Why Links are important to Improve your Search Visibility @Dixon_Jones @Majestic
Do Links Still Matter Shirt:LinkResearchTools.com
Does Link Building Still Matter? Shirt:LinkResearchTools.com Gary Ilyes, Oct. 2016
Why Links Still Matter Shirt:LinkResearchTools.com
Why Links Still Matter Why People Share Content Why People Link To Content To share entertaining content To nourish relati...
How many links is “Enough”? • It’s not that simple of course • Links have wildly different “strengths” • Internal links af...
How many links is “Enough”?
How many links is “Enough”? B A
7 Super Practical Examples 1. The Really Low Hanging Fruit (404s) 2. The Internal Link Tricks 3. Original Insights & Resea...
Low Hanging Fruit (404s) • Via Raw Log Files • Or Google Search Console • Pages Tab on Majestic or Moz or other tools – (T...
The Internal Link Trick • Find Underperforming Pages • Link (logically) to them Internally • Find Via: – Rank checking – M...
Original Insights & Research
Original Insights & Research
Why? Authoritative research Significant data point
Reference-able Content
Valuable Content
Data Driven Content
Prep the Launch. (This is Key) • Identify & Engage with Relevent Influencers – RavenTools, Buzzsumo, Sprout Social, CRMs •...
What Will Your Next Post Be? • Controversial? • Authoritative? • Reference-able? • New Facts? • Data Driven? • Valuable?
Links Still Matter! Shirt:LinkResearchTools.com • @Dixon_Jones • @Majestic
Digital Enterprise Festival Birmingham 13/04/17 - Dixon Jones Managing Director Majestic “Master Link Building To Gain Sea...
Digital Enterprise Festival Birmingham 13/04/17 - Dixon Jones Managing Director Majestic “Master Link Building To Gain Sea...
Digital Enterprise Festival Birmingham 13/04/17 - Dixon Jones Managing Director Majestic “Master Link Building To Gain Sea...
Digital Enterprise Festival Birmingham 13/04/17 - Dixon Jones Managing Director Majestic “Master Link Building To Gain Sea...
Digital Enterprise Festival Birmingham 13/04/17 - Dixon Jones Managing Director Majestic “Master Link Building To Gain Sea...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Digital Enterprise Festival Birmingham 13/04/17 - Dixon Jones Managing Director Majestic “Master Link Building To Gain Search Visibility

39 views

Published on

Recent primary research has looked at why some web content earns “shares” and other content earns “links”. But why does this difference matter? With customers in 100 countries, Majestic are a Birmingham based specialist search engine that have recently won the Queens Award for innovation.
Dixon Jones will reveal some of its findings to show why links to web content are still so important for search algorithms such as Google’s and how marketers can develop content strategies that properly harness the power of links on the Internet

Published in: Technology
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
39
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide
  • Shares happen quickly, people move on. Found recently that scheduled content performs far worse than immediate content. Maybe issue has passed or they already seen that article you scheduled for 2 days time.
  • Another example of updated data
  • Another example of updated data

    • Digital Enterprise Festival Birmingham 13/04/17 - Dixon Jones Managing Director Majestic “Master Link Building To Gain Search Visibility

    1. 1. Why Links are important to Improve your Search Visibility @Dixon_Jones @Majestic
    2. 2. Do Links Still Matter Shirt:LinkResearchTools.com
    3. 3. Does Link Building Still Matter? Shirt:LinkResearchTools.com Gary Ilyes, Oct. 2016
    4. 4. Why Links Still Matter Shirt:LinkResearchTools.com
    5. 5. Why Links Still Matter Why People Share Content Why People Link To Content To share entertaining content To nourish relationships To get the word out about causes they care for To share helpful and valuable content To be part of a tribe and define themselves As reference to support an article To share authoritative content including research and facts To share valuable content such as guides To share New information To share Data that Changes
    6. 6. How many links is “Enough”? • It’s not that simple of course • Links have wildly different “strengths” • Internal links affect the strength • But we CAN Estimate page strength Moz: Page Authority Majestic: Trust Flow & Citation Flow Trust Flow for dallasnews.com/arts
    7. 7. How many links is “Enough”?
    8. 8. How many links is “Enough”? B A
    9. 9. 7 Super Practical Examples 1. The Really Low Hanging Fruit (404s) 2. The Internal Link Tricks 3. Original Insights & Research 4. Reference-able Content 5. Authoritative Content 6. Valuable Content 7. Data Driven Content
    10. 10. Low Hanging Fruit (404s) • Via Raw Log Files • Or Google Search Console • Pages Tab on Majestic or Moz or other tools – (This way includes 404s of Competitors)
    11. 11. The Internal Link Trick • Find Underperforming Pages • Link (logically) to them Internally • Find Via: – Rank checking – Moz/Majestic Metrics – Ratio of traffic : Search Referrals on Logs
    12. 12. Original Insights & Research
    13. 13. Original Insights & Research
    14. 14. Why? Authoritative research Significant data point
    15. 15. Reference-able Content
    16. 16. Valuable Content
    17. 17. Data Driven Content
    18. 18. Prep the Launch. (This is Key) • Identify & Engage with Relevent Influencers – RavenTools, Buzzsumo, Sprout Social, CRMs • Prepare the post and email them a Preview • Tell them the link url and exact time of launch • Remind them it is live.
    19. 19. What Will Your Next Post Be? • Controversial? • Authoritative? • Reference-able? • New Facts? • Data Driven? • Valuable?
    20. 20. Links Still Matter! Shirt:LinkResearchTools.com • @Dixon_Jones • @Majestic

    ×