Partner responsible for developing and marketing the first Global Resource Center in Manila.
  13. 13. The home of the “I LOVE YOU” bug virus ICT in the Philippines
  14. 14. The ICTO is tasked to be the lead implementing agency of Government in all most of its ICT related efforts such as:  industry development,  policy formulation,  ICT infrastructure development,  Research & Development,  ICT capacity building for the public sector and  administration of the E-Governance Fund. ICT in the Philippines Old @ 2011
  15. 15. The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) shall be the primary policy, planning, coordinating, implementing, and administrative entity of the Executive Branch of the government that will plan, develop, and promote the national ICT development agenda. (RA 10844) ICT in the Philippines New @ 2016
  16. 16. ICT in the Philippines Republic Act No. 10175 or The Cybercrime Prevention Act of 2012
  17. 17. ICT in the Philippines Top 2: Philippines – 9H 29M
  18. 18. ICT in the Philippines Top 1: Philippines – 3H 57M
  19. 19. http://time.com/selfies-cities-world-rankings ICT in the Philippines
  20. 20. ICT in the Philippines
  21. 21. Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
  22. 22. Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
  23. 23. Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
  24. 24. Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
  25. 25. Philippine Competency Indicators of Technology Operations And Concepts
  26. 26. ICT in the Context of Global Communication
  27. 27. Generations of the Internet
  28. 28. The Current State of ICT (Generations of the Internet) Static Web Dynamic Web Semantic Web
  29. 29. The Current State of ICT (Generations of the Internet)
  30. 30. The Current State of ICT (Generations of the Internet)
  31. 31. The Current State of ICT (Generations of the Internet)
  32. 32. Trends in ICT
  33. 33. 1. Technological Convergence is an evolution of technological developments that merge into new system bringing together different types of applications and media.
  34. 34. 2. Social Media is a collection of internet-based communication tools and computer-assisted channels dedicated to allow users to interact, communicate, and share information in a virtual community and network.
  35. 35. Mobile technologies refer to a combination of hardware, operating systems, networking, and software, including content, learning platforms, and applications. Mobile Learning – 3 mobilities: learner, learning, technology Mobile technology devices range from basic mobile phones to tablet PCs, and include PDAs, MP3 players, memory sticks, e-readers, and smartphones (UNESCO, December 2011). 3. Mobile Media
  36. 36. Assistive technology is an umbrella term that includes assistive, adaptive, and rehabilitative devices for people with disabilities and also includes the process used in selecting, locating, and using them. Assistive technology promotes greater independence by enabling people to perform tasks that they were formerly unable to accomplish, or had great difficulty accomplishing, by providing enhancements to, or changing methods of interacting with, the technology needed to accomplish such tasks. 4. Assistive Media
  37. 37. Mobility impairments Wheelchairs - Transfer devices - Walkers - Prosthesis - 4. Assistive Media
  38. 38. Visual impairments - Screen readers - Braille and braille embossers - Desktop video magnifier - Screen magnification software - Large-print and tactile keyboards 4. Assistive Media
  39. 39. Hearing impairments • Hearing aids • Assistive listening devices • Amplified telephone equipment 4. Assistive Media
  40. 40. Online Systems, Functions, and Platforms
  41. 41. References Books: • Jemma Development Group.(2014).Using Computers.4.10-16 • Rex Book Store.(2016).Empowerment Technologies.1.6-10 • Jemma Development Group.(2017).Empowerment Technology.1.11,13

