Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
SUZUKI CROSS-COUPLING REACTION Dr. Shahid Rasool Suzuki Cross-coupling reaction CHEM5128 Advanced Named Reactions 2
Key Concepts • Suzuki Cross-Coupling reactions • Discussion of reacting species, catalysts, solvents • Mechanism of reacti...
Suzuki Cross-coupling Reaction: • Suzuki cross-coupling reaction is also known as Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling reaction. ...
Similar Cross-coupling Reactions: • This reaction is similar to following reactions also using Ni or Pd, • Negishi cross-c...
Alkyl halides (R-X): • R = Vinyl, Aryl groups • High rates have been observed for vinyl or aryl groups • A limitation for ...
Triflates and tosylates: • R = Vinyl, Aryl groups • If X = OTf then called Triflates, • If X = OTs then called Tosylates •...
Organoboranes: • It is generally referred to vinyl, aryl boronic acids (cheap reagents) • Side effect of these reagents is...
Catalysts: • Initially Palladium (Pd), then Nickel (Ni), also Fe, Cu and Ru • ‘Ni’ was better option but requires large am...
Solvent: • Reaction can run in biphasic (organic & aqueous), only aqueous or without solvent. • Water more economical and ...
Overall Pd-catalyzed Mechanism-1: II II II
Step-1, Oxidative addition: • This step is known to follow concerted mechanism of addition. • Pd(0) is oxidized to Pd(II) ...
Step-2, Transmetallation: • It is interchanging of metals attached to different groups. • First base reacts with organic b...
Step-3, Isomerization: • Isomerization involves the rearragement of complex in such a way that R- groups move in adjacent ...
Step-4, Reductive elimination: • This step is also known to follow concerted mechanism of elimination. • Pd(II) is reduced...
16 Overall Pd-catalyzed Mechanism-2:
Step-1 (Oxidative addition): similar to last mechanism Step-3, Reaction of base & organo-boranes: Pd L X R LII NaXNa OR 2 ...
Advantages of Suzuki cross-coupling reaction: • Cheap boronic acids • Mild reaction conditions • Organoboranes less toxic ...
Synthesis of intermediate for potential CNS agent: Synthesis of active anti-leukemia agent:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Suzuki cross coupling reaction

28 views

Published on

C-C bond generation in Organic chemistry

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Suzuki cross coupling reaction

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. SUZUKI CROSS-COUPLING REACTION Dr. Shahid Rasool Suzuki Cross-coupling reaction CHEM5128 Advanced Named Reactions 2
  3. 3. Key Concepts • Suzuki Cross-Coupling reactions • Discussion of reacting species, catalysts, solvents • Mechanism of reaction • Explanation of mechanism step by step • Synthetic applications 3
  4. 4. Suzuki Cross-coupling Reaction: • Suzuki cross-coupling reaction is also known as Suzuki-Miyaura cross-coupling reaction. • Ni or Pd catalyzed cross-coupling reaction • Suzuki cross-coupling reaction is between organoboranes and organic halides, triflate etc. • Overall reaction is given as,
  5. 5. Similar Cross-coupling Reactions: • This reaction is similar to following reactions also using Ni or Pd, • Negishi cross-coupling reaction (Organozinc reagents, RZnX) • Stille cross-coupling reaction (Organostannanes reagents, R4Sn) • Hiyama cross-coupling reaction (Organosilicons, RSiF3) • Kumada cross-coupling reaction (Grignard reagent, RMgX)
  6. 6. Alkyl halides (R-X): • R = Vinyl, Aryl groups • High rates have been observed for vinyl or aryl groups • A limitation for alkyl group is that there are chances of elimination if there is β-hydrogen. • X = Cl, Br, I • Order of rate = I > Br > Cl as bond energy R-I > R-Br > R-Cl C2H5- C3H7- Alkyl group CH2 CH Vinyl group Phenyl group Aryl group R R CH2 CH2 X 
  7. 7. Triflates and tosylates: • R = Vinyl, Aryl groups • If X = OTf then called Triflates, • If X = OTs then called Tosylates • Good leaving groups due to resonance stabilized anions. • The distribution of charge on large number of atoms provides stability because it becomes easy for the medium molecules to solvate it. OTf = F3C S O O O OTs = S O O OH3C F3C S O O O F3C S O O O F3C S O O O
  8. 8. Organoboranes: • It is generally referred to vinyl, aryl boronic acids (cheap reagents) • Side effect of these reagents is the “protodeboration” • Protodeboration is referred to breakage of C-B bond. • This problem is solved by using aryl trifluoroborate salts-less susceptible to protodeboration
  9. 9. Catalysts: • Initially Palladium (Pd), then Nickel (Ni), also Fe, Cu and Ru • ‘Ni’ was better option but requires large amount for some reactions • Complexes of these metals are used. • Bidentate phosphine ligands e.g. dppe, dppp for Pd & Ni • Pd complexes are air sensitive (Argon/N2 atmosphere) P P Ph Ph Ph Ph P P Ph Ph Ph Phdppe dppp
  10. 10. Solvent: • Reaction can run in biphasic (organic & aqueous), only aqueous or without solvent. • Water more economical and safe • Other solvents include Toluene, THF (tetrahydrofuran), dioxane, DMF (dimethylformamide) etc Base: • A number of bases have been employed including • K2CO3, KOtBu, Cs2CO3, K3PO4, NaOH, NEt3
  11. 11. Overall Pd-catalyzed Mechanism-1: II II II
  12. 12. Step-1, Oxidative addition: • This step is known to follow concerted mechanism of addition. • Pd(0) is oxidized to Pd(II) • R-X is added in concerted way • Both ‘R’ and ‘X’ are attached to ‘Pd’ through its primary valency. • Secondary valency ‘4’ is already justified by bidendate ligands. Pd L X L2Pd(0) R X L2Pd(0) R X R LII
  13. 13. Step-2, Transmetallation: • It is interchanging of metals attached to different groups. • First base reacts with organic borane to form a salt. • 4th bond of boron can be explained as, • 5B=1s22s22px 12py 02pz 0 (Ground), 5B= 1s22s12px 12py 12pz 0 (Excited) • Transmetallation in Suzuki cross-coupling reaction is M1 R M2 X M1 X M2 R M1 R X M2 Pd L X R LII Pd L X R LII BR1 Y Pd L R1 R LII OR2 Y Na B Y OR2Y NaX BR1 Y OR2 Y Na B R1 Y Y Na OR2
  14. 14. Step-3, Isomerization: • Isomerization involves the rearragement of complex in such a way that R- groups move in adjacent position • This step is thought to be completed along with the last step of transmetallation. Pd L R1 R LII Pd L R1 L RII
  15. 15. Step-4, Reductive elimination: • This step is also known to follow concerted mechanism of elimination. • Pd(II) is reduced to Pd(0) • R-R1 is eliminated from the complex in a concerted way Pd L R1 L RII Pd L R1 L RII L2Pd(0)R R1
  16. 16. 16 Overall Pd-catalyzed Mechanism-2:
  17. 17. Step-1 (Oxidative addition): similar to last mechanism Step-3, Reaction of base & organo-boranes: Pd L X R LII NaXNa OR 2 Pd L OR2 R LII BR1 Y OR2 Y Na B R1 Y Y Na OR2 Step-2, Reaction with base: Step-4, Transmetallation: Pd L OR2 R LII Pd L OR2 R LII BR1 Y Pd L R1 R LII OR2 Y Na B Y OR2Y Na OR2 Step-5 (Isomerization), Step-6 (Reductive elimination) similar to last mechanism
  18. 18. Advantages of Suzuki cross-coupling reaction: • Cheap boronic acids • Mild reaction conditions • Organoboranes less toxic than Organostannanes or Organozinc • Easy to remove the inorganic by-products from reaction mixture
  19. 19. Synthesis of intermediate for potential CNS agent: Synthesis of active anti-leukemia agent:

×