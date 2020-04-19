Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ms.Anu Sebastian: B.Pharm; M.Pharm Assistant Professor, Dept. Of Pharmacology Nirmala College Of Pharmacy Muvattupuzha,Ern...
 While at rest, a healthy adult averages 12 breaths a minute,with each inhalation & exhalation moving about 500ml of air ...
 Tidal Volume: The volume of one breath.,i.e 500ml.  Inspiratory Reserve Volume: It is the additional volume of air that...
Residual Volume: It is the volume of air that remains in the lungs following a maximal expiration .It can be expelled only...
 Functional residual capacity: Sum of residual volume and expiratory reserve volume. For Males: 1200ml + 1200 ml= 2400 ml...
Lung volumes & capacities
  1. 1. Ms.Anu Sebastian: B.Pharm; M.Pharm Assistant Professor, Dept. Of Pharmacology Nirmala College Of Pharmacy Muvattupuzha,Ernakulam,Kerala
  2. 2.  While at rest, a healthy adult averages 12 breaths a minute,with each inhalation & exhalation moving about 500ml of air into and out of the lungs.  Spirometer/Respirometer: The apparatus used to measure the volume of air exchanged during breathing & respiratory rate.  Spirogram: The record of spirometer.Inhalation is recorded as an upward deflection & exhalation as downward deflection.  The Minute Ventillation(MV): the total vol. of air inhaled & exhaled each minute. MV = Respiratory rate * Tidal volume =12 breaths/min* 500ml/breath =6 litres/min
  3. 3.  Tidal Volume: The volume of one breath.,i.e 500ml.  Inspiratory Reserve Volume: It is the additional volume of air that can be inhaled into the lungs by a forced inspiration after a normal inspiration. For adult male : 3100ml For adult male : 1900 ml  Expiratory Reserve Volume: It is the volume of air that can be exhaled from the lungs by forced expiration after a normal expiration. For adult male: 1200 ml For adult female: 700 ml
  4. 4. Residual Volume: It is the volume of air that remains in the lungs following a maximal expiration .It can be expelled only by opening the thoracic caviy. For Males: 1200ml For Females: 1100 ml LUNG CAPACITIES  Lung capacities are combinations of specific lung volumes.  Inspiratory capacity = Sum of tidal volume and Inspiratory reserve volume. For males: 500 ml+ 3100 ml=3600ml For females: 500ml + 1900ml= 2400 ml
  5. 5.  Functional residual capacity: Sum of residual volume and expiratory reserve volume. For Males: 1200ml + 1200 ml= 2400 ml For Females: 1100ml + 700 ml= 1800ml  Vital Capacity : Inspiratory reserve volume + Tidal volume + Expiratory reserve Volume For Males: 4800 ml For Females: 3100 ml  Total Lung capacity = Vital capacity + Residual Volume. For Males: 4800 ml + 1200 ml =6000 ml For Females: 3100 ml + 1100 ml =4200 ml
  6. 6. THANK YOU

