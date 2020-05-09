Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Fate of Chlorophyll in degreening tissue Rubab Iqbal 2014-ag-834 Ph.D Scholar Department of Botany Assigment submitted to ...
Chlorophyll Chlorophyll is a green photosynthetic pigment found in plants, algae and cyanobacteria. It absorbs mostly the ...
 Introduction  The loss of green color in senescent leaves and ripening fruits is a spectacular natural phenomenon.  Al...
What enzyme breaks down chlorophyll? Chlorophyllase This is the enzyme that catalyzes chlorophyll by removing the phytol g...
 Chlorophyll degradation pathway  The pathway can be divided into two parts:  1. Early reactions with colored pigments ...
Reactions envolve in chlorophyll degradation Chl b to Chl a conversion Phytol removel Mg dechelation Phorbide a oxygenase ...
 Chlorophyll a and b differ in only one atom in a side-chain on the third carbon. In A, the third carbon is attached to a...
Structural Differences Between Chlorophyll a and b
Chlorophyll Degradation Mechanism Mg Dechelatase Chlorophylase Mg Dechelatase Chlorophyll Pheophorbide a  Chlorophylase r...
 pheophorbide oxygenase RCC Reductase  Pheophorbide a RCC pFCC  Pheophorbide oxygenase break the pi electron conjugatio...
 FCC-to-NCC isomerization  NCCs are the final catabolites  pFCC are further modified by unidentified hydroxylating enzy...
Fate of chlorophyll degradation
Fate of chlorophyll degradation
Fate of chlorophyll degradation
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Fate of chlorophyll degradation

28 views

Published on

the fate of chlorophyll in degreening tissue

Published in: Science
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Fate of chlorophyll degradation

  1. 1. Fate of Chlorophyll in degreening tissue Rubab Iqbal 2014-ag-834 Ph.D Scholar Department of Botany Assigment submitted to Dr. Anjum Zia
  2. 2. Chlorophyll Chlorophyll is a green photosynthetic pigment found in plants, algae and cyanobacteria. It absorbs mostly the blue and red portions of the electromagnetic spectrum. Degreening Degreening is the process of removing the green color (chlorophyll). Chlorophyll degradation When the chlorophyll breaks down, the green color disappears, and the yellow to orange colors become visible.
  3. 3.  Introduction  The loss of green color in senescent leaves and ripening fruits is a spectacular natural phenomenon.  Albert F. Woods addressed in the subject, “The destruction of chlorophyll by oxidizing enzymes” that chlorophyll could be readily converted by oxidation, into a yellow coloring matter, xanthophyll  In the fall, because of changes in the length of daylight and changes in temperature, the leaves stop their food-making process. The chlorophyll breaks down, the green color disappears, and the yellow to orange colors become visible.
  4. 4. What enzyme breaks down chlorophyll? Chlorophyllase This is the enzyme that catalyzes chlorophyll by removing the phytol group, which result in chlorophyllide formation. This enzyme is present in chloroplast. 1912,Arthur Stoll discover this enzyme
  5. 5.  Chlorophyll degradation pathway  The pathway can be divided into two parts:  1. Early reactions with colored pigments as substrates, ending with the synthesis of a ‘primary’ colorless, blue-fluorescing breakdown product, termed as pFCC. 2. pFCC -modifying reactions, typically ending with the non- enzymatic isomerization of modified FCCs to their respective NCCs inside the vacuole. Transfer of catabolites from senescent chloroplast to the vacuole is mediated by primary activated transport processes.
  6. 6. Reactions envolve in chlorophyll degradation Chl b to Chl a conversion Phytol removel Mg dechelation Phorbide a oxygenase Red chlorophyll catabolite reductase Demethylation at C13 Malonylation reaction at C8 FCC to NCC isomerization Localiztion of catabolites
  7. 7.  Chlorophyll a and b differ in only one atom in a side-chain on the third carbon. In A, the third carbon is attached to a methyl group whereas, in b the third carbon is attached to an aldehyde group  the conversion of Chl b to Chl a conversion are catalyzed by two different enzymes NADPH-dependent Chl b reductase and ferredoxin- dependent hydroxymethyl Chl reductase a. Convertion of Chl b to a
  8. 8. Structural Differences Between Chlorophyll a and b
  9. 9. Chlorophyll Degradation Mechanism Mg Dechelatase Chlorophylase Mg Dechelatase Chlorophyll Pheophorbide a  Chlorophylase removes phytol side chain.  Magnesium dechelatase removes the magnesium from the chlorin macrocycle  The product of dechelation of chlorophyll a is pheophytin, Chlorophyll a with no magnesium.
  10. 10.  pheophorbide oxygenase RCC Reductase  Pheophorbide a RCC pFCC  Pheophorbide oxygenase break the pi electron conjugation and change the emmision properties to red, thus the red chlorophyll catabolite (RCC).  RCC reductase reduces a double bond and the product is primary flourecent chlorophyll catabolite formed
  11. 11.  FCC-to-NCC isomerization  NCCs are the final catabolites  pFCC are further modified by unidentified hydroxylating enzyme  When carrying free propionic acid group, FCCs are transported in the vacoule where they isomerize by a spontaneous acid catalyzed reaction to the corresponding non flourecent chlorophyll catabolites.

×