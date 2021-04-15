Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Observation Lab Ana Barrera
Target • This store is clean and lots of light coming in • Super inviting • Color scheme red, which attracts costumers • T...
Walmart • It’s a big store with lots of things going on • A little less clean than target • Employees are everywhere which...
Forever 21 • Huge store with tons of cloths • Employee at the door greeting • A lot of light and a lot of windows • Super ...
Kohls • Huge store with a lot of departments • Clean and inviting • Employees are really nice and came to ask if I needed ...
Winco • One entrance and one exit only • Huge selection of cheaper groceries • First thing you see is discounted items • L...
CVS • Smells fresh and super clean • First thing I saw was make up • It is mostly older people getting their medicines • P...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Education
5 views
Apr. 15, 2021

Observationlab 210415152625

School project

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Observationlab 210415152625

  1. 1. Observation Lab Ana Barrera
  2. 2. Target • This store is clean and lots of light coming in • Super inviting • Color scheme red, which attracts costumers • There is music and it makes me feel welcomed • Lots of families, family oriented • Everyone loves target and the browse for an average of an hour
  3. 3. Walmart • It’s a big store with lots of things going on • A little less clean than target • Employees are everywhere which is nice in case I had a question • Cheaper prices which I like • It is a little loud with all the kids running around • Family oriented as well • Lots of different departments
  4. 4. Forever 21 • Huge store with tons of cloths • Employee at the door greeting • A lot of light and a lot of windows • Super inviting • The music in the background is nice and soft • Mostly girls in their teens or twenties • Deals are first thing when you walk in
  5. 5. Kohls • Huge store with a lot of departments • Clean and inviting • Employees are really nice and came to ask if I needed help • Costumers browsing for an average of an hour and a half • Families, lots of kids • Things are arranged by department of house and by gender and ages. • Designer cloths for cheap
  6. 6. Winco • One entrance and one exit only • Huge selection of cheaper groceries • First thing you see is discounted items • Lots of families and couples in their twenties • Needs attention with cleaning • Employees are super nice and helpful • Employees make it welcoming • The structure makes it easy and efficient to navigate
  7. 7. CVS • Smells fresh and super clean • First thing I saw was make up • It is mostly older people getting their medicines • People are on a mission and not browsing • Average time is about 20 minutes • Very quick service • Employees were in uniform and looked good

×