Teori Modern Untuk Pengembangan David McCelland Disusun Oleh kelomok 6 : 1. Fadillah Putri Nahirah ( 206601168 ) 2. Nanda ...
David McClelland David McClelland (lahir di Mt. Vernon, New York pada tanggal 20 Mei 1917 - meninggal pada tanggal 27 Mare...
Pengertian Teori kebutuhan McClelland menyatakan bahwa pencapaian, kekuasaan/kekuatan dan hubungan merupakan tiga kebutuha...
Ciri Utama 1.Keterampilan mengambil keputusan dan resiko moderat, serta buka atasdasar kebetulan belaka. 2.Energik, khusus...
Strategi
Hambatan atau Kritik 1. Pencapaian adalah lebih penting daripada materi. 2. Mencapai tujuan atau tugas memberikan kepuasan...
Itulah tadi materi kami mengenai teori modern untuk pengembangan menurut David McClelland Sekian & Terima kasih ^^
Sumber : https://id.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_C_McClellan d https://meranggiblog.wordpress.com/2020/05/28/t eori-motivasi...
Teori modern untuk pengembangan (David McCellend)

  1. 1. Teori Modern Untuk Pengembangan David McCelland Disusun Oleh kelomok 6 : 1. Fadillah Putri Nahirah ( 206601168 ) 2. Nanda Irham ( 206601173 ) 3. Dian Prasticha Sary ( 206601139 ) 4. Michael Crishtian Hamzah ( 206601099 ) SEKOLAH TINGGI ILMU ENAM-ENAM KENDARI Tahun Ajaran 2021
  2. 2. David McClelland David McClelland (lahir di Mt. Vernon, New York pada tanggal 20 Mei 1917 - meninggal pada tanggal 27 Maret 1998) adalah seorang psikolog dari Amerika Serikat. David McClelland lulus dari Sekolah Menengah Jacksonville di Illinois pada tahun 1933. Setelah itu, ia menghabiskan satu tahun untuk belajar bahasa di MacMurray College Jacksonville. Kemudian, McClelland kembali melanjutkan studi di Universitas Wesleyan hingga akhirnya ia menyelesaikan studi magister dalam bidang psikologi pada tahun 1939 dan dilanjutkan dengan studi doktoralnya dalam bidang yang sama di Universitas Yale dan lulus pada tahun 1941. Setelah lulus dari studi doktoralnya, ia menjadi dosen di Wesleyan dan juga menjadi dosen tidak tetap di Bryn Mawr College pada tahun 1944- 1945 sebelum ia menjadi kepala Departemen Psikologi di Wesleyan. Ia juga menjadi dosen dalam bidang psikologi sosial di Saltzburg, Austria. Pada tahun 1956 ia meninggalkan Wesleyan karena ia dikukuhan menjadi guru besar di Universitas Harvard, Amerika Serikat.
  3. 3. Pengertian Teori kebutuhan McClelland menyatakan bahwa pencapaian, kekuasaan/kekuatan dan hubungan merupakan tiga kebutuhan penting yang dapat membantu menjelaskan motivasi. Kebutuhan pencapaian merupakan dorongan untuk melebihi, mencapai standar-standar, dan berjuang untuk berhasil. Kebutuhan kekuatan dapat membuat orang lain berperilaku sedemikian rupa sehingga mereka tidak akan berperilaku sebaliknya, dan kebutuhan hubungan merupakan keinginan antarpersonal yang ramah dan akrab dalam lingkungan organisasi.
  4. 4. Ciri Utama 1.Keterampilan mengambil keputusan dan resiko moderat, serta buka atasdasar kebetulan belaka. 2.Energik, khususnya dalam berbagai bentuk kegiatan inovatif 3.Memiliki sikap tanggung jawab individual. 4.Mengetahui hasil-hasil dari berbagai keputusan yang diambilnya, dengantolak ukur satuan uang sebagai indicator keberhasilan. 5.Mampu mengantisipasi berbagai kemungkinan di masa mendatang. 6.Memiliki kemampuan berorganisasi, meliputi kemampuan kepemimpinandan manajerial.
  5. 5. Strategi
  6. 6. Hambatan atau Kritik 1. Pencapaian adalah lebih penting daripada materi. 2. Mencapai tujuan atau tugas memberikan kepuasan pribadi yang lebih besar daripada menerima pujian atau pengakuan. 3. Umpan balik sangat penting, karena merupakan ukuran sukses. 4. orang yang memiliki nach tinggi ( dorongan untuk berprestasi dari individu untuk menyelesaikan tugas dengan hasil yang baik ) tidak berpengaruh oleh imbalan uang, mereka tertarik pada prestasi.
  7. 7. Itulah tadi materi kami mengenai teori modern untuk pengembangan menurut David McClelland Sekian & Terima kasih ^^
  8. 8. Sumber : https://id.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_C_McClellan d https://meranggiblog.wordpress.com/2020/05/28/t eori-motivasi-dari-mcclelland/ https://www.coursehero.com/file/p73bfii/Ciri-ciri- orang-modern-tersebut-hampir-sama-dengan-yang- dikemukakan-oleh-Gunar/ http://kuliahkomunikasi.blogspot.com/2008/11/teo ri-motivasi-mcclelland-teori-dua.html?m=1

