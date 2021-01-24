Successfully reported this slideshow.
HARMANLANMIŞ ÖĞRENME ORTAMLARI • BEYZA NUR ERTÜRK • İNGİLİZCE ÖĞRETMENLİĞİ • DANIŞMAN: DOÇ. DR. AGAH TUĞRUL KORUCU
Harmanlanmış Öğrenme • Harmanlanmış öğrenme en sade tanımıyla geleneksel eğitim metodunun çevrimiçi eğitim materyalleriyle...
Harmanlanmış Öğrenme Hedefleri Kırsal kesimdeki öğrenme ortamlarına olanak sunabilme Öğrenmeyi daha geniş bir zaman dilimi...
Harmanlanmış Öğrenme Modelleri Rotasyon Model Esnek Model Seçimli Model Zenginleştirilmiş Model
Kurumsal Eğitimler İçin Harmanlanmış Öğrenme Modelleri Çapa Harmanla ma Modeli Kitap Sonu Harmanlama Modeli Alan Harmanla ...
Rotasyon Model • Öğretmenin talimatı ile bir sonraki etkinliğe geçilen modeldir. Örneğin, çevrimiçi eğitim ortamında başla...
Esnek Model • Bu modelde derslerin önemli kısımları çevrimiçi ortamda işlenir. • Öğrenciler, ihtiyaç duyduklarında ise öğr...
Seçimli Model • Bu modele göre işlenen dersin tamamı çevrimiçi ortamda işlenir ancak alınan diğer dersler yüz yüze eğitim ...
Zenginleştirilmiş Model • Öğrenciler sorumluluklarının büyük bir kısmını çevrimiçi ortamda yerine getirir. • Ancak yüz yüz...
Çapa Harmanlama Modeli • Ders, tanımlayıcı ve somut bir etkinlikle başlar. • Çevrimiçi kaynaklarla etkileşim, çevrimiçi öğ...
Kitap Sonu Harmanlama Modeli • Model, üç bölümden oluşur; web üzerinden planlama ve hazırlık, yüz yüze seminer, seminer so...
Alan Harmanlama Modeli • Daha profesyonel bir yaklaşımla çalışanların sürekli erişebilecekleri ve kendilerini geliştirebil...
Öğrenme Değişkenleri ve Harmanlaşmış Öğrenme Tasarımı • Alberts, Murray ve Stephenson harmanlanmış öğrenme ortamı tasarlar...
Farklı Öğrenme Durumları İçin Çeşitli Öğrenme Etkinlikleri • Yüz Yüze Canlı (Resmi) • Yüz Yüze Canlı (Gayri resmi) • Sanal...
KAYNAKÇA • Açık ve Uzaktan Öğrenme, Pegem Akademi, Editörler: Erkan Tekinarslan, Melih Derya Gürer • https://tr.wikipedia....
