11-4 Passive Gerunds

Section A
Some gerunds can have an active form and a passive form. active form of gerund I enjoyed driving around town. (= I drove a...
Some gerunds can have an active form and a passive form. passive form of gerund I enjoyed being driven around town. (= I w...
We use a passive form when we want to focus on what happens rather than the person or thing that performs the action. I re...
Section B
Remember: We can use the word being in different ways in a sentence. He isn’t being honest. She was being silly. Being can...
Being can be a helping verb in a passive form. He is being treated for an infection. I wasn’t being told the truth.
Being can be an active form of a gerund. My brother apologized for being late.
Being can be an passive form of a gerund. I remember being told that story.
