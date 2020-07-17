Heck cross coupling reaction

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
1
HECK REACTION Dr. Shahid Rasool Heck reaction CHEM5128 Advanced Named Reactions 2
Key Concepts • Introduction to Heck reaction • Discussion of reacting species, catalysts, solvents • Mechanism of reaction...
Heck Reaction: • Heck reaction is also known as Mizoroki-Heck reaction. • Palladium catalyzed coupling of organohalides or...
History: • Fujiwara (1967) - Coupling of arenes (Ar–H) & alkenes by Pd(II) • Heck (1969) – Coupling of Arylmercuric halide...
History: • Heck (1972) - introduced Palladium acetate and tertiary amine • Heck (1974) - introduced phosphine ligands
Alkyl halides or Triflates (R-X): • R = Benzyl, Vinyl, Aryl groups • X = Cl, Br, I or Otf • No Heck reaction with alkyl ha...
Olefins: • Olefin must have one sp2-C-H bond • EWG activate reaction • Acrylates are the most favorable • Difference betwe...
Catalysts and bases: • Catalyzed by palladium salts and complexes Typical catalysts are • Tetrakis(triphenylphosphine)pall...
Complete Mechanism:
Step-1, Oxidative addition: • This step is known to follow concerted mechanism of addition. • Pd(0) is oxidized to Pd(II) ...
Step-2, Coordination: • π-electrons of olefin are coordinated to Palladium metal • Two types of coordination are possible,...
Step-2, Coordination:
Step-3, Insertion and internal rotation: • Insertion follows the formation of bonds between one carbon of olefin to metal ...
Step-4, β-hydride elimination: • Reaction involving conversion of alkyl group bonded to a metal centre into metal-bonded h...
Step-5, Reductive elimination: • π-Complex is destroyed and product is obtained • Catalyst is regenerated through the reac...
Stereo-selectivity: • Stereoselective with tendency for trans product as palladium halide group and bulky organic residue ...
Synthesis of Naproxen (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, NSAID): Synthesis of Octyl methoxycinnamate (Sunscreens): O B...
Amino-Heck reaction:
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Heck cross coupling reaction

21 views

Published on

C-C bond generation in Organic chemistry

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Heck cross coupling reaction

  1. 1. 1
  2. 2. HECK REACTION Dr. Shahid Rasool Heck reaction CHEM5128 Advanced Named Reactions 2
  3. 3. Key Concepts • Introduction to Heck reaction • Discussion of reacting species, catalysts, solvents • Mechanism of reaction • Explanation of mechanism step by step • Synthetic applications 3
  4. 4. Heck Reaction: • Heck reaction is also known as Mizoroki-Heck reaction. • Palladium catalyzed coupling of organohalides or triflates with olefins in the presence of a base • C-C bond is generated between halogen bearing group and the sp2- hybridized carbon of olefin • A way to substitute olefin • Overall reaction,
  5. 5. History: • Fujiwara (1967) - Coupling of arenes (Ar–H) & alkenes by Pd(II) • Heck (1969) – Coupling of Arylmercuric halides (ArHgCl) & alkenes by Pd(II) • Mizoroki (1971) - coupling of iodobenzene & styrene
  6. 6. History: • Heck (1972) - introduced Palladium acetate and tertiary amine • Heck (1974) - introduced phosphine ligands
  7. 7. Alkyl halides or Triflates (R-X): • R = Benzyl, Vinyl, Aryl groups • X = Cl, Br, I or Otf • No Heck reaction with alkyl halide because OTf = F3C S O O O
  8. 8. Olefins: • Olefin must have one sp2-C-H bond • EWG activate reaction • Acrylates are the most favorable • Difference between terminal alkene and cyclic alkene CH2 CH C Acrylate group O O R
  9. 9. Catalysts and bases: • Catalyzed by palladium salts and complexes Typical catalysts are • Tetrakis(triphenylphosphine)palladium(0) - Pd(PPh3)4 • Palladium chloride - PdCl2 • Palladium (II) acetate – Pd(OAc)2 Typical ligands are • Triphenylphosphine (PPh3) • Phosphinooxazolines (PHOX) • 2,2′-Bis(diphenylphosphino)-1,1′-binaphthyl (BINAP) Typical bases are • Triethylamine (NEt3) • Potassium carbonate (K2CO3) • Sodium acetate (CH3COONa) PHOX BINAP
  10. 10. Complete Mechanism:
  11. 11. Step-1, Oxidative addition: • This step is known to follow concerted mechanism of addition. • Pd(0) is oxidized to Pd(II) • R-X is added in concerted way • Both ‘R’ and ‘X’ are attached to ‘Pd’ through its primary valency. • Secondary valency ‘4’ is already justified by bidendate ligands. Pd L X L2Pd(0) R X L2Pd(0) R X R LII
  12. 12. Step-2, Coordination: • π-electrons of olefin are coordinated to Palladium metal • Two types of coordination are possible, • (1) π-donation from HOMO of alkene to empty orbital of Pd • (2) σ-donation from filled orbital of metal to LUMO of alkene Pd L X R LII CHH2C Pd L X R LII CHH2C
  13. 13. Step-2, Coordination:
  14. 14. Step-3, Insertion and internal rotation: • Insertion follows the formation of bonds between one carbon of olefin to metal and other carbon of olefin to already attached vinyl, benzyl or aryl group of alkyl halide • It follows syn addition. • Internal rotation happens because bulky groups move to trans. Pd R L L XII CHH2C CHH2C Pd L L XII R
  15. 15. Step-4, β-hydride elimination: • Reaction involving conversion of alkyl group bonded to a metal centre into metal-bonded hydride and an alkene • Alkyl group must have hydrogen on β-carbon • Metal complex must have an empty (or vacant) site cis to alkyl group CHC Pd L L XII R H H CHC R H H Pd L L XII
  16. 16. Step-5, Reductive elimination: • π-Complex is destroyed and product is obtained • Catalyst is regenerated through the reaction with base • Pd(II) is reduced to Pd(0) • ‘Hydrogen’ and ‘Halogen’ atoms are removed from the complex CHC R H H Pd L L XII CHC R H H Pd L L XII H Pd L L XII NEt3 Pd LL 0 Et3NH X
  17. 17. Stereo-selectivity: • Stereoselective with tendency for trans product as palladium halide group and bulky organic residue move away from each other in the reaction sequence in a rotation step.
  18. 18. Synthesis of Naproxen (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug, NSAID): Synthesis of Octyl methoxycinnamate (Sunscreens): O Br O O Pd(0) O O O Heck Oxyarylation:
  19. 19. Amino-Heck reaction:

×