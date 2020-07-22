The living world Class XI

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Unit 1 Diversity in the living world THE LIVING WORLD Chapter-1 Prepared By- Anita Mishra, Birla Balika Vidyapeeth, Pilani
Characteristics of living organism  Cellular Organization  Metabolism  Growth  Reproduction  Consciousness/ Response ...
CELLULAR ORGANIZATION Cellular organisation of the body is the defining feature of life forms. The organisms are of 2 ki...
METABOLISM  All organism are made of Biochemicals- of different sizes- macro/ micro-molecules.  The Biomolecules, which ...
GROWTH  All living organisms show growth either by multiplication or by increase in size. It is an irreversible increase ...
REPRODUCTION  Organism reproduce to produce progeny of their own kind to continue their race.  The organisms reproduce b...
CONSCIOUSNESS/ RESPONSE TO STIMULI  Living organism- sense their surroundings or environment stimuli (physical, chemical ...
DIVERSITY OF LIVING WORLD  Biodiversity : Biodiversity refers to the variety of living species on Earth, including plants...
DIVERSITY OF LIVING WORLD  Plants Nomenclature - based on principles & criteria of ICBN (International Code for Botanical...
1. Biological Names are generally Latin & written in italics 2. First word represents genus & second word denotes specific...
TAXONOMY  Classification is based on characteristics of external & internal structure, cell structure, development, ecolo...
TAXONOMY Taxonomic Hierarchy : Classification is involves hierarchy of steps in which each step represents a rank or cate...
SPECIES  Group of individuals having fundamental similarities and & which can freely interbreed in nature are said to bel...
GENUS  Genus comprises a group of related species which has more characters in common in comparison to species of other g...
FAMILY  It has a group of related genera with less number of similarities Characterized on the basis of vegetative & repr...
ORDER  Assemblage of families which exhibit few similar characters  Similar characters will be less in number than genus...
CLASS  It includes all related orders having few similar characters. . E.g: class Mammalia includes order Primata (monkey...
PHYLUM/ DIVISION  It include classes with very few similarities Phylum Chordata includes classes fish, amphibia, reptilia...
KINGDOM  Highest category of taxonomy is Kingdom.
TAXONOMIC AIDS  Taxonomic studies of various species of plants, animals and other organisms- know bio- resources & divers...
HERBARIUM  Herbarium is a store house of collected plant specimens that are dried, pressed and preserved on sheets.  Spe...
ZOOLOGICAL PARK  Zoological Parks are the places where wild animals are kept in protected under human care.  Learn food ...
TAXONOMIC KEY A taxonomic key is a device that biologists use to figure out what unknown organisms actually are. The key i...
