Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
This is my edit process on the movie trailer as you can see I have used a few different Techniques for example if you look...
Cut to beat focus Heres a closer look of how I achieved the scene effect which is The screen going black as the beats go t...
I have also used texts on screen this helps to create suspense and part of the build up This is very effective in a way be...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Powerpoint

30 views

Published on

d

Published in: Data & Analytics
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Powerpoint

  1. 1. This is my edit process on the movie trailer as you can see I have used a few different Techniques for example if you look closely to the beginning, you can see that the screen opens as it hits the first audio bump which is called cut to beat technique I have picked clips and created a sequence In a way to build up the character from bottom to Top as the camera rises this clip is appropriate because Without it I couldn’t build up the suspense that was achieved towards the end.
  2. 2. Cut to beat focus Heres a closer look of how I achieved the scene effect which is The screen going black as the beats go this achieves the effect of The character been perhaps not them self uneasy/unsafe maybe Crazy. We have space between the 2 scenes but this is because the song changes speed and rhythim so I had to give th Audience a frame of space to relax from what they saw from the previous scene.
  3. 3. I have also used texts on screen this helps to create suspense and part of the build up This is very effective in a way because it helps fill the gaps and at the same time balances out the character Introduction as it makes us question who is the main protagonist in the film we also get a little peak of the others but not Giving too much away I also did Dip to black transitions To create smoothest and mystery but however Did not apply to all scenes so it doesn’t get repetitive

×