Special children

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Prepared by: Orlando A. Pistan, MAEd-GC Psychology Instructor
Those who have one or more chronic physical, developmental, behavioral, or emotional conditions. They require health and r...
Special needs is a term used in clinical diagnostic and functional development to describe individuals who require assista...
1. ADHD 2. ASD 3. Down Syndrome 4. Intellectual Disability 5. Learning Disability 6. Cerebral Palsy
Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD is a disorder that makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and cont...
Symptoms: • Misses details • Distracted easily • Get bored quickly • Have trouble focusing on a task • Difficulty in organ...
Symptoms: • Fidgeting • Restlessness • Have difficulty sitting still • Talk constantly • Cant resist touching and playing ...
Autism Spectrum Disorder Autism spectrum disorder is a condition related to brain development that impacts a person’s soci...
• Do not point at objects even when intended to; • Do not look at objects when another person points at them; • Trouble re...
Trisomy 21 Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of all or part of a third copy of chromosome 21. Thi...
• Poor muscle tone • Short neck, with excess skin at the back of the neck • Flattened facial profile and nose • Small head...
Mental Retardation Intellectual disability (ID), is characterized by below-average intelligence or mental ability and a la...
Mild. IQ level of 51-70. (Educable) - Mental Age 8-12; learn to approximately 6th grade level. Moderate. IQ level of 26-50...
A neurological disorder in one of the basic psychological processes involved in understanding and using language, written ...
1. Dyslexia – a.k.a reading disorder, trouble understanding written words. 2. Dyscalculia – difficulty in doing and graspi...
Cerebral palsy (CP) is a disorder of movement, muscle tone and posture. It is caused by damage that occurs to the immature...
• Variations in muscle tone; • Stiff muscles; • Exaggerated reflexes; • Tremors; • Difficulty in swallowing; • Difficulty ...
Thank you for paying attention.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
8 views
Apr. 18, 2021

Special children

Lesson in Abnormal Psychology, Cognitive Psychology, Educational Psychology, Introduction to Psychology and General Psychology

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Special children

  1. 1. Prepared by: Orlando A. Pistan, MAEd-GC Psychology Instructor
  2. 2. Those who have one or more chronic physical, developmental, behavioral, or emotional conditions. They require health and related services of a type or amount beyond that is required by children generally.
  3. 3. Special needs is a term used in clinical diagnostic and functional development to describe individuals who require assistance for disabilities that may be medical, mental, or psychological.
  4. 4. 1. ADHD 2. ASD 3. Down Syndrome 4. Intellectual Disability 5. Learning Disability 6. Cerebral Palsy
  5. 5. Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder ADHD is a disorder that makes it difficult for a person to pay attention and control impulsive behaviors. He or she may also be restless and almost constantly active. Symptoms begin in childhood, and can continue through adolescence and adulthood. Types are: 1. Inattentive 2. Hyper-active-impulsive
  6. 6. Symptoms: • Misses details • Distracted easily • Get bored quickly • Have trouble focusing on a task • Difficulty in organizing thoughts • Loses things • Don’t seem to listen • Slow processing of information • Have trouble following directions
  7. 7. Symptoms: • Fidgeting • Restlessness • Have difficulty sitting still • Talk constantly • Cant resist touching and playing with objects • Noisy even when having activities • Impatient • Unaware about consequences of actions • Comments inappropriately
  8. 8. Autism Spectrum Disorder Autism spectrum disorder is a condition related to brain development that impacts a person’s social, emotional and communication skills. The disorder also includes limited and repetitive patterns of behavior. There is often nothing about how people with ASD looks like. Their IQ can range from gifted to severely challenged.
  9. 9. • Do not point at objects even when intended to; • Do not look at objects when another person points at them; • Trouble relating to others; • Avoids eye contact; • Unaware of others’ feelings; • Hates hugging or cuddling; • Very slow to respond; • Echolalia – repeating others’ words or phrases; • Trouble expressing their needs; • Repetitive actions; • Unusual reactions to what they smell, hear, taste, feel and look.
  10. 10. Trisomy 21 Down syndrome is a genetic disorder caused by the presence of all or part of a third copy of chromosome 21. This case is primarily caused by faulty cell division. It is usually associated with physical growth delays, mild to moderate intellectual disability, and characteristic facial features. This case is lifelong, and they can also shorten life expectancy.
  11. 11. • Poor muscle tone • Short neck, with excess skin at the back of the neck • Flattened facial profile and nose • Small head, ears, and mouth. • Upward slanting eyes, often with a skin fold that comes out from the upper eyelid and covers the inner corner of the eye. • Impulsive behavior • Poor judgment • Short attention span • Slow learning capabilities
  12. 12. Mental Retardation Intellectual disability (ID), is characterized by below-average intelligence or mental ability and a lack of skills necessary for day-to-day living. People with intellectual disabilities can and do learn new skills, but they learn them more slowly. Types: 1. Mild MR 2. Moderate MR 3. Profound MR
  13. 13. Mild. IQ level of 51-70. (Educable) - Mental Age 8-12; learn to approximately 6th grade level. Moderate. IQ level of 26-50. (Trainable) - Mental Age 5-8; cannot learn academic subjects in school. Profound. IQ level of 0-25. Many require life-long care and supervision and are often confined to institutions. Normal IQ: 85-115 Deficient IQ: 71-84
  14. 14. A neurological disorder in one of the basic psychological processes involved in understanding and using language, written words; and arithmetic concepts. A person with learning disability may exhibit difficulties in reading, writing, and understanding mathematical concepts. Learning disability is not caused by physical or mental illness, economic condition or cultural background.
  15. 15. 1. Dyslexia – a.k.a reading disorder, trouble understanding written words. 2. Dyscalculia – difficulty in doing and grasping numerical concepts. 3. Dysgraphia – a writing disability in which a person finds it hard to form letters, write within a defined space.
  16. 16. Cerebral palsy (CP) is a disorder of movement, muscle tone and posture. It is caused by damage that occurs to the immature, developing brain, most often before birth.
  17. 17. • Variations in muscle tone; • Stiff muscles; • Exaggerated reflexes; • Tremors; • Difficulty in swallowing; • Difficulty in speaking; • Difficulty in walking or not walking at all; • Visual and hearing impairment; • Seizure.
  18. 18. Thank you for paying attention.

×