04012022 first india lucknow

Vaccination begins for 15-18 age group, CM Yogi announces holiday First India Bureau Lucknow: Chief Min- ister Yogi Aditya...
UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thef...
UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thef...
PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefir...
To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily
Whatsapp: https://bit.ly/whatsapplko
Telegram: https://t.me/firstindialucknow
INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindi...
INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindi...
NEWS LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia...
LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirsti...
LUCKNOW, TUESDAY JANUARY 4, 2022 he Fashion Connectsetthe bar high with the completion of its very suc- cessful previ- ous...
10 ETC LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia ...
ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagr...
  1. 1. Vaccination begins for 15-18 age group, CM Yogi announces holiday First India Bureau Lucknow: Chief Min- ister Yogi Adityanath on Monday reviewed the vaccination drive for children aged 15-18 at Civil Hospital in the state capital and ex- pressed satisfaction at the overwhelming re- sponse from the eligible beneficiaries. “There are 1.4 crore children in the age group of 15-18 in the state including 3.2 lakh in Lucknow and as many as 2,150 booths have been set up to vac- cinate the children in a hassle-free manner,” stated the Chief Minis- ter while taking stock of the arrangements at the Civil Hospital vac- cination centre. In a bid to encourage the children to take the Covid vaccine, CM Yogi announced a holiday for children on the next day of their taking the vaccine. The vaccination drive for priority inocu- lation of children be- tween 15 and 18 years of age with on-the-spot registration of the ben- eficiaries kicked off on Monday with a major turnout at all the booths across Uttar Pradesh, with more than 1.50 lakh children adminis- tered the first vaccine dose. Ensuring presence of adequate medical re- sources to fight the an- ticipated third Covid-19 wave with complete preparedness, CM Yogi said, “Adequate num- ber of hospital beds and vaccine doses are available in Uttar Pradesh. The State Government is fully prepared. Only 8 cases of Omicron have been reported in the state, out of which 3 pa tients are fully recov- ered.” The CM reiter- ated the importance of double masking, dis- tancing and hand hy- giene and said that the mask should seal the air passage around the nose and mouth for proper protection. “Omicron spreads fast but causes very mild disease. The virus has weakened. It is like vi- ral fever but precau- tions are necessary. However, there is no need to panic,” he said. Committed to strength- ening the existing and to expand the health and medical infrastruc- ture in the state, CM Yogi said, “UP has made significant pro- gress from getting the first Covid test con- ducted from the lab at National Institute of Virology, Pune in 2020 to becoming the leader by conducting maxi- mum Covid tests in the country.” SAFETY NET GETS BIGGER CM Yogi Adityanath at the Covid19 vaccination centre for 15-18 age group at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital on Monday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR LUCKNOW l TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229 l Vol 2 l Issue No. 54 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Cngress leader Priyanka Gandhi took to Twitter to state that she will remain in isola- tion for a few days. “A member of my fam- ily and one of my staff have tested positive. I have tested negative,” wrote Priyanka. All parties in Bihar, except the BJP, have made known their stance on conducting a headcount of castes in the state, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Monday. He, however, made it clear he was “not blaming” his ally. The Sensex surged 929 points higher at 59,183 while Nifty rose 1.6% finish above 17,600. Global stock markets and U.S. futures were mostly higher on 2022’s first trading day after Wall Street ended last year with a double-digit gain. PRIYANKSA IN ISOLATION AFTER FAMILY MEMBER, STAFF TEST +VE BJP’S STAND AWAITED ON BIHAR’S CASTE SURVEY: NITISH SENSEX SURGES OVER 900 POINTS IN NEW YEAR LAKHIMPUR KHERI VIOLENCE ...SIT CHARGESHEET AGAINST MoS MISHRA’S SON, 13 OTHERS l Accused faces murder, conspiracy charges l This is the first chargesheet in the October 3 case. Mishra’s car was allegedly part of the convoy that ran over a farmers’ march against the agri laws 5,000-PAGE Mohd Fahad Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Police on Mon- day filed a chargesheet against Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra’s son Ashish Mishra and 13 others, under charges including murder and attempt to murder, in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that left four farmers and a journal- ist dead. Of the14chargesheet- ed by the police SIT, 13, including Ashish, are in jail. The one not in jail is Virendra Kumar Shukla, who is named for alleged destruction of evidence. Sources said Shukla is Mishra’s distant relative and block pramukh, and the SIT has sent him a no- tice. Senior prosecuting officer SP Yadav said the SIT had filed a 5,000- page chargesheet, and the details will be known after studying it. FLASHBACK CHARGES PRESSED October 3, 2021: MoS (Home) Ajay Mishra Teni was on a visit to inaugurate government schemes in Banbirpur village. Several pro- testers were blocking the road to restrict their passage in Tikunia village of Lakhimpur Kheri when an SUV, allegedly belonging to Ashish Teni, son of the Ajay Mishra Teni mowed down the peacefully protesting farmers. Ashish has been charged under IPC Sections 302 (murder), 307 (attempt to murder), 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of Rs 50) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy), as well as under the Arms Act. EC asks five poll-bound states to ramp up Covid-19 vaccination New Delhi: The Elec- tion Commission of India has written to the chief secretaries of five poll-bound states, asking them to “accelerate” the pace of Covid-19 vaccina- tion. The poll panel also expressed con- cerns over the low per- centage of first dose coverage in Manipur. This comes after the Commission had at a press conference in Lucknow last week emphasized on the need to speed up vaccination in poll- bound states, EC offi- cials said. 84% OF DELHI COVID SAMPLES TESTED IN TWO DAYS OMICRON New Delhi: Eighty-four per cent of all COVID-19 samples tested in Delhi in two days are of the highly transmissible Omicron variant, the national capital’s Health Minister said on Monday. Genome sequencing reports of December 30- 31 have found Omicron strain in 81 per cent of samples, Health Minister Satyendar Jain told PTI. The national capital recorded over 4,000 new corona cases on Monday. CORONA CATASTROPHE INDIA 33,750 new cases 123 new fatalities UP 572 new cases 00 new fatalities China builds bridge across Pangong Lake New Delhi: Satellite imagery accessed by geo-intelligence expert Damien Symon indi- cates that China may be constructing a bridge across Pangong lake in eastern Ladakh. The bridge, which is being constructed across a part of the lake that falls within Chi- nese territory, connects both banks of the lake and gives China the ability of quickly move soldiers and heavy weaponry . The tweet by Symonshowsthebridge almost complete across a narrow part of lake. WINTER CARNIVAL IN MANALI Women perform Kulvi Naati dance on Mall Road on Monday. (Inset) Artists from Punjab perform during the five- day-long national level Winter Carnival festival, the largest tourism event of Himachal, in Manali. —PHOTOS BY PTI ‘Practice your religion, don’t indulge in hate speech’ Yati Narsinghanand named in2ndFIR;SITtoinvestigate Kottayam: Vice-Presi- dent Venkaiah Naidu on Monday spoke out against hate speech, saying it goes against the country’s culture, Constitution and ethos, and that “every person has the right to practise and preach his or her faith”. Addressing an event marking the 150th death anniversary of Saint Kuriakose Elias Chavara in Kottayam, Kerala, the Vice-Presi- dent said, “Hate speech and writings are against (the country’s) culture, heritage, tra- dition and Constitu- tional rights and ethos. Every person has the right to practise and preach his or her faith in the country. Practise your religion but don’t abuse and indulge in hate speech and writ- ings,’’ he said, express- ing his “disapproval of attempts to ridicule other religions and create dissensions in society”. Saying Saint Chavara, the 19th cen- tury Catholic priest, philosopher and social reformer, “has taught us that peaceful hu- man relationships are sacred and more im- portant than anything else”, Naidu said, “To- day, we need a Chavara in every community — a towering individu- al with a vision to unite all sections of society socially and culturally, and take the country forward.” Dehradun: The Uttara- khand police on Sunday registered a second FIR in connection with the three-day ‘Dharam San- sad’ in Haridwar where a series of hate speeches targeting Muslims were made. FIR, registered on the complaint of a social worker, Nadeem Ali, has been filed under Sec- tions relating to promot- ing enmity and wound- ing religious feelings. The second FIR only names Yati Narsing- hanand, along with “unidentified others”. SIT has been formed with an Additional SP andaDeputySP-levelof- ficer as members to in- vestigate the speeches made at Haridwar event on December 17-19. Meanwhile, a court rejected bail plea of Kalicharan Maharaj in Raipur Dharam San- sad case. DHARM SANSAD IN HARIDWAR The Vice President Venkaiah Naidu called for strengthening the Indian value system during his speech in Kerala’s Kottayam. More than 1.5 lakh children vaccinated on 1st day
  2. 2. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Omicron common fever, but caution important: CM Yogi First India Bureau Lucknow: Chief Min- ister Yogi on Monday dispelled all concerns of a potential third wave of coronavirus (Covid-19) driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant. “It’s true that Omi- cron is highly conta- gious,”theUPCMwhile addressing reporters on concerns about a third wave. “The Omicron vari- ant is weaker and is comparable to a simple viral fever.”, he said. “Safety precautions are necessary when dealing with any dis- ease. And in this case, too, safeguards are nec- essary. But there is no need to panic.”, he said. Speaking on the Del- ta variant of the coro- navirus, which was prevalent during March-April 2021, Yogi said, “We saw during the Delta phase that people were taking around 15-25 days to re- cover” . “Moreover, post-Cov- id complications were also reported in pa- tients. But such in- stances have not yet been seen in cases of Omicron variant. The virus has now become a lot weaker.”, Yogi said. He said 1.4 crore ben- eficiaries will be ad- ministered the vaccine doses under the drive and 2,150 booths have been set up across the state for the purpose, including 39 in Luc- know. More than 1.4 cr beneficiaries would be vaccinated across UP under the drive launched on Monday Chief Minister motivates children aged 15-18 years to get vaccinated to get rid of Covid-19 at the Syama Prasad Mukherji Civil Hospital in Lucknow on Monday. A boy gets vaccinated in presence of CM Yogi Adityanath. CM hands over a Covid-19 vaccination certificate to a girl during the vaccination drive for children aged between 15 to 18 years on Monday. 50% VACCINATED Maximum number of houses given to poor in UP: Govt First India Bureau Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh has provid- ed maximum num- ber of houses to poor in the country under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, claims a state govenment communique. Along with the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, the state government has also provided houses to the poor in urban and rural ar- eas under the Mukhya Mantri Awas Yojana. The UP govern- ment claims to have fulfilled the dream of those living be- low the poverty line. Those were the ones who were shel- terless yet uncared for in the previous governments. Following the mantra of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’,the Yogi gov- ernment, along with the Musahar and Vantangia communi- ties, for the first time in UP, provided hous- es to the families af- fected by leprosy . Under the Prad- han Mantri Awas Yojana, as many as 17.02 lakh houses have been construct- ed in urban areas while 26.15 lakh houses got allotted to beneficiaries in rural areas. Similarly, the gov- ernment has given the gift of housing to 1,08,495 people living in rural areas under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana. 1,08,495 people in rural areas have got houses under Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana CM lauds Anganwadi workers’ ‘unparalled’ role against Covid-19 First India Bureau Lucknow: Hailing the commendable efforts of the Anganwadi work- ers, who worked at the grassroots level to save the state amid the Cov- id-19 peak, Chief Minis- ter Yogi Adityanath said that their contri- bution in providing ba- sic healthcare includ- ing essential immuni- sation and nutrition to the vast rural popula- tion and in the fight against the pandemic, is ‘unparalleled’ and ‘commendable’ “Anganwadi workers gave their services dili- gently during Covid-19 peak and because of their efforts, the most populous state con- tained the spread effi- ciently, which gained recognition and appre- ciation even globally,” said the Chief Minister while laying the founda- tion for nearly 585 An- ganwadi centres, add- ing that,“at present 3,06,829 Anganwadi workers, mini Angan- wadi workers and help- ers are serving in the state. All have been equipped with smart- phones, growth moni- toring devices etc. De- partmental training is also being conducted. The Anganwadi work- ers will now get an hon- orarium of Rs 8000 monthly . With the combined efforts of the state and central government, Mini Anganwadi work- ers will now get month- ly honorarium up to Rs 6500 instead of Rs 4250, the CM said. Whereas the helpers (Sahayika) with an honorarium of Rs 2750 will be getting Rs 4000. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, in his ad- dress further added that for the entire Cov- id-affected period from 1st April 2020 to 31st March 2022, every An- ganwadi worker and mini Anganwadi work- er would get an addi- tional Rs 500 monthly and the helpers will get Rs 250. CM Yogi at the foundation stone laying ceremony of 585 Aanganwadi centres across Uttar Pradesh. Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna and MoS Women Welfare Swati Singh were also present. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR Chief Minister Yogi Aditynath on Monday said that a war between destructive and creative forces is going on. “One one side, there are forces consisting of the people who take back the cases registered against terrorists and on the other are the ones like us, who bring the terrorists to justice and pave the way for building a Ram Temple in Ayodhya”, he said. CM Yogi Adityanath presiding over a high level a meet at 5, Kalidas Marg, has issued instructions to the officials across the state to to create strategies to counter the spread of the pan- demic in UP. strategies to counter the Yogi Speaks Yogi Speaks First India Bureau Amethi: In a veiled at- tack on the Gandhi fam- ily for its “divisive poli- tics”, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that those who called themselves ‘accidental Hindus, can- not call themselves Hin- dus. It is during the elec- tion, they used to go out to become a Hindu- ‘unhe chunaav me hi ‘mandir’ aur Amethi ki yaad aati hai.’ Addressing a public rally in Amethi which was considered to be one of the Gandhi fam- ily’s two bastions till 2019 in Uttar Pradesh, the CM remarked, “Those who have al- ways adopted divisive politics, disintegration and division are part of their genes, whose an- cestors used to say that we are accidentally Hindus, they cannot call themselves Hin- dus,” the CM said. CM laid the founda- tion stone for Govern- ment Medical College in Amethi worth Rs 293 crores and also inaugu- rated 500 bedded dis- trict-level referral hos- pital built at a cost of Rs 86.42 crores in the dis- trict. Union Minister Sm- riti Irani was also pre- sent on the occasion. The Chief Minister also took a jibe at the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi saying that he does not even know how to sit in a temple and knows nothing about ‘Hinduism or Hindutva’. “During the elections in Gujarat, the former MP of Am- ethi went to the temple and sat there in namaz position, the priests in- terrupted him and taught him how to sit in a temple,” the CM maintained. ‘(Cong ko) Chunav mein hi Mandir aur Amethi ki yaad aati hai’ POLL SHOT CM also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi saying that he does not even know how to sit in a temple CM Yogi Adityanath and Union minister Smriti Irani in Amethi on Monday. LEADERS WHO CREATED HISTORY! Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Vidhan Sabha Speaker Hriday Narayan Dikshit and BJP leader Ram Naik released several books published by the Legislature Library, at Lok Bhavan in Lucknow on Monday. Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna and others were also present. —PHOTO BY ASHOK DUTTA Bros arrested for stealing weapon to murder uncle First India Bureau Lucknow: Police have arrested two brothers who had planned to kill their uncle by stealing a pistol from a retired judge’s house, where one of them used to work as a household help. Sources said that the brothers, Vishal Giri and Ritesh Giri, were arrested for stealing the weapon from the re- tired judge’s house. During probe, they told the cops that they were planning to murder their uncle. Both the brothers were arrested from their native village Chakia in Prayagraj af- ter the son of the re- tired judge filed a com- plaint with regards to a missing revolver. Reportedly, Vishal’s uncle had thrashed him and his mother during a family feud after which the duo was planning to murder their uncle. CM Yogi Adityanath Oil paintings of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi, First President of India Dr Rajendra Prasad and Father of Indian Constitution BR Ambedkar were unveiled by CM Yogi Adityanath at the Rajarshi Purshottam Das Tandon Hall at Vidhan Bhawan in Lucknow on Monday. UP’s Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna, BJP leader Ram Naik and Vidhan Sabha Speaker HN Dikshit were also present. —PHOTO BY ASHOK DUTTA —FILE PHOTO
  3. 3. UTTAR PRADESH LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Lucknow: National president of BJP JP Nadda said on Monday thatthepartywaspoised to win over 300 assembly seats in the forthcoming elections in the state. Addressing a public meeting on the conclu- sion of “Jan Vishwash Yatra” here, Nadda said there was massive en- thusiasmamongthepeo- ple for the party . He said the people had full confi- dence in the leadership of PM Narendra Modi andCMYogiAdityanath who had provided effec- tive corruption-free gov- ernment during the last five years. Pointing out that the BJP has fulfilled promises made in the 2017 election manifesto andwoulddothesamein future also. Nadda said neither Samajwadi Par- ty chief Akhilesh Yadav nor BSP president May- awati had capacity to launch programme like ’Jan Vishwash Yatra’. He said the opposi- tion parties did not have anything to offer to the people. Nadda said the previ- ous SP government was known for corruption and mal-administration whereas the BJP had provided honest and transparent govern- ment. He said “itra would not do away the foul smell of previous government”. While un- der the present govern- ment the funds meant for beneficiaries was di- rectly going to their ac- counts, while during the SPregimethemoneydid not reach the targeted people, Nadda said and added Akhilesh Yadav had been making fake claim of providing 300 units of free electricity to the people. He said when the SP government could not provide adequate power supply how it could give free supply . He said Yogi government had en- sured24-hourpowersup- ply in the state. Nadda said on one side SP , BSP and Con- gress had exploited pow- er for their vested inter- est and on the other un- der the leadership of Modi, the Yogi govern- ment had done laudable work for the welfare of the people. He said the BJP had leaders with clean and honest image. BJP to win over 300 seats in UP, people enthusiastic: Nadda JAN VISHWASH YATRA JP Nadda being felicitated with a mace by the supporters on Monday. Party prez takes a dig at SP, BSP Congress, says they ‘exploited power for vested interest’ CRUCIAL READ UP METRO RAIL CORP HONOURS VISHAL NATH AS ‘EMPLOYEE OF THE MONTH’ Lucknow: To acknowledge the commendable service and dedication towards work, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. honoured the best performing em- ployee for the month of November 2021. On Monday, Kumar Keshav, MD, UPMRC awarded the ‘Employee of the Month’ certificate to Vishal Nath for his exem- plary service. While performing duty in the capacity of Customer Relations Assisstant (CRA), Vishal Nath has proved to be a multi-tasking person and impressed everyone with his good behaviour both with the staff and passengers during public dealing. He has also rendered support and provided timely assistance in disposal of public complaints. AIRPORT OFFICIALS HONOURED FOR EXCELLENT WORK Lucknow: While congratulating each other on the New Year in the presence of the officers and employees of Lucknow Interna- tional Airport Limited at Chaudhary Charan Singh Airport in the New Year 2022, Chief Airport Officer SC Hota honoured the officers who did excellent work in the last year. MLA RK VERMA DISMISSED FROM APNA DAL Lucknow: The Apna Dal (S) on Monday sus- pended party MLA RK Verma from its primary membership on charges of anti-party activities. In a statement issued here, Apna Dal (S) national spokesperson Rajesh Patel said the decision was taken by the disciplinary commit- tee of the party and is effective immediately. BJP MP WRITES TO NADDA TO FIELD YOGI FROM MATHURA ‘AKHILESH PROTECTED TERRORISTS’ Lucknow: A BJP MP has written to party president JP Nadda urging the latter to declare Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath the party’s nominee from Mathura seat. In his letter to Nadda, BJP Rajya Sabha member Harnath Singh Yadav said that Lord Krishna himself had ‘inspired’ him to write to the party president and urge him to make Adityanath the saffron party’s nominee from Mathura seat. “Lord Krishna inspired me to write this letter to you to request for Adityanath’s nomina- tion from Mathura, Yadav said in the letter to Nadda. CM Yogi had evaded a direct reply when asked by the reporters if he would be contesting the forth- coming assembly polls and said that he would abide by the party leadership’s direction. The UP BJP leadership appeared to be divided on nominating UP CM as a candidate in the polls. While one section of the party wanted him to contest, another sec- tion was opposed to it. Basti: BJP President JP Nadda on Monday slammed Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav by saying that Yadav’s government withdrew cases against terrorists. “Akhilesh Yadav had withdrawn cases against 15 ter- rorists, but the court didn’t allow it. Four were sentenced to death and others were given life term. This is Akhilesh Yadav’s real face. Do you (people) want a govern- ment that protects terrorists?” he added. Raids continue on dozen premises of SP MLC Pushpraj Jain; bogus entries worth `10-cr unearthed I-TgriptightensonJainbros First India Bureau Lucknow: Income tax and DGGC raids contin- ue in Uttar Pradesh months before the as- sembly elections are to take place in the state. The team stationed in Kannauj following the raid of places re- lated to MLC Push- praj Jain alias Pumpy who is the maker of the Samajwadi per- fume, also raided the house of his brother Atul Jain in Kanpur on Monday. The Income Tax De- partment’s team is at the same time investi- gating for the past four days at a dozen estab- lishments related to Pushpraj Jain and during these investiga- tions, it has reportedly unearthed many inci- dents of tax evasion amounting to crores of rupees. The team during the 3rd day of the raid has found docu- ments showing fake purchases amounting to Rs 10 crore along with bogus entries of Rs 10 crore from the premises of the SP MLC Pushpraj Jain. The team had prior to this found investment documents which showed that the SP MLChadinvestedabout Rs. 40 crore in the Mid- dle East. The contradictory statements of the SP MLC to income tax of- ficials are posing to be an issue to the in- vestigators and this has forced the offi- cials to conduct an- other examination of Jain. The team on Monday brought him from Kan- nauj and took him to flat number 503 of Ratan Presidency in Swaroop Nagar, Kan- pur which belongs to his brother Atul Jain, for further investiga- tion. Pumpy and his brother Atul Jain are being quizzed by the I-T team. A team of police per- sonnel are currently stationed at the resi- dence and factories of the MLC in Kannauj. It is being speculat- ed that the SP MLC will be taken to Mum- bai and Hathras for further investigation as some documents related to these plac- es have also been un- earthed during the raid. CovidcasesshootupinAgrawith33 newpateintsinaday,recoveryratedips First India Bureau Agra: Corona bomb ex- ploded once again in Agra on Monday. After 33 new cases of corona were reported on Mon- day, now the total num- ber of patients has in- creased to 90. The rules of Covid are not seen to be fol- lowed anywhere from roads to markets. On the third day of the new year, 33 new cases of co- rona virus have been reported in Agra. Con- tact tracing is being done and samples have been sent for genome sequencing regarding whether it is Omicron. The total number of corona infected in Agra has reached 25,866. To- tal 25,317 people have recovered so far. The death toll in the govern- ment figures is 458. Most of the new cases are coming from Dayal- bagh and Awas Vikas Colony area. Till Sun- day 22,05,303 people have been tested. A total of 4,363 samples have been tested in a day on Sunday. The recov- ery rate has come down to 98 per cent. Crowd at Raja Ki Mandi market, Agra on Monday. Pushpraj Jain being taken to the residence of brother Atul Jain by Income Tax officials after a raid at Pushpraj’s Kannauj residence, in Kanpur on Monday. —PHOTO BY PTI 55 ‘Pink’ vending kiosksstartinNoida Noida: With an eye on women empowerment, the Noida Authority on Monday inaugurated over 50 ‘pink’ vending kiosks to be operated by women in the city , offi- cials said. The kiosks total 55 in number -- are located across nine ‘Pink Vend- ing Zones’, Noida Au- thority CEO Ritu Ma- heshwari said. Gautam Buddh Nagar MPMaheshSharmaand Noida MLA Pankaj Singh jointly inaugurat- ed the vending zones. Under the ‘Mission Shakti’ of UP govern- ment, the kiosks will provide employment to women. —PTI HC allows hybrid mode for hearing Case against woman for `1-cr scam First India Bureau Prayagraj: The Allahabad HC on Monday decided that it will employ a hybrid system of hearing cases in which lawyers will have the option to appear either via video conference or physically . Earlier, the high court which was functioning physi- cally , on January 2, 2022 had decided thatitwillhearcas- es via virtual mode only from January 3, 2022 both at Alla- habad and Luc- know in view of rise in covid cases. However, on Monday , the HC de- cided to shift from completely virtual mode to hybrid mode after lawyers protested against thecourt’sdecision to go fully virtual. On Monday , in a supplementary modalities and ar- rangements re- leased by the reg- istrar general of Allahabad HC, Ashish Garg, it has been made clear that only fresh cases will be listed for hearing, that too, in limited numbers. First India Bureau Lucknow: Police registered case against a woman for burgling Rs 1.37 crore from a realty company here. PolicesaidMohd Shabanandhisfive friends met Usha Chaudhary of Ni- ralanagar, who of- fered them to open a real-state compa- ny in partnership. It was alleged that Shaban, his friends Mushtaq, Faizal Kiramani, Mohd Musarleen andYunusinvested Rs 1.37 for the real state company . It was decided that profit will be shared among all partners. Compa- ny’s account was operated by Usha and all money was invested in that ac- count. Usha be- came owner of the company without informing other partners and she siphonedoff whole money of the com- pany . Shaban said Usha refused to re- spond to their calls and whole money was with her. JABBED Students display their first dose certificate on the first day of Covid vaccination for 15-18 year-old age group, at Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Civil Hospital in Lucknow on Monday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR FITTING THE PIECES ONLINE TICKETING
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 2 l Issue No. 54 l RNI NO. UPENG/2020/80229. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Amar Ujala Ltd. B-5 Amausi Industrial Area Kanpur Road Luc- know. Published at 98, Friend’’s Colony, Raheem Nagar, Dudouli Road, Madiyaon, Lucknow (UP). Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Vishal Srivastav responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act Promoted by First India News International Pvt. Ltd. SPIRITUAL SPEAK The soul is never born, it never dies having come into being once, it never ceases to be. Unborn, eternal, abiding and primeval, it is not slain when the body is slain. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Rajnath Singh @rajnathsingh Space sector is deeply connected with mapping, imaging and connectivity facilities, speedy transportation, weather forecast, disaster management as well as border security. The new technologies played a crucial role in keeping the world connected during the Covid-19 pandemic. Smriti Z Irani @smritiirani Tributes to the pioneer of women’s liberation movement, the country’s first female teacher Savitribai Phule ji, who worked for life for women’s education and their honor, on her birth anniversary. The efforts made by her for women empowerment are inspiring for the entire society. TOP TWEETS BOLD AND BLUNT, MEGHALAYA GUV SHOOTS “ARROGANT” JIBE AT THE PM eghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik has been raising his voice against his party and its leadership un- mindful of the consequences of his outspokenness. As Governor of Goa from 2019-20, he targeted the Pramod Sawant government accusing it of corruption. He said he saw “corruption in every- thing the Goa government did”. His remark caused a political uproar in the state and the BJP’s central leadership was apprised of the Governor’s role against the government of his own party . His latest salvo is aimed at none other but the prime minis- ter himself. He was openly criti- cal of PM Narendra Modi’s han- dling of the farmers’ protest. Even as Governor of Megha- laya, Malik made statements which were pro-farmer and anti- Central government. This time he has gone to the extent of calling the PM “stub- born” and “arrogant”. Despite his outbursts, the Centre has tol- eratedMalikalltheseyears.Why the leadership is soft on him is difficulttounderstand.Howlong a rope will Malik be given? M itHub, an open source platform, has allowed itself to be used by an app that specialis- es in humiliating, denigrat- ing and trolling Muslim wom- en by uploading their photos picked from their social me- dia sites. In July last year the app ‘Sulli Deals’ shocked neti- zens as it had the tagline of “Sulli deal of the day” along with photographs of Muslim women. Sulli is a derogatory term for women and the site was purportedly meant for auction of Muslim women whose morphed, lewd photos were uploaded. The disgust- ing purpose was to cause hurt and social and mental trauma to the minority community . Women were soft targets for the malicious campaign. GitHub should have been permanently blocked but it was not. It has now been used by another app which goes by the name of Bulli Bai. Mus- lim women again found them- selves targeted by the app just as they were done by the Sulli deal app. FIRs have been reg- istered and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the “government was work- ing with the police organisa- tions in Delhi and Mumbai in the matter”. The IT Ministry has the power to permanently block GitHub for allowing its constantmisusebytheobnox- ious misogynist apps. Twitter also should be questioned for not taking immediate action. Asking the IT Minister to take “stern action against such rampant misogyny and communal targeting of wom- en through #sullideals like platforms”,SenaMPPriyanka said it was “a shame that it continues to be ignored”. Tar- geting of Muslim women and DharmSansad’scallforethnic cleansing are ominous signs. AFTER SULLI IT’S BULLI BUT THE LAW IS IN SLUMBER Sulli is a derogatory term for women and the site was purportedly meant for auction of Muslim women whose morphed, lewd photos were uploaded. The disgusting purpose was to cause hurt and social and mental trauma to minority community G MYSTIC OF BENARAS ATTRACTS WIDOWS Come to Kashi and die. For centuries, devout Hindus have descended on the ancient town on the banks of the swiftly-flowing Ganga to do just that. It is believed, if anyone dies in Varanasi they attain salvation and freedom from the cycle of birth and rebirth n the banks of the holy River Ganga, breathes Benaras also calledKashi/Varanasi,which is believed to be the oldest liv- ing city in the world. For cen- turies,themysticof thisplace has been attracting pilgrims from across the globe. It is be- lieved that widows in India ply to Varanasi to seek shelter in the abode of Lord Shiva. Varanasi is a city with morethan38,000widowsatits various ashrams and Widow Houses. It is the highest in any city after Vrindavan in India. Over the decade’s wid- ows of Benaras has been con- sidered an important re- search topic for social scien- tists and scholars of India and the world over. I as a stu- dent, indeed have my head held high, to be joining these learned scholars in trying to unravelling this mystery of thewidowslivinginisolation. Putting my best foot forward in aid to help them I travelled the street of this holy town to know more about their lot! Durga Kund Ashram Widows of the Durga Kund HelpLine ashram spend time byorganizingBhagwadKatha spiritual get-togethers. In theabsenceof familysupport, they spend most of their time praying and looking for food. While visiting here, the first one I met was a strong, tall woman putting on light ornaments and clean tied-up bun, Somvati, a resident of Fatehpur Sikri in Uttar Pradesh took us to a happy positive world despite staying away from family. It is noth- ing less than a home away from home for her as she is residing here for 18 years. Skinny Shanti Devi, whom Imetsecondwaslookingweak as she was stepping down the stairs but her conversation was clean and crisp. She is a residentof Biharandhasbeen putting up at Kashi for 20 yearsnow.About40peopleare staying here for 15 years. The Birla Ashram While neglected by authori- ties, widows of Birla Ashram here are lost in a state of desolation. In one of the many narrow by-lanes be- hind Kashi Vishwanath Tem- ple, stands the Birla Ashram with a narrow entrance gate. Faded walls of an old dam- aged haveli with tiny 10 rooms is the adobe for 10 wid- ows. The first widow I met here was Gita Agarwal from Kolkata, she gave up on her family after the wedding of her 4 daughters. Though un- educated she has a bold voice and is partially happy with the services here. These widows display a strong faith in routine and they follow it rigorously de- spite their falling health. Early in the morning, they take a dip in the Holy Ganga, braving the chill in the air, and start their daily chores. Most of the women here are a stickler for their priva- cy and do not entertain inter- actions from strangers. How- ever after much coaxing, they inform that some ran from their homes after their sons took all their money and property, some had failed to be useful for their families while a few were thrown out of their houses due to failing health. The deep scare visi- ble on their faces, frail voic- es, and tears rolling down their eyes narrates the unfor- tunate circumstances that have befallen them. Mata Anandmayi Ashram On visiting Mata Anandmayi Ashram, we found that their major focus was Sanskrit studies, preserving the old teaching of Mata Anadmayi, spiritual equality for women. Here we found women or devotees rekindling thoughts of Ma amongst people. Nepali Mandir Ashram Nearby Lalita Ghat is famous for housing the Nepali Man- dir, which was built by the King of Nepal almost 20 years ago. Set in this tranquil back- drop,isawidows’ashramthat is supported by the temple. After spending some days with these unfortunate wom- en, some important issues related to the social-econom- ical problem of the widows of Benaras came to the fore. Benaras can be considered as one of the rehabilitation hubs for these destitute wid- ows of Indian society. Wid- ows choose this place as their secure shelter! THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL O OM SHARMA The writer is a Class 12 student of The Newtown School, Kolkata (West Bengal) Varanasi is a city with more than 38,000 widows at its various ashrams and Widow Houses. It is the highest in any city after Vrindavan in India. Over the decade’s widows of Benaras has been considered an important research topic for social scientists and scholars of India and the world over. I as a student, indeed have my head held high, to be joining these learned scholars in trying to unravelling this mystery of the widows living in isolation. Putting my best foot forward in aid to help them I travelled the street of this holy town to know more about their lot! On the banks of the holy River Ganga, breathes Benaras also called Kashi/Varanasi, which is believed to be the oldest living city in the world. For centuries, the mystic of this place has been attracting pilgrims from across the globe. It is believed that widows in India ply to Varanasi to seek shelter in the abode of Lord Shiva ulabh International in 2013 adopted the widows of Varanasi and identified 150 widows who would be given `2,000 per month. “My idea is how to change thoughts, behaviour, and attitude of people of this country towards widows of India who are their mothers, sis- ters…,” said Dr Bindesh- war Pathak, founder of Sulabh International. SULABH INTERNATIONAL IN YEAR 2013 ADOPTED 150 WIDOWS, GIVES `2K/MONTH S
  To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily
Whatsapp: https://bit.ly/whatsapplko
Telegram: https://t.me/firstindialucknow
  6. 6. INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Anita Hada New Delhi: The sus- pense still persists re- garding the assembly elections of five states includingUttarPradesh. The Election Commis- sionteamhasbeenasked byallthepartiesof Uttar Pradesh to conduct elec- tions on time. But in view of the rapid spread of corona virus infec- tion, a few days ago a judge of the Allahabad High Court appealed to the Prime Minister to postpone the election. After that Durga Shankar Mishra, a close official of the Prime MinisterfromDelhi,was sent back and made the Chief Secretary of the state. Because of this, it was being said that elec- tionsinthestatecanalso be postponed. But due to the compulsion of the presidentialelection,the election may not be post- poned. However, it is not that if the elections to these five states are post- poned, then the BJP will have any problem in get- ting its President. In the presidential election, the value of the vote of the MPs is equal to the value of the vote of the MLAs of all the states, where the BJP has an overwhelming majority . BJP is in government in four of these five states. But only Uttar Pradesh is important in terms of the number of MLAs. The value of the vote of MLAs in the Electoral College of Presidential elections is close to five and a half lakh, in which the value of the MLAs of Uttar Pradesh is 84 thousand and the value of the vote of the MLAs of the remaining four states is close to 20 thousand. If elections are not held in these states, then the required figure of majority will also be reduced. On the other hand, the value of the votes of 543 MPs in the Lok Sab- ha is a little more than three lakh 84 thousand, in which the govern- ment has more than two lakh 35 thousand votes. The value of the votes of Rajya Sabha MPs is close to one lakh 65 thousand, out of which about 77 thousand votes belong to the govern- ment. That is, out of the total five and a half lakh votes of Parliament, the government has three lakh 12 thousand votes with the government. The votes of the parties that indirectly support the government are apart from this fugure. Similarly, in the votes of MLAs, the BJP, its allies and the parties giving indirect support have a very clear ma- jority. So, postpone- ment of elections to five states will not af- fect the government's maths much in the presidential election. Punjab: Rift in Punjab Congress became evi- dent once again as state Home Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Monday said that P u n j a b P r a d e s h Cong ress Committee chief Nav- jot Singh Sidhu is upset with him ever since he became the Home Min- ister of Punjab. Addressing a press conference, Randhawa said, Sidhu has some problem. I share old re- lations with his family. But ever since I have become the home min- ister of Punjab, he is upset with me. If he wants the Home Minis- try, I will leave and of- fer it to him. Further commenting on the allegation by AAP that the Charanjit Singh Channi-led Pun- jab government is not arresting SAD MLA Bikram Singh Majithia in a drug case, he said that the pictures and videos that surfaced of him offering prayers at Golden Temple in Am- ritsar is fake. As per my informa- tion, Bikram Singh Ma- jithia is not in Punjab. These are fake videos and pictures. If Vikram Singh Majithia is seen anywhere in Punjab, we will immediately arrest him. Our teams are searching him, he said. —ANI ADMINISTRATION SYSTEM COLLAPSED, IN LAST 5 YRS UNDER BJP RULE: RAWAT New Delhi: Taking a jibe at the ruling BJP in Uttara- khand, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat on Monday alleged that the state has witnessed a collapsed admin- istration system and rising unemployment under the lead- ership of three Chief Ministers in the last five years during the Bharatiya Janata Party’s tenure. Speaking to ANI, here in New Delhi, Rawat said, “Uttarakhand has seen 3 CMs in the last 5 yeats under BJP rule. The ad- ministration system has collapsed. Unemployment is on rising.” “People are suffering from inflation, corruption has become a system of governance. It’s time to change the system,” added Rawat. Uttarakhand is due to go to the Assembly polls early this year. —ANI Mahesh Sharma New Delhi: All the peo- ple who changed the names of cities, roads, streets, railway sta- tions, districts etc. are silent on the matter that China changed the names of many places in a state of India and there is no statement, other than an official statement, warning China to be taught a les- son for such an act. For- eign Ministry Spokes- person Arindam Bagchi also said that Arunachal Pradesh is and will remain an inte- gral part of India, noth- ing will happen with fabricated names. In fact, China changed the names of 15 places in Arunachal Pradesh, while identifying these places on the basis of latitude and longitude and gave new names ac- cording to the Tibetan and Roman alphabets. Among the areas that China has renamed, eight are residential ar- eas, four are mountains, twoareriversandmoun- tain passes. Earlier in 2017, when the Doklam dispute was going on be- tween China and India, atthattimealsotheyhad changed the names of six places but it was not discussed much then. Right now, since there is a dispute with China in many places and it has made a new land border law, which has been im- plementedfromJanuary 1, there has been more discussion about chang- ing the names of 15 plac- es. India’s concern has increased with this new land border law. Just imagine how many places in India have been renamed so far. Names are being changed from Alla- habad to Faizabad and from Habibganj to Mughalsarai in the name of establishing Hindu identity and erasing the identity of Muslim history. But in one stroke, China chal- lenged the sovereignty of India. It claimed stake on one of our state and changed the names of its places. China has already been saying that Arunachal Pradesh is Southern Ti- betan, whose Chinese name is Zang Nan. But now going a step ahead, it has started changing the names of its places. This is not a merely a statement from China’s foreign ministry, to which India’s foreign ministry will respond. This is a decisive step, which must be coun- tered at the top level of the government. There should be increased pressure from India that China should fix the names of the places which have been changed. India did not do this in 2017, there China is being coura- geous now. If nothing is done even now, then China will strengthen its claim on the places whose names have been changed. India should immediately call the Chinese ambassador and give a warning in strict words. By law, diplomatic and busi- ness relations should end, but India cannot end business relations because the country’s economy is largely de- pendent on China. Chinese Checkers: A challenge for India's 'name changers'! CHINA UPS THE ANTE PUNJAB POLLS RANDHAWA CLAIMS SIDHU IS UPSET WITH HIM Sidhu has some problem. But ever since I have become the home minister of Punjab, Sidhu is upset with me: Randhawa A Congress-BJP-Cong round trip for Punjab MLA in less than a week Chandigarh: BJP's lat- est Punjab recruit from the Congress has re- turned to his former party in what could be the fastest homecoming of an MLA in the state where elections are just months away . Balwinder Singh Lad- di,aCongressMLAfrom Hargobindpur, had joined the BJP six days ago. Last night, he re- joined the Congress in a small ceremony held by the party's Punjab in- charge Harish Chaud- hary and Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa. Laddi's Twitter time- line is still fresh with congratulatory messag- es to him on joining the BJP . He has also retweet- ed a few of them. A lot of movement is happening as the elec- tions come closer. An- other Congress MLA, FatehJungSinghBajwa, the brother of senior party leader and MP Pratap Bajwa, joined the BJP recently . The BJP has also formed an alliance with former CM Captain Am- arinder Singh, who was earlier with the Con- gress. Amarinder Singh runs his own outfit now afterhelefttheCongress on bitter terms. The BJP , which had till now played second fiddle in Punjab to ex-al- ly Shiromani Akali Dal, has raised its stakes in the state and plans to go big in the elections. Advancing the race to lure voters with promises of freebies ahead of the upcoming state assem- bly elections, Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Monday promised Rs 2,000 per month for women homemakers if his party is voted to power. Sidhu also promised eight free cooking gas cylin- ders to homemakers every year. The state Congress chief also promised two-wheelers to girls taking admission in colleges for further studies, Rs 20,000 to those passing 12th class, Rs 15,000 to the ones passing 10th standard and Rs 5,000 to the others passing fifth grade. Sidhu’s promises virtually outdo those of Aam Aadmi Party national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who has prom- ised Rs 1,000 to all women in Punjab, besides up to 300 units of free domestic power every month if his party is voted to power in the poll-bound states of Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Goa. Sidhu made these an- nouncements in a rally organised in Punjab’s Barnala district. Ad- dressing the rally, Sidhu made the promises while stressing the need for empowering women in the state. Women homemak- ers will be given Rs 2,000 per month and eight (LPG) cylinders free by the Punjab govern- ment, he said. SIDHU PROMISES RS 2,000 FOR HOMEMAKERS, 8 LPG CYLINDERS Balwinder Singh Laddi returned to the Congress from the BJP in six days. Prezpolltoremainunaffectedby postponementofAssemblypolls! IN THE COURTYARD New Delhi: The Cen- tre on Monday request- ed the SC to urgently hear a case relating to reservation of EWS category in NEET ad- missions for Post- Graduate medical courses. A Bench head- ed by Justice DY Chan- drachud said it would consult the Chief Jus- tice of India NV Ra- mana and see if a spe- cial bench can be con- stituted for hearing the case tomorrow or the day after. Solicitor General of India Tush- ar Mehta appearing for Centre told Justice Chandrachud, “There is some urgency .” Centre urges SC to hear EWS quota case Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane, son of Un- ion minister Narayan Rane, has approached the Bombay HC with an anticipatory bail plea in an attempt-to-murder case filed against him in Sindhudurg district last month. Asperthecaselodged by the Kankavli police, one Santosh Parab, 44, who was allegedly stabbed in the chest by a man who knocked down the former’s mo- torbike with a car in Kankavli, heard the as- sailant telling another person in the car that “they should inform Gotya Sawant and Nitesh Rane”. Rane moves Bombay HC for pre-arrest bail plea New Delhi: The Delhi HC has sought three terror suspects’ re- sponse on the plea of the NIA challenging trial court order reject- ing the extension of custody of accused in the JK terrorism case. The Delhi HC on Monday asked the three suspects to file a response on the NIA’s plea challenging a trial court order which re- jected the application filed by probe agency earlier seeking further extension of police custody of 3 accused. New Delhi: Sameer Wankhede, whose ten- ure as the NCB’s Mum- bai Zonal director came to an end on December 31, will report to the Di- rector of DRI (Directo- rate of Revenue Intelli- gence) in Delhi from Monday . It was earlier in- formed that the top NCB officer, in spot- light since the arrest of Bollywood super- star Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan in the drugs-on-cruise case, had not sought an ex- tension of service. J-K TERRORISM TENURE ENDS HC seeks 3 terror suspects’ response Wankhede’s eventful stint with NCB ends New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted more time to Whatsapp and Face- book to file their re- sponse over notices is- sued to them by the Competition Commis- sion of India (CCI). The Division Bench was hearing the peti- tions of Whatsapp and Facebook challenging the single bench, which had dismissed their pleas challenging a CCI order for an in- vestigation into the messaging app’s new privacy policy. The court adjourned the matter for March 30, 2022. CCI NOTICES: HC GRANTS TIME TO FB,WHATSAPP New Delhi: The Su- preme Court on Mon- day declined a plea of the West Bengal gov- ernment challenging the order of the sin- gle-judge bench of the Calcutta High Court protecting BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari from any coercive ac- tion in criminal cases registered against him by the state po- lice. A Bench of Jus- tices DY Chandra- chud and AS Bopanna told the West Bengal government’s counsel that it has already dealt with a similar matter earlier. “Par- ties would be gov- erned by the order which was passed by this court on 13 De- cember 2021”. SC declines Suvendu Adhikari’s plea New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Monday appointed four new judges in the Calcutta and Bombay High Courts. Accord- ing to a statement is- sued by the Ministry of Law and Justice, President Ram Nath Kovind in consultation with Chief Justice of India NV Ramana ap- pointed Aniruddha Roy as judge of Cal- cutta High Court. Prez appoints judges for Calcutta, Bombay HCs
  7. 7. INDIA LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Srinagar: Two terror- ists including a wanted Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) ultra Salim Parray were killed in two encoun- ters with security forc- es in Harwan area on the outskirts of the city on Monday, police said. “Srinagar police neu- tralised dreaded terror- ist of proscribed terror outfit LeT Salim Par- ray,” IGP Kashmir Zone Vijay Kumar said. He said details of the operationwillbeshared later. Another encounter broke out between the ultras and security forc- es at nearby Gasu vil- lage,policeofficialssaid. “An unidentified mili- tant has been killed in theoperationwhichwas going on till reports last came in,” the officials said adding the identity and group affiliation of the slain militant was being ascertained. —PTI Dreaded LeT ultra eliminated in gunfight ENCOUNTERS IN JK Jawans after an encounter in Srinagar. —PHOTO BY ANI INDIAN HC IN PAK FACILITATES RETURN OF INDIANS, NORI VISA HOLDERS Islamabad: Indian High Commission in Pakistan is facili- tating the return of 47 Indian nationals, 15 No Obligation to Return to India (NORI) visa holders and travel of 04 Saudi, 07 Nepalese and 146 Pakistan nationals. “@Indi- ainPakistan is facilitating return of 47 Indians, 15 NORI visa holders and 4 Saudi nationals, 7 Nepalese and 146 Pak nationals holding appropriate visa from Pakistan to India between 10-15 January 2022,” tweeted Indian High Commission in Pakistan. JK SET TO HAVE DISTRICT-LEVEL GOOD GOVERNANCE INDEX New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir will soon become the first Union Territory to have a district-level Good Governance Index, Union minister Jiten- dra Singh announced on Sunday. Singh said the Centre will set up the index and the department of administrative reforms and public grievances will carry out this task in collaboration with the Jammu and Kashmir government. ‘Spell of rain expected in northwest India this week’ New Delhi: Overcast weather, lower than normal day tempera- tures, and widespread rain is expected in northwest India till January 9, the India Meteorological Depart- ment said as a western disturbance in the Him- alayas is likely to affect the weather in the re- gion from Monday . Under the influence of the disturbance, widespread rainfall or snowfall is likely in Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and Uttarakhand this week. Isolated hailstorms are also likely in the region. Scattered to fairly widespread light or moderate rainfall is likely in Punjab, Hary- ana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh. Isolated thun- derstorm activity is also expected. “We are expecting widespread rains in northwest India and parts of central India till January 9 with chances of heavy rain on January 5 and 6, and January 8 and 9. Due to two intense western disturbances back to back, day temperatures may be lower than nor- mal and there is likely to be an overcast sky. Night temperatures are likely to be above nor- mal. There is likely to be widespread rain in Delhi also on January 5 and 7. Due to the effect of the second distur- bance, there will be rainfall and hailstorm in Telangana, Vidarb- ha, Chhattisgarh, and Jharkhand also,” said RK Jenamani, senior scientist at the IMD. Under the influence of another active west- ern disturbance from January 7 to 9, rainfall or snowfall activity to increase in the western Himalayan region.— PTI Meghalaya Governor Satya Pal Malik with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. —FILE PHOTO Malik clarifies his statement on Modi New Delhi: Home Min- ister Amit Shah meant no disrespect to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghalaya Gov- ernor Satya Pal Malik clarified hours after a video — that shows him making contradictory remarks — went viral, and the Opposition latched on this. Malik, 75, has been a vehement critic of the BJP over farmers’ is- sues. A video that shows him talking about his recent meeting with the PM was widely shared. “When I recently went to meet the PM over the farmers’issues,Ipicked up a fight within five minutes... I told him 500 people have died... He asked — ‘Have they died for me?’” “I told him yes, since you are the king. Any- way, I ended up having a fight with him. He told me to meet Amit Shah and so I did,” he is heard saying in the clip. Exports surge 37% in Dec; variant can’t hit businesses: Min New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Go- yal on Monday said that India has achieved the highest ever exports of $37 billion in December 2021, a 37% jump from December 2020. The Commerce and Industry Ministry said, India is well on its way to achieving an export target of $400 billion. Goyal said that the Omi- cron will be a short- term disruption on businesses, adding that supply chains activities will con- tinue at full speed. Amid Covid surge, over 40L teens inoculated on Day 1 of vax drive New Delhi: Vaccina- tion of children in the 15-18 age group against Covid-19 began on Mon- day. Over 40 lakh teens got their first dose on Day 1, Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandavi- ya said. On a day 33,750 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours and Omicron cases contin- ued to rise, reaching the 1,700-mark. The vaccine option for this age group would only be Covaxin, ac- cording to guidelines issued by the Union Health Ministry. The Drugs Controller Gen- eral of India granted emergency use authori- sation to indigenously- developed Bharat Bio- tech’s Covaxin for chil- dren above 12 years with certain conditions. The CoWIN platform had till Sunday evening recorded over six lakh registrations in the age group of 15-18, a day af- ter the process began. In Delhi, vaccination for children in Delhi be- gan at 159 government hospitals, primary healthcare centres, and government schools. There are at least 1.01 million children be- tween the ages of 15 to 18 years in Delhi who are eligible to get the shot, according to data shared by the Central government. The drive will be expanded Tues- day in a “camp mode” at private schools with more than 500 students. Teenagers were of- fered flowers, pens and masks after taking the jabs in Pune, while the Mumbai civic body launched a free inocula- tion drive for the chil- dren, as inoculation for the 15-18 age group be- gan in Maharashtra. GOA SEES COVID SPIKE AFTER NEW YEAR CELEBRATIONS, POSITIVITY RATE AT 10.7% New Delhi: Goa recorded a massive jump in coronavirus cases on Monday, at 388, with over 10 percent of COVID-19 tests returning positive. The coast state now has 1,671 ac- tive cases. The huge spike in Covid cases has prompted the state government to impose curbs, including night curfew, to control the spread of the virus. A night curfew will be imposed soon. “We deliberated on various ways to ensure we don’t take any knee-jerk decision ensure that citizens as well as tourists coming to Goa are safe,” Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane tweeted. UNEMPLOYMENT RISES TO FOUR-MONTH HIGH AMID COVID UPTICK New Delhi: India’s unemployment rate rose to a four-month high in December as some States imposed fresh virus curbs to staunch surging case numbers. The jobless rate increased to 7.91 per cent last month, from 7 per cent in November, rising in both urban and rural areas, according to the data from the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), a private research firm. NO EXPIRED VACCINE ADMINISTERED IN INDIA: CENTRE New Delhi: Media reports claiming that expired vac- cines are being adminis- tered in India are false and misleading, stated a Ministry of Health and Family Welfare release on Monday. “There have been some media reports alleging that expired vaccines are being admin- istered in India under its vaccination programme. This is false and is based on incomplete information,” the statement said. HIGHLIGHTS z Bihar: Over 100 doctors in Patna test positive for Covid-19 in 2 days z `1.15 crore penalty, 45 FIRs registered for defying Covid norms: Delhi govt z Karnataka Cabinet to discuss long-term measures: Bommai z HC allows Moser Baer bank fraud accused Shivani to travel abroad for vaccine booster dose z 91% Covid Cases Asymptomatic, No ICU Case: Mumbai Civic Body Chief z Centre Allows 50% Staff Below Under Secretary-Level To Work From Home z Ekta Kapoor, John Abraham his wife test Covid-19 positive z Bihar’s first genome sequencing becomes functional z 3 cops among 14 attendees to CM Nit- ish’s Janta Darbar test positive for Covid-19 z Jharkhand imposes Covid restrictions till January 15 Twenty-three resident doctors of a top hospital in Delhi have tested positive for Covid-19 over the span of a week, even as the national capital is reeling under a sharp spike in cases. The medics at Safdarjung hospital have mild symptoms. 23 DOCS OF DELHI TEST+VE IN A WEEK AS CASES SPIRAL A boy receives a dose of vaccine at Ernakulam General Hospital, in Kochi on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI INDIAN COAST GUARD OPERATIONS SAVE SEVEN STRANDED FISHERMEN Chennai: The Indian Coast Guard successfully coordinated and rescued seven stranded fishermen of IFB SREE 190 nautical miles away from Chen- nai on January 2, 2022. The rescue operations began on December 31, 2021. Indian Coast Guard Dornier aircraft identified and located the boat. The fishing boat was reportedly adrift due to engine failure. It is presently being towed by another fish- ing boat back to Chennai. WANT ARRESTS, SAY WOMEN LISTED FOR ‘AUCTION’ ON BULLI BAI APP New Delhi: Last week, Muslim women targeted by an app called ‘Bulli Bai’ took to social media to raise their voices. They said that photographs of hundreds of Muslim women had been uploaded on the app on open-source platform GitHub. The group behind the app collected photos of Muslim women from their social media accounts and encouraged people to participate in their “auction”, the women said. IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw informed that an investigation was underway. CRUCIAL READ CHINA UNFURLS FLAG IN GALWAN, OPPOSITION SLAMS BJP-LED GOVT New Delhi: Just as the new year began, China laid claim to Galwan Valley once again by unfurling its national flag on January 1. Videos of the event were put out by various Chinese government mouthpieces. Global Times tweeted, “In the Galwan Valley near the border with #India, under the characters “Never yield an inch of land,” PLA soldiers send new year greet- ings to Chinese people on January 1, 2022.” Shen Shiwei, a Chinese state-affiliated media representa- tive, tweeted, “China’s national flag rise over Galwan Valley on the New Year Day of 2022. This national flag is very special since it once flew over Tiananmen Square in Beijing.” Opposition grabbed the opportu- nity to train their guns on the BJP-led government. ‘1 WOMAN IN PANEL OF 31’: PRIYANKA CHATURVEDI ON MARRIAGE AGE BILL New Delhi: Maharashtra MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has raised concerns over the make-up of a commit- tee that is looking into a bill for raising the legal age of marriage of women from 18 to 21. In a letter to Rajya Sabha Chair- man Venkaiah Naidu, Ms Chaturvedi said that the committee of 31 MPs deliberating on a bill of huge significance for women has only one woman member-West Bengal MP Sushmita Dev. I am writing this letter to you as a concerned Member of Parliament. ‘IMRAN’S NEW PAK?’: EX-WIFE’S BARB AFTER ALLEGED FIRING ON CAR Islamabad: Reham Khan, activist and former wife of Pakistan PM Imran Khan, has slammed him over the country’s law and order situation after her car was allegedly fired at last night. In a series of tweets, Reham asked if this is “Imran Khan’s new Pakistan”. She wrote that she had “just changed” the vehicle and that her secretary and driver were in the car. “On the way back from my nephew’s marriage my car just got fired at two men on a motorbike held vehicle at gunpoint!! Commuters travel amid a light spell of rain. Telangana BJP president held in Karimnagar Karimnagar: Telanga- na BJP state president Bandi Sanjay Kumar was arrested by Karim- nagar police on Sunday eveningduringaprotest, informed local police. The arrest came after Kumar was taken into custody by police while he was holding a protest in Karimnagar de- manding the resolution of teachers’ problems in the state. The arrest of Telan- gana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay is highly con- demnable and amounts to the murder of democ- racy. He was staging a protest following all protocols in his office. Shah discusses threats from terror groups New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday re- viewed the country’s prevailing security sit- uation and emerging challenges that include threats from global ter- ror organisations, illic- it use of cyberspace and “movement of foreign terrorist fighters”. This was the first such high-level meet- ing, chaired by Mr Shah and attended by the top brass of the country’s security and intelli- gence apparatus, in the new year. Amit Shah during a security review meeting, through virtual conference in New Delhi on Monday.
  8. 8. NEWS LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia NEW CS HAS A DIFFERENT STYLE At the very end of the year, the biggest chair in the administrative offices of Uttar Pradesh witnessed an unexpected change as a senior bureaucrat, who was posted in Delhi for a long time, was parachuted to Uttar Pradesh. With his entry, the dreams of many officers were ruined while many officers were left dumbstruck. There is a lot of discussions now among the state officers about the new Chief Secretary. Moreover, discussions are also rife about the extent of changes that may happen after the arrival of the senior bureaucrat. Will officers having stayed too long in their position be transferred or whether the new CS would bring along a group of his close officials to Uttar Pradesh. In the very first official meeting, the way the CS pulled up some collectors showed everyone that his style of working was different. Now it is to be seen how much he would be able to change the system and bureaucracy in the election year. —Ahtesham Siddiqui JOURNALISTS BLAMED FOR BIAS IN ELECTION SEASON As elections near in Uttar Pradesh, besides the harshness growing in verbal duels between political leaders, media persons have also become the target. In some recent press conferences, media persons were pointed out as spokespersons of rival parties and it was easy for political leaders to evade questions by saying that the journalists asking the questions were biased against them. For example, Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party (SP), held a press conference at the party office on Monday to announce the joining of leaders from several other parties, including senior BSP leader Rakesh Pandey. At the presser, Akhilesh made several poll promises if his party came into power, including free 300 units of electricity to every household in the state. When a journalist asked a question about the authenticity of his poll promises, specifically asking how he would provide electricity free in the largest state of the country, the SP president alleged that the question came from the BJP and the journalist was just a messenger relaying the question. Similarly, Congress leaders have been blaming the media for being under the influence of BJP and alleging that journalists were asking questions to protect their patrons in the ruling party. —Janardan Misra BJPreachesouttoWestUPwith sportspoliticstowinoverGenNext First India Bureau Lucknow: After the withdrawal of contro- versial three farm laws, the ruling BJP has been making hectic efforts to regain lost ground in Western Uttar Pradesh and in this connection, the party has targeted the youth force of the region through “sports politics”. Prime Minister Nar- endra Modi’s move to lay the foundation stone of Major Dhyanchand sports university is be- ing seen in the political circle in this context in the run-up to the assem- bly election. In three previous elections (2014, 2017, 2019), apart from caste combination, the younger generation had played a vital role in the huge victory of the saf- fron brigade. The uni- versity is going to play a vital role in boosting sports activities as well as career promotion in Meerut, which is known as the “sports capital of UP”. The city is also known for exporting various types of sports to around 100 countries. Modi, while carefully avoiding to touch farm- ers issues except men- tioning measures taken by the UP government for their welfare, largely concentrated on the “youth factor” in west- ern UP which returns around 120 lawmakers in UP assembly and the BJP had swept the re- gion in 2017. The BJP’s “sports politics” for west UP seems to be well-curated as it ap- pears to help the party to effectively connect with GenNext. More than any other part of the state, the younger generation in west UP has developed a passion for sports, especially in three divisions of Meerut, Saharanpur and Moradabad during the last few decades. Since the “Taus” (old people) of western UP’s rural areas were large- ly at the forefront of farmers stir against farms laws they still continued to be unhap- py with the central and state governments, the BJP has devised an al- ternative strategy to again win over the younger generation through “sports poli- tics”. The region has also produced national and international sportspersons, who have brought laurels for the country in previ- ous Asian Common- wealth games. 2022polls:InabidtowinthesupportofwestUPyouth,BJPisbettingbigwithsportsvarsity PM Modi uses an equipment at an exhibition of sports products, before the foundation laying programme of Major Dhyan Chand Sports University, in Meerut on Sunday. —PHOTO BY PTI EMPHATIC MOVE Higher Edu dept bags two eGov Awards for digital library and NOC Affiliation Portal First India Bureau Lucknow: There are more laurels for UP government as it’s Higher Educa- tion department bags 2 eGov Awards at the national level. The UP Higher Edu- cation department got CSI SIG eGov- ernance awards 2021 in recognition of its commendable works in 2 endeavors- Digi- tal Library Project and Online NOC and AFFILIATIONS System for opening the new college/ Course. The awards will be conferred at full track sessions of CSI SIG eGov- ernance awards 2021 in MNNIT, Al- lahabad at Praya- graj on January 23. The UP govern- ment, in pursuit of promoting digital ed- ucation,hadlaunched theDigitalLibraryon which as many as 76,709 e-contents have so far been uploaded. The Digital Library has registered over 7.07 lakh hits. In an- other achievement, via successfully de- signed NOC Affilia- tion Portal, 487 Un- dergraduateNOC,431 Postgraduate NOC and 138 Affiliations were given online in Academic Session 2021-22. Three-year-old girl killed raped by granny’s lover: Cops Noida: The Noida Po- lice on Monday arrest- ed a 55-year-old man for allegedly raping and killing his 50-year-old girlfriend’s three-year- old granddaughter as the couple believed she was a “hindrance to their marriage”, offi- cials said. The grand- mother has also been detained for her role in the matter which was reported on December 25 after the child had gone “missing”, the po- lice said, as it busted the blind murder case. The girl’s body was recovered from an un- der-construction build- ing near Ilahabas vil- lage on December 28, officials said. They said the girl had been living with her grandmother asherfatherhadbeenin jail for the last two years while her mother had been living in her home district due to a dispute between the couple. “An FIR was lodged under Indian Penal Code sec- tion 363 (missing) and search launched for the child,” a police spokes- person said. “After in- vestigation and post- mortem report, sexual assault against the child was confirmed. It was also confirmed that there had been an at- tempt to hide the evi- dence as the body was hidden under a log of plywood in the under- construction building,” the official said. The grandmother, who had reported the incident to the police, during the questioning confessed to her rela- tionship with the man, the police claimed. “The man has a crimi- nal mentality. He along with his girlfriend had conspired the murder of the child, believing she was hindrance to their marriage,” the spokesperson said. The accused was arrested on Monday, while the woman has been de- tained and further legal proceedings are being carried out, the police said. Charges under IPC section 302 (mur- der), 376 (rape), 377 (un- natural offences), among others, as well as the Protection of Chil- dren from Sexual Of- fences (POCSO) Act have been added in the case, the police added. FOUR OF FIVE ACCUSED ARRESTED, SAY POLICE Chitrakoot: Four peo- ple were arrested on Monday in connection with the death of a Dalit contractor in Sapah village here, po- lice said. Dalit contrac- tor Ramraj (40) was al- legedly beaten to death by some persons in Sapah village under Kotwali Sadar police station on Saturday. Four of Ramraj’s rela- tives were also injured in the incident, they said. Additional Super- intendent of Police Shailendra Kumar Rai said a case was registered against five people identified as Ajeet Patel, Sudhir Patel, Arun Tiwari, Vinay Patel and Vijay Bahadur. On Monday, four the accused — Ajeet Patel, Sudhir Patel, Arun Tiwari and Vinay Patel — were arrested, he said. The Additional SP said during the probe, it came to light that the incident took place af- ter the victim refused to give his tractor trol- ley to the accused per- sons. The matter is be- ing thoroughly investi- gated, he said. Police force has been de- ployed in the village to prevent any law and order situation, the of- ficer added. —PTI Barabanki: A police inspector was shifted to police lines after he publicly touched the feet of the Ayo- dhya MP in police uniform. Asandara police station Inspector Ashok Kumar Singh was seen in a video touching the feet of the MP while on duty. The Superintendent of Police has sent Singh to police lines and a departmental probe has been initiated against him. The act of the inspector in uniform and on duty was considered irresponsible and it was criticised on several social media platforms. INSPECTOR SHIFTED TO LINES FOR TOUCHING FEET OF AYODHYA MP IN U’KHAND, KEJRIWAL PROMISES TO PAY `1 CR TO FAMILIES OF SOLDIERS KILLED IN LINE OF DUTY First India Bureau Dehradun: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejri- wal on Monday prom- ised to pay Rs 1 crore to the next of kin of secu- rity personnel killed in the line of duty in Utta- rakhand as “Samman Rashi” if the Aam Aad- mi Party comes to pow- er in the state in the 2022 assembly polls. Kejriwal promised to give direct jobs in gov- ernment to retired Army jawans aged 34-35 years make them partners in the building of a new Uttarakhand making full use of their patriotism, military skills and discipline. He made the announce- ment at the party’s Utta- rakhand Nav Nirman rally at Parade Ground. “I assure you if AAP comes to power in Utta- rakhand, Col Kothiyal (the party’s chief min- isterial candidate) will meet the families of any soldier who is killed on the country’s borders or a police or paramilitary personnel who died on duty and hand them a cheque of Rs 1 crore,” Kejriwal said. He said when he used to run an NGO before coming into politics, he often came across cases where martyrs’ fami- lies got no support. “When I became CM of Delhi, I was told wives of policemen killed in the line of duty got a sewing machine. Can that be the price of martyrdom?” Kejriwal said, adding that he raised the compensa- tion amount given to martyrs’ families to Rs 1 crore after taking over as CM and has himself paid that amount to sev- eral beneficiaries. —PTI Arvind Kejriwal speaks at the Navaparivartan Sabha at Parade Ground in Dehradun on Monday. —PHOTO BY PTI Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav in a press conference over the joining of many leaders of BJP BSP at party office, in Lucknow on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI DEMONSTRATION DISPERSED Demonstration of teacher candidates demanding issuance of advertisement for recruitment of 97,000 posts in Basic Education Department at Loreto intersection in Lucknow on Monday. —PHOTO BY SUMIT KUMAR DALIT CONTRACTOR DEATH
  9. 9. LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 08 2NDFRONT www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Don’t let your struggles define you, be beyond them, have a life that is separate from them. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India Ahtesham Siddiqui Lucknow: IAS Durga Shankar Mishra, who unexpectedly made an entry from Delhi like a superhero in the Uttar Pradesh bureaucracy, has become a hot topic of discussion in bu- reaucratic circles. Just two days before retiring, Mishra was named the Chief Sec- retary of UP and the very next day he as- sumed his new respon- sibility, along with a one-year extension in service. However, it is his sudden disappearance from Twitter that has raised speculations. Mishra had put up a post on his Twitter handle, @Secretary_ MoHUA, informing that he had assumed charge as the new Chief Secretary of his home state of Uttar Pradesh on December 30 and that now he would remain in touch with all through a new Twitter handle, infor- mation about which he would soon make public. On his tweet, con- gratulations started pouring in from all over including from former IAS Surya Pratap Singh, who wrote, ‘Congratula- tions DS. I trust and hope you will fulfill your responsibilities with all fairness and impartiality proving all doubters wrong. Wish you and your family a very Happy New Year’. To this, Mishra replied to his senior, ‘Definitely, Sir. Thanks.’ Now, former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has been a harsh critic of the Yogi govern- ment, which has re- sulted in slapping of 7 cases on him by the UP Govt. Mishra had re- plied to him on his ear- lier official Twitter handle, that of the Secretary, Union Min- istry of Urban Devel- opment, where now the new officer Manoj Joshi’s name has come. However, Mish- ra has not yet ap- peared on the Twitter handle of the Chief Secretary of UP. There is speculation if his reply to the con- gratulations from for- mer IAS Surya Pratap Singh will weigh heavy on the new chief secre- tary and will it deter- mine the shape and tone of his official tweets in the future. NEW CHIEF SECRETARY COMMITS A FAUX PAS ON TWITTER IN A FIX Durga Shankar Mishra Apartfrompartyoffice-bearers,MPs,MLAs,1.63Lboothfunctionarieswilltakepartin‘LabharthiSamparkAbhiyan’ BJPBEGINSDRIVETOCONNECTWITH BENEFICIARIESOFGOVTSCHEMES Gyanendra Kumar Shukla Lucknow: In the run up to the upcoming as- sembly elections of UP, BJP is implementing multi-faceted strate- gies. On one hand, an honest and credible image of PM Modi and CM Yogi is being pro- jected to garner public support. On the other hand, the BJP camp is going to kick off a mega campaign to con- nect the beneficiaries of various schemes of the center and the state governments. BJP’s ‘think tank’ believes that the bene- ficiaries who have re- ceived the benefits of government schemes form a significant vote block; they have the ability to influence many other voters be- sides themselves. According to esti- mates, the number of beneficiaries of gov- ernment schemes in UP is around seven crore. The campaign to contact the beneficia- ries of several schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, Ujjwala, Jan Dhan Yojana, PM Awas Yojana, Ayushman Bharat is being launched from Tues- day. Party strategist wants to convert these beneficiaries, includ- ing farmers, women and laborers, into its voters. Apart from party of- fice-bearers, MPs, MLAs, 1.63 lakh booth functionaries will also participate in this ‘Labharthi Sampark Abhiyan’. According to a senior BJP leader, the team of the party officials will contact the beneficiary fami- lies belonging to each booth and appeal to them to vote in favor of BJP. Feedback will also be taken from them so that the mechanism of smooth delivery of benefits of the schemes can be improved. The party leaders are con- fident that a large sec- tion of these beneficia- ries would support the BJP instead of getting caught in the grip of the caste-religious equations of the oppo- sition parties. The number of farmers registered under the Prime Minister’s crop insurance is about 2 crore, out of which 28 lakh farmers have got reimbursement. Under Ayushman Bharat Yojana, there are about 6 crore 47 lakh ben- eficiaries from 1 crore 18 lakh poor families. Under the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, 2 crore 61 lakh toilets have been built. Under Saub- hagya Yojana, 1.5 crore houses have got free electricity connections. One crore 67 lakh gas connections have been given under the Ujjwala scheme of the central government. More than one crore entre- preneurs have ben- efited under PM Mudra Yojana. Under the PM Shramyogi Maandhan Yojana, there is a provi- sion of a monthly pen- sion of 3,000 rupees to the workers of organ- ized sectors. 2.61 CR TOILETS BUILT, 1.67 CR GAS CONNECTION GIVEN Mahanagivessmartphonestostudents First India Bureau Kanpur: A pro- gramme to distribute tablets/smartphones to students was held at Chhatrapati Shahu Ji Maharaj University, Kanpur, on Monday. Cabinet minister Satish Mahana presid- ed over the pro- gramme and in his address to students said that as smart- phones become acces- sible to everyone in the state, it is up to the students to make use of these in positive manner. Mahana implored the students who re- ceived tablets/smart- phones on Monday to use these for gathering information, studies and finding employ- ment opportunities. Anil Kumar Yadav, registrar of the varsi- ty, expressed his plea- sure that tablets/ smartphones have been made accessible to the students as it will contribute signifi- cantly to furthering their education. Cabinet minister Satish Mahana giving a smartphone to a student in Kanpur on Monday. GOING HI-TECH SPgovtembezzledfunds during its tenure: Nadda Basti: BJP president J P Nadda on Monday ac- cused the previous SP government of misap- propriating funds for variouswelfareschemes, claiming that the same money is now reaching beneficiaries’ accounts directly under the Yogi Adityanath regime. Addressing a rally here to mark the conclu- sion of the BJP’s poll campaign tours -- Jan VishvasYatra--launched last month, Nadda also took pride over the ad- vancement of “cultural nationalism” by his par- ty , forcing its opponents tofollowsuit.Thepeople who did not know the meaningof aachman’--a Hindus’ ritual of purifi- cation by sprinkling pi- ous water -- and how to drink charnamrit’ -- the water turned into am- brosia’aftertheablution of a deity’s feet with it -- have now begun ringing bells in temples and boasting of sandalwood paste on their foreheads, he said. Nadda said, “The dif- ference is now clear in UP . The money now di- rectly goes to the ac- counts of people. At the time of SP government, money used to go for his (Akhilesh) consump- tion.” —Agencies JP Nadda addresses a rally in Basti onMonday. —PHOTOBYANI Senior BSP leader RakeshPandeyjoinsSP First India Bureau Lucknow: Ahead of the Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, senior Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) leader and for- mer MP from Ambed- kar Nagar, Rakesh Pandey joined the Sa- majwadi Party on Monday. Other colleagues of the MP also joined the party. “Expressing faith in the leadership of National President, senior BSP leader, and former MP from Ambedkar Nagar, Rakesh Pandey along with his colleagues joined the Samajwadi Party. Warm welcome and greetings to you,” Samajwadi Party tweeted in Hindi. Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls this year. Rakesh Pandey with SP chief Akhilesh Yadav GEHLOT’SWORDSOFAPPRECIATIONFOR FI’SEDITOR-IN-CHIEFJAGDEESHCHANDRA Anita Hada Jaipur: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot is one of the rare politicians who observe a person not only on the basis of public percep- tion, but going several steps ahead and under- standing how an indi- vidual is as regards their nature and true self. Even though he keeps busy in the devel- opment of the state, sources close to him re- veal that he keeps an eye on the issues raised by media and knows good journalists like the back of his hand. In this connection, on Monday, while interact- ing with media person- nel, CM Gehlot lauded and appreciated, with an open heart, First In- dia’s channel head Jagdeesh Chandra and made encouraging com- ments on his style of work. In return, Chan- dra responded by ex- pressing gratitude to Gehlot for his ‘aa- shirwad’. “It has to be said about him that he is a ‘master’. He effectively answers all the ques- tions raised by journal- ists in his New JC Show. He is a major player,” Gehlot said, and further added, “I used to ob- serve that he would land in a flight with the PM at 4 in the morning and at 6 AM, he would leave in another flight with the Vice-President. Therefore, there must be something special about him. In 10 years he has travelled around the world with the Pres- ident, Vice-President and PM.” “It is difficult to find such a person. He does not hide his limitations, which is a rare quality. When we travel by planes, he would get the nearby seats booked in advance. There is much to learn from him. You all should learn. He sends flower bouquets wherever you are. One thing has to be said that he can impress anyone and everyone,” Gehlot said in appreciation. The Chief Minister also lauded the crisp, brief news (patti) that was started by Chan- dra. “He is a master of these pattis. He was in ETV , then Zee and now First India, only he knows where he will head next. He knows in advance where and what he has to do,” a smiling Gehlot said. Chandra responded by expressing gratitude to Gehlot for his ‘aashirwad’ Ashok Gehlot Jagdeesh Chandra
  10. 10. LUCKNOW, TUESDAY JANUARY 4, 2022 he Fashion Connectsetthe bar high with the completion of its very suc- cessful previ- ous seasons. The Fashion Connect season 11 will be held on March 12 at Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel Dubai.Season9wasalso held in Dubai and was greatly appreciated by one and all. With the huge re- sponse and netizens go- ing gaga over the exem- plary lineup and digital readiness, the first in- ternational Fashion Connect scored an amazing win over the fashion industry . Jagdeesh Chandra unveiled the poster of Fashion Connect Sea- son 11 on December 4 at the Leela Palace, Jaipur. Hesaid,“ Afterthegrand successof theFirstMiss India/Teen 2021 held at Novotel Goa on October 30, First India has come up with another mag- nificent season. Along with our endeavour to showcase the beauty and talent of charismat- icladies,withSeason11, we also strive to empow- er women by transform- ing them into stronger individuals who are aware of their creden- tials. This pageant will be a great contributor to the welfare of society , while also working in thefashionanden- tertainment in- dustry . I congrat- ulate the entire team.” Featuring a rooftop pool, Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Dubai of- fers modern rooms. It fea- tures 4 restau- rants and bars reflecting the journey of the great Arab explorer with tastes from around the world. The spacious rooms feature a mod- ern,Moroccan-inspired décor. Each comes with a flat-screen TV and a mini-bar. All rooms are en-suite with a bathtub andwalk-inrain- forest shower. Free WiFi is available for guests. 09 We’re proud to announce that this is the second time we will hostThe Fashion Con- nect event at the Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel.Their team hosted an amazing show in 2021, where many attendees from Dubai shared the same enjoyment with this ex- travagant and glamorous event.This year, we’re thrilled to welcome back and host this event with even greater achievements and memories to take with us. —MARLON ABEYAKOON General Manager After the amazing success of Fashion Connect season 9 at Dubai in March 2021, we are pleased to announce that Season 11 of this mega fashion show will once again be held at the Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Dubai.We promise you an even better show and this year with the second season of Luxury Lifetsyle Awards teamed with the first ever First India Queen of Cosmos, 2022 is going to grander than ever with these flagship events. —JAGDEESH CHANDRA CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India I am very much excited for the Fashion Connect Season 11 and every time we set a new benchmark. I’m sure this season will be bigger and better than the previous ones.The best part of it is that we have a legendary designer SuneetVarma as our grand finale designer.This is also a very good time to do a show in Dubai because the whole world is looking at Dubai Expo. —LOKESH SHARMA Show Director It’s not easy to do an event or a Fashion Show abroad, outside your own country. And we are not only doing, Fashion Con- nect, but we are also doing our interna- tional pageant calledThe Queen of Cos- mos along with Luxury Lifestyle awards. So basically if you see there are 3 events in Dubai and something so massive, something so big could only be possible with the support of Jagdeesh Chandra. I’m just keeping my fingers crossed, wanting that COVD should settle down in our coun- try and UAE as well and there shouldn’t be many cases.We also have film actress Daisy Shah on board. She’ll be joining us as well, and we have Salman Khan’s cos- tume designer, Ashley Robello on board. Looking forward to a great time.” —RISHEE MIGLANI Brand Ambassador www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia FASHION CONNECT SEASON 11 WANTS MORE Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Dubai is all set to host the Fashion Connect Season 11 to be held on March 12, 2022! MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com T Oaks Ibn Battuta Gate Hotel, Dubai Fashion Connect season 9 File photos Hotel Team
  11. 11. 10 ETC LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia F A C E O F T H E D A Y AKSHARA KHANNA, Blogger LEO JULY 24 - AUGUST 23 Some positive changes can be expected on the home front. This seems a good day for job seekers. New avenues for earning open up as you get more determined. Fitness through extra efforts is assured for the deskbound. Chances of making an exciting plan with lover is possible. LIBRA SEPT 24 - OCTOBER 22 A family youngster may do you proud. A business trip is indicated. Your strategy to promote yourself on the professional front will bear fruits. You may need to speed up things on the academic front to remain ahead. On the social front, the day finds you in your element. ARIES MAR 21 - APR 20 Success is foretold on the academic front. Your reputation may boost your image on the social front. On the work front, you will manage to keep your superiors in good humour. Spend time with family. Good planning will see you complete a task at work in record time. SAGITTARIUS NOV 23 - DEC 22 Some favourable developments on the social front are foreseen. Buying new furniture or a major appliance is possible. With good networking, a prized posting can be yours Those trying to get back their money will succeed. A healthy phase of life begins for some. GEMINI MAY 21 - JUNE 21 Your happiness is in your hands. Spouse may need her space, respect that. This is a favourable day for completing pending jobs. Financially, no problems are foreseen. Much fun is in store on the social front. Those in love with the adventures may chase the excitement very soon. AQUARIUS JAN 21 - FEB 19 Those fond of travelling may get their chance soon. This is the time when you enjoy yourself with a new group of friends or colleagues. A change of job is likely to give you better salary and perks. Those in business will soon get a chance to make profits. Spending time with lover proves most fulfilling. TAURUS APR 21 - MAY 20 Professionals will be able to give their best in a new situation. Financially, this day may prove lucky for you, so go ask for the raise that is keeping you on tenterhooks. Don’t take any chances with your health. You will succeed in putting your stagnant love life back on the track. CAPRICORN DEC 23 - JAN 20 You may take up some- one’s cause and earn appreciation from all quarters on the social front. Remaining on the good side of those who matter on the academic front will help you achieve much. Good tidings of well wishers will keep you going on professional front. VIRGO AUG 24 - SEP 23 You may wait for someone’s invitation for a trip. Tenant troubles are foreseen for some house owners. You will find family life more than fulfilling. A senior is likely to put in a good word for you to the higher ups. Financially, you will be able to consolidate your position. CANCER JUNE 22 - JULY 23 Your desire for an exciting time on the social front is likely to be fulfilled today. Those looking for buying a house can get a good bargain. Appreciation is in store for some homemakers. A professional victory is yours if you play your cards well today. PISCES FEB20 - MARCH 20 You will have to be focussed on the academic front. You may get busy organising something on social front. Put your ideas into action to prove yourself. A party may be thrown in your honour at work. Your good performance may be noticed by higher ups. SCORPIO OCT 23 - NOVEMBER 22 You will manage to achieve what you had aimed for on the academic front. A celebration can find you in your element today. Praise and honour are likely to greet you in something that you have managed to achieve. You will be a pillar of strength to a friend or associate. YOUR DAY Horoscope by Saurabbh Sachdeva YOUR FOOD, YOUR FOOD, LIFESTYLE AND LIFESTYLE AND YOUR HEART YOUR HEART t has been known for a long that specif- ic foods and nu- trients can em- power your heart against many diseases includ- ing myocardial infarc- tion. But it is also a fact of life that people don’t adhere to a bland diet for long especially dur- ing their youth which is actually the time that future heart dis- eases start taking their r o o t s . People who are health conscious mostly go for specific nutrientsordietwhich, again, is not sustaina- ble for the whole life. A better option is to cre- ate a diet pattern rath- er than a specific diet or nutrition supple- ment. The first impor- tant action is to bal- ance calorie intake as per the need of a per- son according to sphere and type of work - the calorie requirement of an office worker is very different from that of a construction worker. A work-related calorie in- take also helps main- tain weight and gener- al fitness. The second impor- tant step is to go for sea- sonal and different va- rieties of fruits and vegetables. These natu- ral products for great heart health should prompt us to protect and promote the tree population. This would be a mutually benefi- cial coexistence main- ly for the human race. Avoid refined grain products. Go for whole- grain foods as they pro- tect your heart, are more nutritious and help in maintaining weight. Whole-grain foods digest better as well. Your major source of protein should be of vegetarian origin in form of pulses, leg- umes, low-fat dairy, nuts, and fish. In non- vegetarian foods, avoid processed meat, prefer lean meat. It is always benefi- cial to avoid tropical oils like palm oil. Go for cold-pressed sunflower, sesame oil, mustard, and extra virgin olive oil. Overall, oil intake should be the bare min- imum as per present- day lifestyle. Repeated heating of the oil is a big NO. Foods with added sugars including sweet- ened beverages should always be denied for the sake of your heart as well as overall health. As far as the salt intake is con- cerned, it should be a low salt diet. Some peo- ple including many physicians go over- board and stop salt in- take totally. This may lead to low sodium lev- els in the blood which is a very serious condi- tion and may cause brain damage and even death. Similarly, those who love alcohol should also go for mod- eration. If you can tolerate chili pepper, then is would be a fine addi- tion to your food. Cap- saicin in chili peppers is anti-in- flam- matory, an- tiox- i d a n t , blood glu- cose regu- lator, and anti-cancer agent. A good chutney with garlic is bliss, es- pecially during winter. In summary, the better heart-protecting foods are - green leafy vegetables, yellow veg- etables, whole grains, fruits, tea, and coffee in moderation. The foods that harm your heart are refined grains, red meat, processed meat, deep-fried foods and sugary beverages. Finally, what mat- ters most is your atti- tude towards life. A tendency to accu- mulate at the cost of living a natural and vi- brant life, monotonous routine, being a work- horse, anger, greed, hate, poor sleep, overexertion and even excessive ex- ercise are other factors that put a strain on your heart. A b l i s s f u l and con- tented life with the moderate but continu- ous progress of living standards is, perhaps, the best option. DR RAM AWATAR SHARMA ramawatarf132@gmail.com I “A BETTER OPTION IS TO CREATE A DIET PATTERN RATHER THAN A SPECIFIC DIET OR NUTRITION SUPPLEMENT.” GEMINI TAURUS CANCER is a very serious condi- tion and may cause brain damage and even death. Similarly, those who love alcohol should also go for mod- If you can tolerate chili pepper, then is would be a fine addi- tion to your food. Cap- saicin in chili peppers is anti-in- flam- tiox- lator, and anti-cancer better heart-protecting foods are - green leafy vegetables, yellow veg- etables, whole grains, fruits, tea, and coffee in moderation. The foods that harm your heart are refined grains, red meat, processed meat, deep-fried foods and sugary beverages. Finally, what mat- ters most is your atti- tude towards life. A tendency to accu- horse, anger, greed, hate, poor sleep, overexertion and even excessive ex- ercise are other factors that put a strain on your heart. A b l i s s f u l and con- the best option.
  12. 12. ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia LUCKNOW | TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022 11 HAIDER Haider is a must-watch, as it has a phenomenal story, which is backed up by amazing performanc- es by actors. Shahid shines in this movie, it is his best performance as of now. Haider, the protagonist re- turns to Jammu and Kashmir when the state is bedevilled by a violent insurgen- cy . He seeks closure regarding his father’s disappearance, but the state’s politics overpower him. Set amidst the insurgen- cy-hit Kashmir conflicts of 1995 and civil- ian disappearances, Haider is a modern- day adaptation of William Shakespeare’s Hamlet. Haider was the first Indian film to win the People’s Choice Award at the Rome Film Festival. MAQBOOL Maqbool is a 2004 Indian crime drama film starring Late Actor Irrfan Khan, Tabu and Pankaj Kapur is an adaptation of the play Macbeth by Shakespeare. Maqbool, an underworld don’s hench- man, falls in love with his boss’s lover, Nimmi, who prompts him to kill the don and become the next frontrunner. The plot of the film is based on that of Mac- beth about events and characterisation. “Maqbool” is one of those rare films which just didn’t warm to despite its quality. The writing is a surprising adap- tation of Shakespeare’s “Macbeth” to modern-day India. OMKARA Omkara is a renovation of William Shakespeare’s Othello set in the Indian farms. Half-caste bandit Omkara Shukla played by Ajay Devgan abducts his lady love from her family. A conspiracy, how- ever, forms against him when he denies his right-hand man, Langda Tyagi a pro- motion and appoints Kesu played by Vivek Oberoi as his lieutenant, Langda feels betrayed and plots revenge. Dark theme, robust language, rigid script, in- tensely executed drama sequences, that’s Omkara. 7 KHOON MAAF The film tells the story of a Fatale Su- sanna played by Priyanka Chopra who is hungry for love and will go to any extent to find it in its purest form. In her quest for the perfect man, she gets married sev- eral times as each of her husbands dies mysteriously. The movie is based on Rus- kin Bond’s book Sussana’s Seven Hus- bands. It is knitted gorgeously and pours the aroma of precise acting. THE BLUE UMBRELLA Binya – a small girl from the hills. Few tourists’ gift Binya a blue umbrella and she gains immense popularity. However, Nandakishore played by Pankaj Kapoor, the only shopkeeper in their village, tries to get his hands on her umbrella. The main theme of the very sober story is to keep others happy by doling out the things that you love most. It is tough to renounce the things that we love. BRINGING PAGES TO LIFE IN A RECENT INTERVIEW, FILMMAKER VISHAL BHARDWAJ REVEALED THAT HE WILL BE ADAPTING AGATHA CHRISTIE‘S NOVELS INTO FILMS. THE FILMMAKER HAS PREVIOUSLY SUCCESSFULLY RECONSTRUCTED CLASSIC LITERATURE INTO MARVELLOUS HITS, LET’S TAKE A LOOK AT SOME OF HIS WORKS PARTH cityfirst@firstindia.co.in One movie One movie at a time... at a time...

