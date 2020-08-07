Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.  DR.MOMINA SAJJAD PROFESSION: OPTOMETRIST SOVEREIGNTY AND ITS TYPES.
  2. 2. SOVEREIGNTY
  3. 3.  JEAN BODIN (1530-1596) • French jurist and natural law philosopher. • Lived during a time of religious turmoil in France. • Among the first philosophers to attempt technical discussion of Sovereignty.
  4. 4.  What is a State? •“ The State is a lawful government with a sovereign power, of different households and their common affairs.”
  5. 5. •Hence, today we speak about the elements of state: 1.Territory. 2.People. 3.Government. 4.Sovereign. •Of these, the sovereign endows the state with its identity.
  6. 6.  What is Sovereignty? • “ Sovereignty is an absolute and perpetual power that is the greatest power to command.”
  7. 7.  Types Of Sovereignty. 1.Titular and Actual. 2.Legal and Political. 3.De facto and De jure. 4.Popular.
  8. 8.  Titular and Actual Sovereignty 1.Titular sovereign is one who enjoys all the legal powers in theory. 2.The best example of a titular sovereign is afforded by the king or Queen of Great Britain. 1.In Actual practice his power are enjoyed by some other authority. 2.In actual fact, he or she is a ceremonial head because all the powers are exercised by the Cabinet and Parliament.
  9. 9.  LEGAL ANDPOLITICALSOVEREIGNTY Legal sovereignty represents the lawyer’s conception of sovereignty. It is associated with supreme-law making authority in the state. The body which has the power to issue final commands in the form of laws is the legal sovereign in a state. This power may be vested in one person or body of persons.It may be a king or dictator.
  10. 10.  “DE FACTO AND DE JURE” De facto sovereign is one who has no legal claim to sovereignty but possesses it in fact and exercises necessary force to make and enforce laws. De Jure is one who has a legal claim to sovereignty but does not possess it in fact.
  11. 11.  POPULAR SOVEREIGNTY •The principle that the authority of a state and its government is created and sustained by the consent of people, through their elected representatives(Rule by the People),who are the source of all political power.

