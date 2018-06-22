Successfully reported this slideshow.
Behavioral dimensions of the consumer market

For students of marketing

Behavioral dimensions of the consumer market

  1. 1. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill Behavioral Dimensions of the Consumer Market
  2. 2. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill When you finish this chapter, you should 6-2 Chapter’s Objectives 1. Understand the economic- buyer model of buyer behavior. 2. Understand how psychological variables affect an individual’s buying behavior. 3. Understand how social influences affect an individual’s and household’s buying behavior. 4. See why the purchase situation has an effect on consumer behavior. 5. Know how consumers use problem-solving processes. 6. Have some feel for how a consumer handles all the behavioral variables and incoming stimuli. 7. Understand the important new terms.
  3. 3. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill A Model of Buyer Behavior Purchase Reason Time Surroundings Purchase Situation Motivation Perception Learning Attitude Personality/Lifestyle Psychological Variables Family Social Class Reference Groups Culture Social Influence Problem-Solving Process Person Does or Does Not Purchase (Response) Marketing Mixes All Other Stimuli Person Making Decision
  4. 4. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill The PSSP Hierarchy of Needs Physiological Needs Safety Needs Social Needs Personal Needs
  5. 5. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill Drive Cues Response Reinforcement The Learning Process
  6. 6. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill Lifestyle Dimensions OpinionsOpinions InterestsInterests ActivitiesActivities ?????????????? ?????????????? ?????????????? ?????????????? ??????????????
  7. 7. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill Social Class Dimensions 1.5% 32% 12.5% 38% 16% Lower-middle class Upper-middle class Upper-class Lower-lower class Upper-lower (“working”) class
  8. 8. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill Purchase Situation Influences SurroundingsSurroundings TimeTime Purchase ReasonPurchase Reason ?????????????? ?????????????? ?????????????? ?????????????? ??????????????
  9. 9. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill Purchase SituationSocial Influences Psychological Variables Need-want Awareness Information Search Set Criteria Decide on Solution Purchase Product Routinized Response Postpone Decision Postpurchase Evaluation Response Feedback of information as attitudes Person making decision Marketing mixes All other stimuli The Consumer Problem Solving Process
  10. 10. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill Levels of Problem Solving Extensive Problem Solving Limited Problem Solving Routinized Response Behavior Involvement Continuum Low Involvement High Involvement Low involvement Frequently purchased Inexpensive Little risk Little information needed High involvement Infrequently purchased Expensive High risk Much information desired
  11. 11. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill The Adoption Process Awareness Interest Evaluation Trial Decision Confirmation
  12. 12. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill Relating the Processes Problem-solving steps 1. Becoming aware of or interested in the problem 2. Gathering information about possible solutions 3. Evaluating alterative solutions 4. Deciding on the appropriate solution 5. Evaluating the decision Adoption process steps Awareness and interest Interest and evaluation Evaluation, maybe trial Decision Confirmation Learning steps Drive Cues Response Reinforcement
  13. 13. For use only with Perreault and McCarthy texts. © The McGraw-Hill Companies, Inc., 1999 Irwin/McGraw-Hill Learning Cues Response Reinforcement Attitude Belief Expectation Psychographics Lifestyle Analysis Social Class Reference Group Opinion Leader Culture Economic Buyers Economic Needs Needs Wants Drive Physiological Needs Safety Needs Social Needs Personal Needs Perception Selective Exposure Selective Perception Selective Retention Extensive Problem Solving Limited Problem Solving Routinized Response Behavior Low-involvement Purchases Adoption Process Dissonance Key Terms

