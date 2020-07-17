Successfully reported this slideshow.
1
VILSMEIER-HAACK REACTION Dr. Shahid Rasool Vilsmeier-Haack reaction CHEM5128 Advanced Named Reactions 2
Key Concepts • Introduction to Vilsmeier-Haack reaction • Discussion of reacting species, solvents, temperature, time • Ex...
Vilsmeier-Haack Reaction: • Vilsmeier-Haack reaction is also known as Vilsmeier-Haack formylation or Vilsmeier reaction. •...
Electron Rich System: • Aromatic systems • Benzene/naphthalene bearing electron donating group (EDG) • Electron withdrawin...
Electron Rich System: • Non-benzenoid systems • For example, azulene, cyclopentadienyl anion • Heterocyclic systems • Five...
Substituted amides: • Basic requirement is amide functionality • R, R1, R2 = H, alkyl, phenyl, aryl group • If R2 = H then...
Acid chlorides: • Chlorides produced from organic acids or inorganic acids R C OH O R C Cl O HO O O OH HO O O OH P OHHO O ...
Acid chlorides: • All of these are chlorinating agents to amides to produce iminium intermediate cation required for this ...
Temperature: • Generally a temperature of about 100 oC is required. • Temperature varies depending upon nature of reacting...
Solvent: • N,N-dimethylformamide (DMF) can act as reactant as well as solvent because easily removed if excess. • Generall...
Mechanism: STEP-1 • Amide (here DMF) reacts POCl3 to form Vilsmeier Reagent. N C H3C H3C H O P O Cl Cl Cl P Cl Cl Cl OO N ...
Mechanism: STEP-2 • Reaction of Vilsmeier Reagent with Electron Rich System P Cl Cl OO N CH3 CH3 Cl EDG EDG Cl N CH3 CH3 H...
Mechanism: STEP-3 • Reaction with water (aqueous workup) EDG N CH3 CH3 Cl EDG Cl N CH3 CH3 O H H EDG O N CH3 CH3 H H Cl O ...
Synthetic Applications:
Synthetic Applications:
Synthetic Applications:
×