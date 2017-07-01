пр Про SOC: Зачем это надо и когда начать думать про строительство

Когда пора начать думать о строительстве SOC и зачем это надо? Прозоров Андрей, CISM Руководитель экспертного направления ...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 2 — У нас, когда долго бежишь, непременно попадаешь в другое место. — Ну, а здесь, зна...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Очень много СЗИ… 3 CyberEdge: 2017 Cyberthreat Defense Report
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Solar JSOC flash report 2016 4
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Типовые атаки и реагирование на них 5
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Прогнозы Gartner 6 • By 2020, 60% of enterprises' information security budgets will be...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Все больше тех.мер в Compliance и требований по уведомлению об инцидентах 7 • ЦБ РФ: Н...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 8 Чем обычно занимается ИБ?
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Системный и комплексный подход к ИБ 9
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Чем занимается ИБ? 10 Операционная деятельность Проектная деятельность (ИБ и ИТ) Управ...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Приоритеты ИБ 11
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Чем занимается ИБ? 12 Операционная деятельность Проектная деятельность (ИБ и ИТ) Управ...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 13 Алиса, это пудинг. Пудинг, это Алиса.
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 SANS и MITRE про SOC 14 Security Operations Center (SOC) - A team primarily composed o...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Особенности SOC (Security Operations Center) 15  Направления РЕГУЛЯРНОЙ деятельности:...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Почему SOC стал популярен? 16 • Идея безопасности 24х7 с фокусом на реагирование на ин...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 17 — Нельзя поверить в невозможное! — Просто у тебя мало опыта, – заметила Королева. –...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Когда можно думать о SOC? 18 • Высокие риски ИБ –> нужна реальная ИБ • Есть поддержка ...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Можно ли обойтись без SOC? 19 Да, можно…
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Можно ли обойтись без SOC? 20 Но с конкретной сущностью («SOC») работать удобнее: • Вы...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 21 Модели SOC • Тип I: Внутренний (собственный) SOC • Тип II: Общий (ведомственный) SO...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Тип I Тип II Тип III Причина выбора Наличие ресурсов и желание все делать самостоятель...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 23 — Она всегда давала себе хорошие советы, хоть следовала им нечасто.
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Где брать вдохновение для построения SOC? 24 • PMBOK и PRINCE2 • Большие гайды по SOC:...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 25 Лучший способ объяснить – это самому сделать.
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 SOC: Люди, процессы, технологии, знания 26
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 27 Если бы каждый человек занимался своим делом, Земля бы вертелась быстрее.
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Еще вариант ролей для SOC 28 1 линия 2 линия 3 линия • Специалист по взаимодействию с ...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Группа Мониторинга ИБ Структура команды Solar JSOC 29 Руководитель JSOC Группа эксплуа...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 1я линия Solar JSOC 30
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70  SOC – это люди! Необходима выделенная команда SOC  Начинать стоит с 2-3 человек 1й ...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 32 Делать ей было совершенно нечего, а сидеть без дела, сами знаете, дело нелегкое.
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Процессы SOC. Да, их больше, чем кажется 33 • Инвентаризация и контроль конфигураций •...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Процессы / Функции ГосСОПКА 34 • Инвентаризация информационных ресурсов • Выявление уя...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 C чего начать: Процессы 35  Набор процессов будет зависеть от целей SOC и порядка вза...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 36 — Скажите, пожалуйста, куда мне отсюда идти? — А куда ты хочешь попасть? — ответил ...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Технологии SOC 37 Мониторинг и СЗИ Автоматизация и управление • SIEM: HPE ArcSight ESM...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 C чего начать: Технологии 38 • Тщательно выбираем SIEM, его потом ОЧЕНЬ сложно заменит...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 39 — Этой ужасной минуты я не забуду никогда в жизни. — Забудешь, если не запишешь
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Методологии и знания SOC 40  Правила корреляции  Фиды (feeds)  Инструкции и памятки...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Threat Intelligence в JSOC 41 • Opensource базы • Репутационные базы вендоров и других...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 C чего начать: Знания 42 • Знания необходимо накапливать… Фиды, фиды, фиды… • Правила ...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 43 План, что и говорить, был превосходный: простой и ясный, лучше не придумать. Недост...
solarsecurity.ru +7 (499) 755-07-70 Начните с этого… 44 На следующую неделю  Изучите доступные материалы про SOC  Верхне...
Спасибо за внимание! Прозоров Андрей, CISM Мой блог: 80na20.blogspot.com Мой твиттер: twitter.com/3dwave Моя почта: a.proz...
