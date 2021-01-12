HM311 Ab103417 ch04

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.orgahima.org Introduction to Information Systems for Health Information Technology Chapter 4: System Selection © 2020 American Health Information Management Association
  2. 2. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 2 Learning Objectives Identify the steps in the system selection process Develop the request for proposal Explain how the decision matrix will assist in the most appropriate selection for the healthcare entity Collect data to be used in the systems analysis process
  3. 3. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 3 Introduction, 1 System selection: Determining which information system will be purchased System development life cycle: Model used to represent the ongoing process of developing (or purchasing) information system
  4. 4. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 4 Introduction, 2 System development life cycle stages • Planning and analysis • Design • Implementation • Support and evaluation
  5. 5. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 5 Planning and Analysis Phase, 1 Information systems strategic planning • Process of identifying and assigning priorities to the application of information technology that will assist an organization in executing its business plans and achieving its strategic goals and objectives
  6. 6. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 6 Planning and Analysis Phase, 2 Planning Organizing the project Defining scope of project Systems analysis
  7. 7. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 7 Planning and Analysis Phase—Planning, 1 Importance of planning Lack of planning Steps • Conducting a feasibility study • Setting the budget • Setting the goals and objectives • Identifying the project manager and team • Obtaining buy-in from management and users
  8. 8. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 8 Planning and Analysis Phase—Planning, 2 Feasibility study • Does proposed system meet objectives? • Evaluates code, benefits, issues • Tangible benefits • Intangible benefits • Results of study determine if the facility should proceed
  9. 9. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 9 Planning and Analysis Phase—Planning, 3 Setting the budget • Selection and implementation expenses • Costs of maintain system • Software • Upgrading infrastructure • Hardware • Training • Renovations • Project management
  10. 10. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 10 Planning and Analysis Phase—Planning, 4 • Consultant expenses • Travel expenses Goals and objectives • Based on business goals • SMART methodology • Specific • Measurable • Attainable • Relevant • Time-based
  11. 11. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 11 Planning and Analysis Phase—Planning, 5 Project management • Formal set of principles and procedures that help control the activities associated with implementing a usually large undertaking to achieve a specific goal Project team • Represent multiple disciplines working on project Project manager
  12. 12. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 12 Planning and Analysis Phase—Planning, 6 Obtaining buy-in • Management support • Communication
  13. 13. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 13 Planning and Analysis Phase—Planning, 7 Change management: Formal process of introducing change, getting it adopted, and diffusing it throughout the healthcare facility Reduce fears Update staff on status
  14. 14. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 14 Planning and Analysis Phase—Planning, 8 Organization of project • Project • Specific objective • Series of activities • Defined start and stop dates • Deliverables
  15. 15. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 15 Project Team, 1 Membership varies Discuss project and issues H I M frequently on team Information systems project steering committee • Chief information officer
  16. 16. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 16 Project Team, 2 User task force Vendor role Consultant
  17. 17. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 17 Project Team, 3 Project manager • Budget • Resources • Negotiations • Schedule
  18. 18. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 18 Defining Scope of Project Project definition • Purpose • Link to business strategy • Goals and scope Scope creep
  19. 19. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 19 Project Plan Tasks to be performed • Components • Feasibility study • Resources • Design • Hardware and software procurement • Transition • Implementation • Support and evaluation
  20. 20. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 Project Management Tools Gantt chart Project evaluation and review technique chart Project plan Trouble tickets Status reports
  21. 21. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 21 Systems Analysis, 1 Collecting, organizing, and evaluating data on the healthcare facility and the information that it needs Functional requirements Internal scanning External scanning
  22. 22. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 22 Systems Analysis, 2 Tools to gather data • Questionnaire • Interviews • Structured • Unstructured • Semistructured • Observations • Flowcharts
  23. 23. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 23 Design Phase Build versus buy versus cloud computing
  24. 24. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 24 Design Phase—Cloud Computing, 1 Advantages • Collaboration • Speed • Mobility • Privacy and security • Decreased costs
  25. 25. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 25 Design Phase—Cloud Computing, 2 Disadvantages • Less control • Scheduling maintenance and upgrades • Rental
  26. 26. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 26 Design Phase—Build Built based on needs of organization Takes long time to develop Detailed planning required Long-term maintenance High development cost
  27. 27. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 27 Design Phase—Buy May not completely meet needs • Alpha site • Beta site
  28. 28. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 28 Design Phase—Integrated versus Interfaced Integrated • Designed to work together • Best of fit Interfaced • Interface • Best of breed
  29. 29. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 29 System Selection—Steps Request for information Request for proposal Evaluation of proposed I S Selection of I S Contract negotiation
  30. 30. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 30 System Selection Request for information (RFI) Request for proposal (RFP)
  31. 31. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 31 System Selection—RFP, 1 Letter of introduction • Bidders conference Information for potential vendors Description of system • Functional requirements • Mandatory • Desirable • Luxury
  32. 32. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 32 System Selection—RFP, 2 Required format Instructions Sample documentation/contract/resumes Vendor profile
  33. 33. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 33 System Selection—RFP, 3 Testing requirements System selection criteria Training requirements References
  34. 34. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 34 System Selection—Evaluation of Proposed Systems Onsite and online demonstrations Site visits Review of RFP Reference checks
  35. 35. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 35 System Selection—Selection Quantifiable method Point system Weighted decision matrix
  36. 36. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 36 System Selection—Contract Negotiation Contract team Win-win situation
  37. 37. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 37 System Selection—Contract Negotiation: Clauses, 1 Software license Delivery dates Warranties and guarantees Responsibilities of each party The state whose laws govern the contract
  38. 38. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 38 System Selection—Contract Negotiation: Clauses, 2 Cost Milestones for payment Force majeure Software in escrow Cancellation of contract
  39. 39. © 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 39 System Selection—Contract Negotiation: Clauses, 3 Version of software to be installed Penalties Acceptance testing Maintenance and updates Training Documentation

