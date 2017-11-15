Synthesizing Sources for an Synthesis Paper

Synthesizing Sources
We want to avoid this. How? A professor’s complaint . . .
Synthesizing Sources Assume your audience hasn’t read the articles you’re reading BUT Realize you only have a short space ...
Writing Argumentative Paragraphs • All argumentative paragraphs should have: – An introduction – A body – A conclusion • T...
Paragraphs need to be ordered • A paragraph needs to have an entrance and an exit. • The introduction is your entrance, an...
Paragraphs need to be coherent • Paragraphs need to be ordered around points. • In your introduction, you can set up one o...
Claim • A claim should be exploratory and not explanatory. • Here is a bad claim: “Some people accuse Lebron James of bein...
Don’t just write a claim that introduces one piece of research or states a quote. That is the sign of a “C” (or lower) pap...
Introducing Outside Sources See pp. 19 – the end of the course packet
Overarching principles • Research should be introduced, explained, and justified. – For any piece of research, you need to...
Don’t • Just list facts • Just describe research • Just include quotes because you have to • Use weak verbs
Bad Research Papers Are full of long and lengthy quotes OR Have research introduced with no rhyme or reason.
Bad Research Papers • Just introduce a bunch of facts • Try to fulfill the assignment by summarizing a bunch of sources • ...
Avoid . . . Overdescribing one source. Use your paragraphs to introduce at least two pieces of information and research.
Especially Avoid • According to Influences on Community College Students’ Educational Plan, authors found that students en...
• According to Influences on Community College Students’ Educational Plan, authors found that students entering community ...
• In a recent study, authors found that students entering . . . • Journalist David Kartz argues that today’s generation ha...
Bad Research Papers
Bad Research Papers
Do: Use Strong Verbs
Do: Introduce Authors as Authorities • Using research enhances your ethos – You are showing that you understand the issue ...
Do: Introduce authors as authorities According to a study done by the department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering...
Explain briefly who your authorities are • A recent interview with Brad Scioli, a five year NFL player who retired in 2004...
Claim: Synthesis • A claim should not merely set up a summary of an individual article. – Since you are writing a synthesi...
Paragraphs • Paragraphs should address more than one article. • Each paragraph should make a specific point, not merely su...
The first steps being taken in the fight against alcohol abuse in minors was a ban initiated at Virginia Tech University s...
The first steps being taken in the fight against alcohol abuse in minors was a ban initiated at Virginia Tech University s...
A weak paragraph • The organic market has seen its ups and downs over the past couple of years. In most countries the orga...
A weak paragraph • The organic market has seen its ups and downs over the past couple of years. In most countries the orga...
While experts agree on the necessity of clean water, many disagree on how best to provide communities with safe water. One...
While experts agree on the necessity of clean water, many disagree on how best to provide communities with safe water. One...
Besides preparing students for 21st century jobs, other professors and experts within the education industry choose to foc...
Besides preparing students for 21st century jobs, other professors and experts within the education industry choose to foc...
• The new teen obsession with an array of social networking sites created the problem of cyber bullying. In a recent surve...
• The new teen obsession with an array of social networking sites created the problem of cyber bullying. In a recent surve...
Synthesizing Sources for an Synthesis Paper
Synthesizing Sources for an Synthesis Paper
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Synthesizing Sources for an Synthesis Paper

24 views

Published on

Synthesizing Sources for an Synthesis Paper

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
24
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Synthesizing Sources for an Synthesis Paper

  1. 1. Synthesizing Sources
  2. 2. We want to avoid this. How? A professor’s complaint . . .
  3. 3. Synthesizing Sources Assume your audience hasn’t read the articles you’re reading BUT Realize you only have a short space to explain the arguments to them AND Organize paragraphs to give a general idea of the argument
  4. 4. Writing Argumentative Paragraphs • All argumentative paragraphs should have: – An introduction – A body – A conclusion • The introduction should be about a sentence (maybe two) • The body should be about 7-8 sentences • The conclusion should be about a sentence or two • At no point should a paragraph be shorter than six sentences or longer than twelve.
  5. 5. Paragraphs need to be ordered • A paragraph needs to have an entrance and an exit. • The introduction is your entrance, and it should transition from the previous paragraph. • The conclusion is your exit, and it should tie together the paragraph and prepare the reader for the next one.
  6. 6. Paragraphs need to be coherent • Paragraphs need to be ordered around points. • In your introduction, you can set up one or two points that you are going to discuss. • The best way to think about the introduction is as a “claim.” • A solid claim sets up the structure of the paragraph. Every sentence needs to refer back to it in some way.
  7. 7. Claim • A claim should be exploratory and not explanatory. • Here is a bad claim: “Some people accuse Lebron James of being selfish.” • Here is another bad claim: “In Measure of a Champion by Phil Taylor, . . .” • Here is a better claim: “While some see Lebron as being selfish, others see him as being driven by greatness.”
  8. 8. Don’t just write a claim that introduces one piece of research or states a quote. That is the sign of a “C” (or lower) paper.
  9. 9. Introducing Outside Sources See pp. 19 – the end of the course packet
  10. 10. Overarching principles • Research should be introduced, explained, and justified. – For any piece of research, you need to explain: • Who it is • Why it’s important • Why it’s essential to your argument – There’s some exceptions, but they’re rare.
  11. 11. Don’t • Just list facts • Just describe research • Just include quotes because you have to • Use weak verbs
  12. 12. Bad Research Papers Are full of long and lengthy quotes OR Have research introduced with no rhyme or reason.
  13. 13. Bad Research Papers • Just introduce a bunch of facts • Try to fulfill the assignment by summarizing a bunch of sources • Have poorly chosen research that doesn’t apply to the overall topic. • Spend all the time explaining what research says rather than making an argument.
  14. 14. Avoid . . . Overdescribing one source. Use your paragraphs to introduce at least two pieces of information and research.
  15. 15. Especially Avoid • According to Influences on Community College Students’ Educational Plan, authors found that students entering community colleges with plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree were between 20%-60% more likely to lower their plans below a bachelor’s degree • In Kartz’s article The role of personal responsibility in health and weight control he makes a point that today’s generation has a lack of personal responsibility • In the journal article, Virtuous Cuts: Female Genital Circumcision in an African Ontology, written by Rogaia Mustafa Abusharaf, there is an emphasis on the primitive characteristics of female circumcision when he states “It became a conclusive validation of the view of the primitiveness of Arabs, Muslims and Africans, all in one blow.” Do not quote entire titles, especially if the title is long and wordy. This means nothing to your reader. Instead . . .
  16. 16. • According to Influences on Community College Students’ Educational Plan, authors found that students entering community colleges with plans to obtain a bachelor’s degree were between 20%-60% more likely to lower their plans below a bachelor’s degree • In Kartz’s article The role of personal responsibility in health and weight control he makes a point that today’s generation has a lack of personal responsibility • In the journal article, Virtuous Cuts: Female Genital Circumcision in an African Ontology, written by Rogaia Mustafa Abusharaf, there is an emphasis on the primitive characteristics of female circumcision when he states “It became a conclusive validation of the view of the primitiveness of Arabs, Muslims and Africans, all in one blow.” • In a recent study, authors found that students entering . . . • In article about health and personal responsibility, David Kartz argues that today’s generation has a lack of personal responsibility. • In a journal dedicated to African Medical Issues, Rogaia Mustafa Abusharaf shows there is an emphasis on the primitive . . .
  17. 17. • In a recent study, authors found that students entering . . . • Journalist David Kartz argues that today’s generation has a lack of personal responsibility. • In a journal dedicated to African Medical Issues, Rogaia Mustafa Abusharaf shows there is an emphasis on the primitive . . . Give information to your reader that will explain what kind of source it is, rather than who the author is (who your reader has likely heard of)
  18. 18. Bad Research Papers
  19. 19. Bad Research Papers
  20. 20. Do: Use Strong Verbs
  21. 21. Do: Introduce Authors as Authorities • Using research enhances your ethos – You are showing that you understand the issue beyond merely the most basic level. • Using research enhances your logos – You are showing that there are facts and statistics and scholarship that backs you up. • Using research enhances your exigence – You are showing that different authorities, scholars, and writers think your topic is important.
  22. 22. Do: Introduce authors as authorities According to a study done by the department of Environmental Sciences and Engineering at the University of North Carolina, these filters are extremely efficient because they require a “one-time purchase” and remained effective “long after implementation.” Notice that this paragraph summarizes the information about the study.
  23. 23. Explain briefly who your authorities are • A recent interview with Brad Scioli, a five year NFL player who retired in 2004 due to concussion-related injuries, sheds light on this mentality. • Kristen Kreibich-Staruch, a Chrysler safety employee, states “We had the father of a 16 year-old girl who’d had her license for three months and already had been in two crashes, and he still didn’t think she was a bad driver” Use that explanation to show what type of authority they are. This matters.
  24. 24. Claim: Synthesis • A claim should not merely set up a summary of an individual article. – Since you are writing a synthesis, you goal is to bring together several different viewpoints. – You should think of these as categories.
  25. 25. Paragraphs • Paragraphs should address more than one article. • Each paragraph should make a specific point, not merely summarize one piece of research. • Each paragraph should be organized around research, not just list research or explain what one article says.
  26. 26. The first steps being taken in the fight against alcohol abuse in minors was a ban initiated at Virginia Tech University schools newspaper. In an article from the Collegiate Time-Virginia Tech an unknown author notes “… a link between alcohol advertisement restrictions and reduced college binge drinking has occurred.” The author states that due to the correlation that has been found between ads and binge drinking “papers could not print ads for beer wine or mixed beverage unless the ads are in reference‟ to dining.” The ban was taken to court and fought claiming it went against the first commandment. The opposing party stated that it’s the responsibility of the student to not succumb to small ads noted in the paper. It is important to note that the author states that the correlation of ads and alcoholic influence was sufficient for the ban in this case because the publication primarily targeted college student. This example has been used in countless counterarguments stating that bans of marketing only apply under certain conditions. The ban itself was surprising to many individuals but in no way did it determine that ads are primarily to blame for drinking nationwide.
  27. 27. The first steps being taken in the fight against alcohol abuse in minors was a ban initiated at Virginia Tech University schools newspaper. In an article from the Collegiate Time-Virginia Tech an unknown author notes “… a link between alcohol advertisement restrictions and reduced college binge drinking has occurred.” The author states that due to the correlation that has been found between ads and binge drinking “papers could not print ads for beer wine or mixed beverage unless the ads are in reference‟ to dining.” The ban was taken to court and fought claiming it went against the first commandment. The opposing party stated that it’s the responsibility of the student to not succumb to small ads noted in the paper. It is important to note that the author states that the correlation of ads and alcoholic influence was sufficient for the ban in this case because the publication primarily targeted college student. This example has been used in countless counterarguments stating that bans of marketing only apply under certain conditions. The ban itself was surprising to many individuals but in no way did it determine that ads are primarily to blame for drinking nationwide. The first sentence only sets up one piece of evidence. The whole paragraph only summarizes one piece of evidence. The evidence doesn’t really work as a part of a larger point. The research isn’t really persuasive (a college newspaper? What does it prove), so it seems like the author is just including it because he/she has to.
  28. 28. A weak paragraph • The organic market has seen its ups and downs over the past couple of years. In most countries the organic sales were dropping until this current year of 2013. In the UK and Britain they began to see a decline in the organic market in the early 2000s. The author Rob Johnston reports that “less than 1 percent of the food sold in Britain is organic.” It seems that decline didn’t stop sliding over the next five years. According to the Author Joseph Mercola who quoted The Guardian states “Sales of organic products have been falling since the credit crunch first bit in late 2008”. However, the news started to spread of the new found benefits of organic products and the outcome was substantial to the organic market. According to the author Henry Miller the organic market started to rise, in 2013 “the global market for organic food alone now reportedly” exceeds “60 billion annually.” This new found rise in the organic market may be the result of news stations, and magazine companies advertising organic foods.
  29. 29. A weak paragraph • The organic market has seen its ups and downs over the past couple of years. In most countries the organic sales were dropping until this current year of 2013. In the UK and Britain they began to see a decline in the organic market in the early 2000s. The author Rob Johnston reports that “less than 1 percent of the food sold in Britain is organic.” It seems that decline didn’t stop sliding over the next five years. According to the Author Joseph Mercola who quoted The Guardian states “Sales of organic products have been falling since the credit crunch first bit in late 2008”. However, the news started to spread of the new found benefits of organic products and the outcome was substantial to the organic market. According to the author Henry Miller the organic market started to rise, in 2013 “the global market for organic food alone now reportedly” exceeds “60 billion annually.” This new found rise in the organic market may be the result of news stations, and magazine companies advertising organic foods. • This paragraph has a broad claim (“ups and downs”) • Its evidence is not presented in an interesting way. • None of the authors are clearly introduced. • There is no analysis, so nothing is really done with all this information that is presented.
  30. 30. While experts agree on the necessity of clean water, many disagree on how best to provide communities with safe water. One of the many proposed solutions is the transportation of bulk water. In the past, water was shipped by “converted vegetable oil tankers” (Shipping Bulk Water), but this method is inefficient in comparison to newer methods. Transporting water by barge is more cost effective than by tankers, yet even more efficient are bladders. Bladders carry water in “cigar-shaped bags” “made of thick polyurethane material.” These are dragged to their destination where they remain offshore and provide water by acting as temporary reservoirs (Shipping Bulk water). While this may be a viable course of action for countries that border bodies of water, for inland regions, boiling water is often a recommended course of action to purify it. Boiling water is an easy way to “provide safe household drinking water” especially in the prevention of diarrheal diseases (Gilman). According to the Washington State Department of Health, “boiling is the safest way to purify water” and water should be boiled for at least one minute to ensure that it is purified. A problem with this approach is that it may not be efficient enough for a family to keep up with fuel costs. Since economic means is an issue with providing enough resources and fuel to purify water, more research has been done in the areas of using renewable energy to drive water purification. A strong paragraph
  31. 31. While experts agree on the necessity of clean water, many disagree on how best to provide communities with safe water. One of the many proposed solutions is the transportation of bulk water. In the past, water was shipped by “converted vegetable oil tankers” (Shipping Bulk Water), but this method is inefficient in comparison to newer methods. Transporting water by barge is more cost effective than by tankers, yet even more efficient are bladders. Bladders carry water in “cigar-shaped bags” “made of thick polyurethane material.” These are dragged to their destination where they remain offshore and provide water by acting as temporary reservoirs (Shipping Bulk water). While this may be a viable course of action for countries that border bodies of water, for inland regions, boiling water is often a recommended course of action to purify it. Boiling water is an easy way to “provide safe household drinking water” especially in the prevention of diarrheal diseases (Gilman). According to the Washington State Department of Health, “boiling is the safest way to purify water” and water should be boiled for at least one minute to ensure that it is purified. A problem with this approach is that it may not be efficient enough for a family to keep up with fuel costs. Since economic means is an issue with providing enough resources and fuel to purify water, more research has been done in the areas of using renewable energy to drive water purification. The Claim sets up two points of view that the paragraph examines. Here is one way to provide communities with safe water, backed up by evidence. Here is another way to provide communities with safe water, backed up by evidence.
  32. 32. Besides preparing students for 21st century jobs, other professors and experts within the education industry choose to focus on the benefits that teachers and students receive as part of the one-to-one computing initiative. As Jason Johnson stated, “students have taken control of their own education,” thereby benefiting the teachers, but ultimately themselves (p. 73). He further states that “a computer provides a platform for children to teach themselves and instill a personal commitment to lifelong learning” (p. 72). Sue Stidham further conveys the significant impact that this initiative has had on students and teachers by stating that the quality of homework has improved. She feels that students are using their time more wisely and “ten minutes here and there” results in a higher quality of work (p. 54). Both Stidham and James provide valuable insight with regard to how much the one-to-one computing initiative can benefit both teachers and students. Making a commitment to lifelong learning and learning the importance of the quality of work at an early age are also essential skills for the 21st century business world. A strong paragraph
  33. 33. Besides preparing students for 21st century jobs, other professors and experts within the education industry choose to focus on the benefits that teachers and students receive as part of the one-to-one computing initiative. As Jason Johnson stated, “students have taken control of their own education,” thereby benefiting the teachers, but ultimately themselves (p. 73). He further states that “a computer provides a platform for children to teach themselves and instill a personal commitment to lifelong learning” (p. 72). Sue Stidham further conveys the significant impact that this initiative has had on students and teachers by stating that the quality of homework has improved. She feels that students are using their time more wisely and “ten minutes here and there” results in a higher quality of work (p. 54). Both Stidham and James provide valuable insight with regard to how much the one-to-one computing initiative can benefit both teachers and students. Making a commitment to lifelong learning and learning the importance of the quality of work at an early age are also essential skills for the 21st century business world. The Claim sets up an overall argument that the rest of the paragraph follows through. Here is one piece of research that expands on that point. Here is another piece of research that expands on that point. Here is analysis that brings them together.
  34. 34. • The new teen obsession with an array of social networking sites created the problem of cyber bullying. In a recent survey Bulent Dilmac defines a cyber-bully as a person who “facilitates deliberate and repeated harassment or threat to another” (2).Dilmac goes on to discuss the differences between traditional bullying and cyber bullying by claiming that cyber bullies can be anonymous and can target any and all students. Catherine Dwyer, a professor at Pace University, discusses the issues of privacy and trust on social networking sites. Dwyer argues that because the Internet keeps a record of everything, people chose more carefully what to display to the public. Yet they cannot control what another person might post on their profile (4).Sarah Zay, a journalist for USA Today, writes about what she describes as a “wall” that the Internet creates for bullies to hide behind. This wall allows bullies to attack without consequences because no one can see the effect of the harmful words. The new increase in social networks has not only changed the ways that people communicate, but it has changed the ways that people insult by providing a faceless means to attack another person. The more information that a person displays on their profile, the more ammunition the bully can obtain in order to fire their insults. And because the Internet is less personal, the bullies feel that they can be more vicious without any punishment. It has now become easier to insult someone because you don’t have to attack in person and you can use their own information that they post against them. But does this negative aspect really outweigh the advantages of social networking? A strong paragraph
  35. 35. • The new teen obsession with an array of social networking sites created the problem of cyber bullying. In a recent survey Bulent Dilmac defines a cyber-bully as a person who “facilitates deliberate and repeated harassment or threat to another” (2).Dilmac goes on to discuss the differences between traditional bullying and cyber bullying by claiming that cyber bullies can be anonymous and can target any and all students. Catherine Dwyer, a professor at Pace University, discusses the issues of privacy and trust on social networking sites. Dwyer argues that because the Internet keeps a record of everything, people chose more carefully what to display to the public. Yet they cannot control what another person might post on their profile (4).Sarah Zay, a journalist for USA Today, writes about what she describes as a “wall” that the Internet creates for bullies to hide behind. This wall allows bullies to attack without consequences because no one can see the effect of the harmful words. The new increase in social networks has not only changed the ways that people communicate, but it has changed the ways that people insult by providing a faceless means to attack another person. The more information that a person displays on their profile, the more ammunition the bully can obtain in order to fire their insults. And because the Internet is less personal, the bullies feel that they can be more vicious without any punishment. It has now become easier to insult someone because you don’t have to attack in person and you can use their own information that they post against them. But does this negative aspect really outweigh the advantages of social networking? The Claim defines the issue: Cyber- bullying. Here is one author who clarifies what cyber-bullying is. Here is another author who defines what Cyberbullying is. Followed by some analysis that asks questions about the rest of the paper.

×