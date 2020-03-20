Successfully reported this slideshow.
TRANSPORT SYSTEM Ms Asma Akbar Ali 2 Environment of Pakistan 2059/2 Ms. Asma Akbar Ali Educationist
Introduction Transport is when humans, animals and goods move or are moved from one place to another. Known as Passenger a...
Modes of Transport 1. Land (Road & Rail) 2. Air 3. Water 4. pipelines Ms Asma Akbar Ali 4
Traditional Transport Traditional , elephants, horses, donkeys and buffaloes have been used as land transport. Bullock car...
Examples of Traditional Transportation 1. Wooden rafts and boats for rivers, lakes 2. Animal Carts 3. Snow Sledges 4. Came...
Railway System in Pakistan 1. Administered by Federal Ministry of Railways . It has 228 passenger trains and 200 freight /...
Railway Gauges Gauge is the width of a railway track. This is kept in accordance to the distance between the wheels of the...
Type of Tracks  Single-track railway are trains that share same track for going both directions. So only one train at a t...
Advantages of Using Railway Services Ms Asma Akbar Ali 11 1. Less disrupt than road transport The trains that run on one t...
Contd… Advantages of Using Railway Services 3.Safer and comfortable for long distances There is convenience for passengers...
Disadvantages/Difficulties of Railway System 1. No door-to-door service ,only loads and off loads at railway stations and ...
Inefficiency of the railway Systems 1. Old worn out tracks 2. Mismanagement of funds 3. Operational inefficiency 4. Corrup...
Karachi Circular Railway Project Ms Asma Akbar Ali 15 KCR is a non-functional public transit system which served 1969 to 1...
Road Transport It is either Carpeted or Uncarpeted. Modern cemented roads are also called paved roads where as the old tra...
Advantages of Road Transport 1. Faster than railway, cheaper and quicker for shorter distances – e.g. bicycle, rickshaws, ...
Challenges /Disadvantages of Road Transport 1. It can be disturbed , delayed or stopped due to congestion of traffic and c...
Motorway Highway 6-lanes or 4 lanes One lane or 2 lanes Fuel and filling stations Fuel & Filling Stations Traffic Intercha...
National Highways (NHA ) Name Route Length in KM N- 5 National Highway /GT Road From Karachi to Turkham ( last town in Pak...
Motorways Ms Asma Akbar Ali 22 Motorways Route M - 1 Peshawar to Islamabad M – 2 Islamabad to Lahore M - 3 Pindi Bhattian ...
Total Road Network The total road-network in Pakistan is about 263,415 kms.  9,324 kms. (3.53%) is National Highways  2,...
Modern Road System 1. Lahore Metro Bus 2. Lyari Express Way project Ms Asma Akbar Ali 26
Air Transport System – Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Air is the fasted and most efficient mode of transport Airports i...
Advantages of Air Transport 1. It is the fast speed means of transport, and it carries urgent, perishable goods or high va...
Disadvantages /Challenges of Air Transport 1. Air transport is a costly service due to the dependency on high cost fuel , ...
Water Transport System Ship transport is mainly used for long routes and non- perishable cargo and it is mainly internatio...
Sea Ports Major Ports 1. Karachi Port 2. Port Qasim 3. Gawadar Port Other Ports 1. Ormara 2. Jiwani 3. Pasni Ms Asma Akbar...
Advantages of Ship transport 1. Low cost because the water way are natural highway which do not require any construction a...
Disadvantages of Ship Transport 1. Slowest mode of transport and therefore it cannot be used for urgent transportation 2. ...
Pipeline Transport 1. Pipeline transport is used to transport Liquids and gases or any other chemically stable substance l...
Advantages of Pipelines 1. can be laid through difficult terrains as well as under water. 2. It involves very low energy c...
Comparison on Modes of Transport Ms Asma Akbar Ali 40
  3. 3. Introduction Transport is when humans, animals and goods move or are moved from one place to another. Known as Passenger and freight Ms Asma Akbar Ali 3 Transportation Passenger Freight
  4. 4. Modes of Transport 1. Land (Road & Rail) 2. Air 3. Water 4. pipelines Ms Asma Akbar Ali 4
  5. 5. Traditional Transport Traditional , elephants, horses, donkeys and buffaloes have been used as land transport. Bullock carts, pulled by buffaloes and bullocks, are still in use today. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 5
  6. 6. Examples of Traditional Transportation 1. Wooden rafts and boats for rivers, lakes 2. Animal Carts 3. Snow Sledges 4. Camels 5. Horse Ms Asma Akbar Ali 6
  7. 7. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 7
  8. 8. Railway System in Pakistan 1. Administered by Federal Ministry of Railways . It has 228 passenger trains and 200 freight /cargo stations 2. Since 1993, The Pakistan locomotive Factory at Risalpur manufactures Railway engines, bogies and spare parts , It can produce two diesel-electric locomotives per month Ms Asma Akbar Ali 8
  9. 9. Railway Gauges Gauge is the width of a railway track. This is kept in accordance to the distance between the wheels of the railway engine. Three gauges are 1. Broad 2. Meter 3. Narrow The trains can only run on its respective gauge size and this mixture of gauges has caused the inability of the train system to function efficiently Ms Asma Akbar Ali 9
  10. 10. Type of Tracks  Single-track railway are trains that share same track for going both directions. So only one train at a time  Double-track railway has two track one for each direction (coming and going track)  The diesel-electric locomotives can run on any track but also have its own tracks. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 10
  11. 11. Advantages of Using Railway Services Ms Asma Akbar Ali 11 1. Less disrupt than road transport The trains that run on one track are usually not disrupted as is the case with road that gets congested due to the traffic and has to slow or divert its journey till the traffic is cleared. 2. Economical for bulky goods There is more passenger and cargo room in train bogies than road (e.g. lorry or buses or cars) . The cost of cargo is comparatively lower in train that the road. Moreover because it is stocked inside the cargo bogies there is lesser risk of damage and theft.
  12. 12. Contd… Advantages of Using Railway Services 3.Safer and comfortable for long distances There is convenience for passengers because there are sleeping berths and washroom services and bogies for family . Food is available and sold inside the trains . There are less jerk or bumps as compared to Road Transport. 4. Protection from Damage The cargo is protected from sun, rain, wind, dust, etc. The trains operate regularly. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 12
  13. 13. Disadvantages/Difficulties of Railway System 1. No door-to-door service ,only loads and off loads at railway stations and cannot stop at intermediary points. 2. Service utility Slower then the road transport. Trains follow travel schedule that cannot be changed moreover stations are mainly Located far from cities so there is dependency for connecting road transportation to reach destination. In long journey there is risk of theft when travelling through isolated areas because there is limited policing or security systems . Ms Asma Akbar Ali 13
  14. 14. Inefficiency of the railway Systems 1. Old worn out tracks 2. Mismanagement of funds 3. Operational inefficiency 4. Corruption & Overstaffing 5. Poor reservation system 6. Lack of technical staff 7. Limited maintenance 8. Lack of up-gradation Ms Asma Akbar Ali 14
  15. 15. Karachi Circular Railway Project Ms Asma Akbar Ali 15 KCR is a non-functional public transit system which served 1969 to 1999 Revival efforts : Several feasibility studies have been conducted and announcements that have seen no success. Timeline of announcements 24 March2003 09 March 2005 30 April 2010 09 April 2012 08 August 2012 30 September 2017 18 January 2018 20 February 2020 Overview Transit type Commuter rail Number of lines 3 Number of stations 23 rail Headquarter s Karachi, System length 50 Km Track gauge 1,676 mm (5 ft 6 in)
  16. 16. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 16
  17. 17. Road Transport It is either Carpeted or Uncarpeted. Modern cemented roads are also called paved roads where as the old tracks are the Muddy unpaved roads Ms Asma Akbar Ali 17
  18. 18. Advantages of Road Transport 1. Faster than railway, cheaper and quicker for shorter distances – e.g. bicycle, rickshaws, bikes etc so affordable than rail 2. Delivers Door to Door 3. It is flexible available round the clock service – no fixed schedules like railway e.g. emergency ambulances, taxis. 4. Can use extensive road networks both paved and unpaved even on rugged landscape like the route from Islamabad to Murree. 5. Private and public services is available whereas trains are not privately owned ,Open up employment opportunities e.g. TCS, Bullock carts, Careem andMs Asma Akbar Ali 18
  19. 19. Challenges /Disadvantages of Road Transport 1. It can be disturbed , delayed or stopped due to congestion of traffic and can be delayed or stopped by climate and weather conditions- fogs, land slides, snowfall can block roads for days and months 2. The cost varies depending on the fuel price, It becomes expensive for long distances 3. It cannot drive safely through mountainous areas. 4. Creates pollution- affects health of people and scenic beauty of the area. 5. Prone to accidents due to different modes and types of transporters on the road Ms Asma Akbar Ali 19
  20. 20. Motorway Highway 6-lanes or 4 lanes One lane or 2 lanes Fuel and filling stations Fuel & Filling Stations Traffic Interchanges /intersections No Traffic interchanges / Inter sections Fixed speed e.g. heavy transport vehicles 80 -100/km/h 120/km/h for light transport No Fixed Speed limit Flyover, Underpass & Service road Only Service roads No U – turn, No Railway crossing U – Turns and Railway Crossing Motorway Police Highway Police Ms Asma Akbar Ali 20 Modern Road Ways
  21. 21. National Highways (NHA ) Name Route Length in KM N- 5 National Highway /GT Road From Karachi to Turkham ( last town in Pakistan Afghanistan border) via Lahore and Peshawar 1756 N – 25 RCD Highway Karachi to Khuzdar and Quetta to Chaman 813 N – 35 Karakoram Highway Extends from Hassanabdal to Khunjerab and to Xinjiang in china via Gilgit 806 N -55 Indus HighWay Connects the districts on the west side of the river Indus. Karachi to Peshawar via Kotri, Shikarpur, DG khan and Kohat 1264 N-10 Makran Coastal Highway Karachi to Gwadar 653 Ms Asma Akbar Ali 21
  22. 22. Motorways Ms Asma Akbar Ali 22 Motorways Route M - 1 Peshawar to Islamabad M – 2 Islamabad to Lahore M - 3 Pindi Bhattian to Faisalabad M – 4 Faisalabad to Multan M- 5 Multan – Dera Ghazi Khan ( Not Completed ) M - 9 Hyderabad to Karachi
  23. 23. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 23 National Highway
  24. 24. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 24 Motorway
  25. 25. Total Road Network The total road-network in Pakistan is about 263,415 kms.  9,324 kms. (3.53%) is National Highways  2,280 kms is Motorways (0.87%) Ms Asma Akbar Ali 25
  26. 26. Modern Road System 1. Lahore Metro Bus 2. Lyari Express Way project Ms Asma Akbar Ali 26
  27. 27. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 27
  28. 28. Air Transport System – Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority Air is the fasted and most efficient mode of transport Airports in Pakistan 1. Jinnah International Airport - Karachi 2. Benazir Bhutto International Airport – Islamabad 3. Allama Iqbal International Airport – Lahore 4. Peshawar International Airport -Peshawar 5. Quetta International Airport – Quetta 6. Multan International Airport – Multan 7. Gwadar International Airport – Gwadar Ms Asma Akbar Ali 28
  29. 29. Advantages of Air Transport 1. It is the fast speed means of transport, and it carries urgent, perishable goods or high value and low volume cargo. 2. It has long term investment because railways and road transport need regular maintenance on construction and maintenance of road whereas Air needs no construction of routes 3. The cargo is safely locked in the separate storage and a strict system of screening and packing is followed which makes it safe 4. It is free from physical barriers like mountains, rivers and valleys 5. Preferred mode for Natural and medical emergencyMs Asma Akbar Ali 29
  30. 30. Disadvantages /Challenges of Air Transport 1. Air transport is a costly service due to the dependency on high cost fuel , and the services offered are also high cost and luxurious which makes its travel cost expensive and not affordable by all. 2. Air transport is prone to accidents since it requires high technical operational management even a small mistake can cause large damage e.g. crash 3. There is risk of hijacking and therefore it requires very technically efficient security system 4. The schedules are affected by weather conditions and flights are delayed and export deliveries can be delayed that leads to poor reputation and hence reduction in International relations ( trade) Ms Asma Akbar Ali 30
  31. 31. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 31
  32. 32. Water Transport System Ship transport is mainly used for long routes and non- perishable cargo and it is mainly international since it connects the trading countries through its water way. Many variety of heavy cargo and other chemicals, petroleum products such as coal, iron ore, are transported by this mode. Commercial shipping is operated by Karachi Port Trust (KPT) and Pakistan National shipping Co-orporation (PNSC) Ms Asma Akbar Ali 32
  33. 33. Sea Ports Major Ports 1. Karachi Port 2. Port Qasim 3. Gawadar Port Other Ports 1. Ormara 2. Jiwani 3. Pasni Ms Asma Akbar Ali 33
  34. 34. Advantages of Ship transport 1. Low cost because the water way are natural highway which do not require any construction and maintenance. Moreover, the cost of operation of the inland water transport is much lower compared to the other means and thus it is the cheapest mode of transport . 2. It can large quantity ,heavy and bulky cargo 3. It is a safer means of transport because the risks of accidents and breakdowns is very less. 4. Refrigerating and other facilities are available so it is used for export of canned fishes, which is a value added good 5. Containerization is done therefore cargo is not damaged 6. It is not effected by climate and also Arabian sea/warm water route is open throughout the year.Ms Asma Akbar Ali 34
  35. 35. Disadvantages of Ship Transport 1. Slowest mode of transport and therefore it cannot be used for urgent transportation 2. It can only load and offload at the ports and so it is dependent on land transport to deliver at destination Ms Asma Akbar Ali 35
  36. 36. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 36
  37. 37. Pipeline Transport 1. Pipeline transport is used to transport Liquids and gases or any other chemically stable substance like crude and refined petroleum and fuels such as natural gas and bio-fuels including sewage, slurry, and water. 2. Pipelines are useful for transporting water for drinking or irrigation over long distances Ms Asma Akbar Ali 37
  38. 38. Advantages of Pipelines 1. can be laid through difficult terrains as well as under water. 2. It involves very low energy consumption and little maintenance is required . 3. Are safe, accident-free and environmental friendly. Disadvantages of pipelines 1. Used only for a few fixed points and its capacity cannot be increased once it is laid. 2. It is difficult to make security arrangements for pipelines. 3. Underground pipelines cannot be easily repaired and detection of leakage is difficult. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 38
  39. 39. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 39 PRACTICE AND LEARN
  40. 40. Comparison on Modes of Transport Ms Asma Akbar Ali 40
  41. 41. Ms Asma Akbar Ali 41 PRACTICE AND LEARN

