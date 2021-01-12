HM311 Ab103417 ch05

Successfully reported this slideshow.
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.orgahima.org Introduction to Information Systems for Health Information Technology Chapter 5: System Im...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 2 Learning Objectives Identify the steps in system implementation Make recommendations for the test...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 3 Introduction—System Implementation Process of preparing and launching the information system (I S...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 4 Introduction—System Implementation Steps, 1 Site and space preparation User preparation Installin...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 5 Introduction—System Implementation Steps, 2 Screen design Reengineering processes Policy and proc...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 6 Introduction—System Implementation Steps, 3 Training Conversion Go-live System evaluation
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 7 Site and Space Preparation Physical location Data center
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 8 User Preparation Change management • Manage fear • Manage expectations • Get user involvement
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 9 Installing Hardware and Software Data center Other locations
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 10 Programming and Customization Programming Data conversion
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 11 User Configurations and Settings Settings configuration Tables
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 12 Screen Design, 1 Reasons for: • No single screen meets needs • Existing screen is not logical or...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 13 Screen Design, 2 Rules • Logical sequence • Left to right and top to bottom • Title • Control nu...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 14 Screen Design, 3 Graphical user interface Required fields
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 15 Reengineering Evaluating the way the healthcare facility does business in order to improve effic...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 16 Policy and Procedure Development and Documentation Update processes Maintenance of information s...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 17 Testing Plan, 1 Testing information system Cyclical process
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 18 Testing Plan—Types of Testing, 1 Interface Integration Application Documentation Conversion
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 19 Testing Plan—Types of Testing, 2 Training Volume Parallel Acceptance
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 20 Testing Plan, 2 Describes testing to be performed Test environment
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 21 Testing Documentation Trouble ticket
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 22 Training, 1 Training plan Learning curve Learning style Adult learning principles
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 23 Training—Planning for Training Trainer • Superuser Plan • When • Type
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 24 Training—Contents of Plan, 1 Schedule • 24/7/365 • Modules • Length of time • Timing Learning ob...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 25 Training—Contents of Plan, 2 Agenda Teaching tools Content Resources • Training materials
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 26 Training, 2 Train the trainer Conduct training Evaluate training Ongoing training Computer-assis...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 27 Training—Documentation Attendees Copies of training materials Objectives Competency test results
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 28 Conversion Convert data • Format or content
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 29 Go-Live Time start using new I S Go-live models • Phased • Pilot • Big bang Turnover strategies ...
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 30 Go-Live—Planning Initial support • Project team • Trainers Ongoing support • Help desk
© 2019 AHIMA ahima.org 31 System Evaluation Determines: • If I S functions as expected • What worked • What didn’t work Ro...
