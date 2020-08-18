Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
,..A8r rJUNTVERSITAS I(AIOLIK MUSI CIIAR] VERITAS ET SCIENTI{ NOBI6 LUMEN FAKUUIAS ILMU KESEHAIAN KEPUTUSAN DEK.A.N FAKI]L...
Menetapkan KESATU KEDUA Ketiga Tembusan 1. WakilDekanl 2. Wakil Dekan II I6mpus Budlan |1. Kol. Burlian Lrg; Suka Senang N...
v Lampiran 1 1. Ketua Pelaksana 1l Wakil Ketua m. Sekretaris I ry. Sekretaris II V. Bendahara I VI. Bendahara I VII. Seksi...
fuIrAs I(A'.LIK MU'I cI{ARrJVERITAS ET SCIENTIA NOBIS LU}IEN FAKUUIAS IIMU KESEHAfrAN Antonius Kartono,Amd.Kep,S.E (Koordi...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

SK PPK 206/2017

17 views

Published on

SK Peresmian Praktik Klinik

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

SK PPK 206/2017

  1. 1. ,..A8r rJUNTVERSITAS I(AIOLIK MUSI CIIAR] VERITAS ET SCIENTI{ NOBI6 LUMEN FAKUUIAS ILMU KESEHAIAN KEPUTUSAN DEK.A.N FAKI]LTAS ILMU KESEHATAN UMTERSMAS KATOLIK MUSI CEARITAS NOMOR os7lrUlF-XUt 1004/2 I 17 TENTANG KEPANTTIAAN PERESMIAN PRAKTIK KLINIK MAHASISWA FAKT]LTAS ILMU KE SEHATAN TAEUN AKADEMIK 201612017 DEKAN FAKULTAS ILMU KESEHATAN UMVERSITAS KATOLIK MUSI CHARTTAS, Menimbang bahwa guna kelancaran dan ketertiban dalam pelaksanaan Peresmian Praktik Klinik Mahasiswa Fakultas Ilmu Kesehatan Tahun Akademik 2ArcD0n perlu adanya kepanitiaan yang bertanggun g jawab; bahwa yang namanya tercanfum dalam lampiran Surat Keputusan ini dipandang mampu ditunjuk sebagai Panitia Peresmian Praltik Klinik Tahnn Akademik 201612017; bahwa untuk maksud di atas perlu diatur dan ditetapkan dengan Surat Keputusan. Mengingat 1. UU No. 23 tahun 1992 tentang Kesehatan; 2. UU Republik Indonesia No. 20 tahun 2003 tentang Sistem Pendidikan Nasional; 3. Peraturan Pemerintah No. 60 tahun 1999 tentang Pendidikan Tinggi; 4. Keputusan Menteri Kesehatan No. HK.00.06.2.4.3199 tentang Petunjuk Teknis Penyelenggarazn Pendidikan Jenjang Pendidikan Tinggi Pendidikan Tenaga Kesehatan. 5. Keputusan Menteri Pendidikan Nasional Republik Indonesia No. B2NDA00 l,r;ntang Pedoman Penyusunan Kurikulum Pendidikan Tinggi dan Penilaian Hasil Belajar Mahasiswa. Surat dari Ketua Pelaksana tanggal30 Januari 2017 tentang Permohonan SK Kepanitiaan. Memperhatikan I(ampus Burllan Il. Kol. Burlian Lrg; Suka Senang No. 204 I(m.7 Palembang 30152 Telp.+6271t-4t2806 Sumatera Selatan - Indonesia Website: www.ukmc.acid I Emall: rektorat@ukmc.ac.id r
  2. 2. Menetapkan KESATU KEDUA Ketiga Tembusan 1. WakilDekanl 2. Wakil Dekan II I6mpus Budlan |1. Kol. Burlian Lrg; Suka Senang No.204 Km.7 Falembang 30152 Telp.+627L1-4t2806 Sumatera Selatan - lndonesia Webslte : www.ukmc.ac.id I Email. : relrtorat@ukmc.ac.{d I,IKMUSICHARIJ VERITAS ET SCIENTIA NOBI8 LUMEN FAKUUIAS IIMU KESEHATAN MEMUTUSKAN : KEPUTUSAN DEKAN FAKULTAS ILMU KESEHATAN LTNIYERSITAS KATOLIK MUSI CI{ARTTAS TENTANG KEPANTTIAAN PERESMIAN PRAKTIK KLIMK MAHASISWA FAKULTAS ILMU KESEHATAN TAHUN AKADEMIK 201612017. Menunjuk nama-namayang tersebut dalam lampiran Surat Kepufusan ini sebagai Panitia Peresmian Praktik Klinik Mahasiswa Fakultas Ilmu Kesehatan Tahun Akademik 2016/2A17 . Surat Keputusan ini berlaku sejak tanggal ditetapkan dan berakhir setelah pelaporan kegiatan. Bila dikemudian hari terdapat kekeliruan dalam penetapan Surat Keputusan ini, rraka akan diperbaiki sebagaimana rnestinya. Ditetapkan di : Palembang. Pada tanggal : 02 Februari 2017 DEKAN TAS ILMU KESEHATAN SITANGGANG, S. Kep.,M.Kep 01
  3. 3. v Lampiran 1 1. Ketua Pelaksana 1l Wakil Ketua m. Sekretaris I ry. Sekretaris II V. Bendahara I VI. Bendahara I VII. Seksi - Seksi A. Acara B. Konsumsi C. Rohani lPaduan Suara D. Dekorasi Kampus Burllan Jl. Kol. Burlian Lrg. Suka Senang No.204 Km.7 Palembang 30152 Telp. +62 7tl-4t28o6 Sumatera Selatan - lndonesia r Website : www.ukmc.ac.id I Email : rektorat@ukrirc.ac.id UNTVERSITAS I{ATOLIK MUSI CHARITAS VERITAS ET SCIENTIA NOBI6 LUMEN FAKUUTAS ILMU KESEHATAN SK nomor 0 57 IIII/F -I<NIL}} 4 12 I 1 6 SUSUNAN P.A.NITIA PERESMIAN PRAKTIK KLINIK MAHASISWA FAKULTAS ILMU KESBHATAN TAIIUN AKADEMIK 20T6 NAfi Ns. Maria Tarisia Rini,M.Kep Maria Nur Aeni,SKM.,M.Kes Ns. Maria Resti Sulistyaningrum, S.Kep Ns. Novita Anggraini,S. Kep.,M.Kes Ns. Vausta Nurjanah, S.Kep., MAN Ns. Srimiyati,M.Kep 1. Ns. Venny Mayumi G,S.Kep (Koordinator) 2. Lidwina Septie CH,S.Si.T 3. iltru Misdeti,SsT 4. Ns. Sanny Frisca,M.Kep 5. Ns. Aprilia Susanty,S.Kep 6. Ns. Lilik Pranata,S.Kep.,M.Kes 7. Ns. Achmad Husaini,S.Kep.,M.Kes 1. Ns. Florentina Fika Maulidya, S.Kep (Koordinator) 2. Ns. Sri Indaryati,M.Kep 3. Sri Linda Hutabarat,S.Pd 4. Margaretha Haiti,S.Pd.,S.Kep.,M.Kes 5. Evi Yuniarti,SST.,M.Kes 1. Ns. M.K Fitriani Fruitasari,M.Kep (Koordinator) 2. Ns. Dhenny Koerniawan,M.Kep 3. Ayu Nina Mirania,SST.,M.Bmd 4. Mustika Sari Hutabarat,S.Si.T 5. Sisilia Puspita Ningrum,S.Kom 6. Exnatia Parini 7. Koor FIKes IIKMC 1. Ns. Bela Purnama Dewi,S.Kep (Koordinator) 2. Victoria Ire Tominik,S.Pd.,S.Kep.,M.Kes 3. Yohana Gesti LukitaNingsih,AMAK 4. Ns. Ketut Suryani,M.Kep
  4. 4. fuIrAs I(A'.LIK MU'I cI{ARrJVERITAS ET SCIENTIA NOBIS LU}IEN FAKUUIAS IIMU KESEHAfrAN Antonius Kartono,Amd.Kep,S.E (Koordinatod Ns. Honoratus Haris Pastiyanto,S.Kep Ns. Morlina Sitanggang,M.Kep Antonius Ferry Setyadi, S.Si (Koordinator) Markus Sapto Yunianto Antonius Ferry Setyadi, S.Si Tim Prodi 1. Stephanus Setyo Wibagso, M.Kom 2. Mahasisvya 1. Tiurma, S.Pd., S.Kep., M.Kes (Koordinator) 2. Pra Dian Mariadi,S.Si.,M.T 3. Ns. Yosepha Winda Handayani,S.Kep 4. Matius Heru Wibowo 5. Antonius Kartono,Amd.Kep.,S.E 6. Ns. Vincencius Surani,S.Kep 7. Mahasiswa {2orang) l. Sr. M. Modesta FCh (Koordinator) 2, Marieta Sudami,S.E 3. Cornelius Haris ?ratama 4 Helena Ayu Trisna 5. Tim Sanitasi (6 orang) Tim Satpam dan Provost (3 orang) l. Hendrik Sumiarsa (Koordinator) 2. Semua Sopir FIKes UMKA Musi Charitas 1. Fransiska Desiyanti,S.Kom 2. Ns. Honoratus Haris Pastiyanto,S.Kep Ditetapkan di : Palembang. Pada tan : 02 Februai2}l7 KESEHATAN F. Dokumentasi G. Animasi H. Somd System I. Penerima Tamu J. Perlengkapan dan Akomodasi Keamanan danParkir Transportasi M. Master Of Ceremony : 1. 2. 3. 1. 2. l. 2. K. L. D F Ihmpus Burllan fl. Kol.Burlian Lrg. Suka Senang No. 204 I(m.7 Palembang 30152 Telp. +52 7ll-412806 Sumatera Selatan - Indonesia Website : www.ukmc.ac.id I Email : rektorat'@ukmc.ac.id ANGGANG,S.Kep.,M.Kep

×