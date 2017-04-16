EVALUATION 1 CONOR HEALD
IN WHAT WAYS DOES YOUR MEDIA PRODUCT USE, DEVELOP OR CHALLENGE FORMS AND CONVENTIONS OF REAL MEDIA PRODUCTS? OUR FILM IS V...
MISE-EN-SCENE • In this scene we have the main character wearing a Ralph Lauren cap. This is iconography as it is the type...
EDITING TO BEGIN OUR FILM WE USE A FAST PACED MONTAGE OF THE CHARACTER GETTING DRESSED THIS IS USED TO MATCH THE PACE OF T...
×