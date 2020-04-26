Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
TAYUTAY
Tayutay Paglayo sa karaniwang paggamit ng mga salita. May layuning maging maganda at kawili-wili ang pananalita.
Tayutay Matatalinhagang pananalita
PAGTUTULAD O SIMILE Paghahambing ng dalawang bagay na magkaiba ng anyo subalit may pagkakatulad na katangian.
TULAD NG ANIMO KATULAD NG ANAKI’Y PARANG KASING- KAWANGIS NG SING- PARIS NG PAGTUTULAD O SIMILE
PAGTUTULAD O SIMILE Sing-alat ng bagoong ang swerte ko ngayon. Para kang latang walang laman.
PAGTUTULAD O SIMILE Ga-poste na si Maria ngayon. Animo hangin ang paglipas ng oras.
PAGWAWANGIS O METAPORA Paghahambing ng dalawang bagay ngunit tuwiran ang ginagawang paghahambing.
PAGWAWANGIS O METAPORA Pating ‘yan sa tubig! Kapag mas amoy-paa ang bagoong, mas masarap!
PAGWAWANGIS O METAPORA Ikaw ay isang tala sa aking paningin. Ang ginoo ang susi sa kasong inihain ko.
PAGMAMALABIS O HYPERBOLE Pagpapalabis sa normal upang bigyan ng kaigtingan ang nais ipahayag.
PAGMAMALABIS O HYPERBOLE Pakiramdam ko’y nasa loob ako ng freezer sa lamig dito Baguio! Timba-timba ang pawis niya.
PAGMAMALABIS O HYPERBOLE Bumaha ng handa sa kanilang tahanan noong kaarawan ng kaniyang ina.
PAGMAMALABIS O HYPERBOLE Nalaglag ang puso niya sa tuwa nang malamang nakapasa sa pagsusulit.
PAGSASATAO O PERSONIPIKASYON Paglilipat ng katangian ng isang tao sa mga walang buhay.
PAGSASATAO O PERSONIPIKASYON Yumuyugyog ang puno ng mangga. Tumatakbo ang oras. Lumilipad ang balita.
PAGSASATAO O PERSONIPIKASYON Lumilipad na naman ang isip ni Albert. Kumakaway ang mga bulaklak sa hardin.
PAGTAWAG O APOSTROPHE Isang panawagan o pakiusap sa isang bagay na tila ito ay isang tao.
PAGTAWAG O APOSTROPHE Isang panawagan o pakiusap sa isang tao na tila ba ito ay kaharap mo.
PAGTAWAG O APOSTROPHE Diyos Ama, ituro mo sa akin ang tamang daan. Ulan, ulan, kami’y iyong lubayan.
PAGTAWAG O APOSTROPHE O tukso, layuan mo ako! Paalam Europa! Bukas ay iiwan na kita.
PAGHIHIMIG O ONOMATOPOEIA Ang paggamit ng mga salitang kung ano ang tunog ay siyang kahulugan.
PAGHIHIMIG O ONOMATOPOEIA Dumagundong ang malakas na kulog na sinundan ng pagguhit ng matatalim na kidlat.
PAGHIHIMIG O ONOMATOPOEIA Kumalabog sa matigas na lupa ang bumagsak na kargamento mula sa trak.
Pag- uyam/BALINTUNA O IRONY Paggamit ng pag-uyam sa pamamagitan ng mga salitang parang pumupuri o dumadakila subalit ang n...
Pag- uyam/BALINTUNA O IRONY Ang ganda ng kanyang mga kamay, pwede mong gawing pangkudkod sa semento sa bahay.
Pag- uyam/BALINTUNA O IRONYNapakaganda niya, kapag nakatalikod. Tahimik sa bahay na ito, napakaraming nag- aaway.
PAGPAPALIT-TAWAG O METONYMY Gumagamit ito ng salita o mga salitang sa pagtawag o pagtukoy sa bagay o tao na pinatutungkula...
PAGPAPALIT-TAWAG O METONYMY Huwag mong lapastanganin ang puting buhok.
PAGPAPALIT-TAWAG O METONYMY Binato niya ng tinapay ang kaniyang nakasamaan ng loob.
ALUSYON Ang paggamit ng mga sanggunian mula sa kasaysayan, panitikan, pulitika, bibliya at iba pang aspekto ng buhay ng ta...
ALUSYON Sa husay ni Kiray sa pakikipaglaban, siya ang Athena ng kanilang purok.
ALUSYON Si Bonie ang Shakespeare ng aming unibersidad dahil sa angking talino sa larangan ng literatura.
PAGTANGGI O LITOTES Gumagamit ito ng salitang hindi o ‘di upang magpahayag ng hindi pagsang-ayon sa sinasabi.
PAGTANGGI O LITOTES Hindi sa pinangungunahan kita, pero malaki ka na, sana nama'y tigilan mo na ang pagbabarkada.
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Tayutay

43 views

Published on

Tayutay l Uri ng Tayutay - Pagtutulad, Pagwawangis, Pagmamalabis, Pagsasatao, Pagtawag, Paghihimig, Pag-uyam, Pagpapalit-Tawag, Alusyon, Pagtanggi

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Tayutay

  1. 1. TAYUTAY
  2. 2. Tayutay Paglayo sa karaniwang paggamit ng mga salita. May layuning maging maganda at kawili-wili ang pananalita.
  3. 3. Tayutay Matatalinhagang pananalita
  4. 4. PAGTUTULAD O SIMILE Paghahambing ng dalawang bagay na magkaiba ng anyo subalit may pagkakatulad na katangian.
  5. 5. TULAD NG ANIMO KATULAD NG ANAKI’Y PARANG KASING- KAWANGIS NG SING- PARIS NG PAGTUTULAD O SIMILE
  6. 6. PAGTUTULAD O SIMILE Sing-alat ng bagoong ang swerte ko ngayon. Para kang latang walang laman.
  7. 7. PAGTUTULAD O SIMILE Ga-poste na si Maria ngayon. Animo hangin ang paglipas ng oras.
  8. 8. PAGWAWANGIS O METAPORA Paghahambing ng dalawang bagay ngunit tuwiran ang ginagawang paghahambing.
  9. 9. PAGWAWANGIS O METAPORA Pating ‘yan sa tubig! Kapag mas amoy-paa ang bagoong, mas masarap!
  10. 10. PAGWAWANGIS O METAPORA Ikaw ay isang tala sa aking paningin. Ang ginoo ang susi sa kasong inihain ko.
  11. 11. PAGMAMALABIS O HYPERBOLE Pagpapalabis sa normal upang bigyan ng kaigtingan ang nais ipahayag.
  12. 12. PAGMAMALABIS O HYPERBOLE Pakiramdam ko’y nasa loob ako ng freezer sa lamig dito Baguio! Timba-timba ang pawis niya.
  13. 13. PAGMAMALABIS O HYPERBOLE Bumaha ng handa sa kanilang tahanan noong kaarawan ng kaniyang ina.
  14. 14. PAGMAMALABIS O HYPERBOLE Nalaglag ang puso niya sa tuwa nang malamang nakapasa sa pagsusulit.
  15. 15. PAGSASATAO O PERSONIPIKASYON Paglilipat ng katangian ng isang tao sa mga walang buhay.
  16. 16. PAGSASATAO O PERSONIPIKASYON Yumuyugyog ang puno ng mangga. Tumatakbo ang oras. Lumilipad ang balita.
  17. 17. PAGSASATAO O PERSONIPIKASYON Lumilipad na naman ang isip ni Albert. Kumakaway ang mga bulaklak sa hardin.
  18. 18. PAGTAWAG O APOSTROPHE Isang panawagan o pakiusap sa isang bagay na tila ito ay isang tao.
  19. 19. PAGTAWAG O APOSTROPHE Isang panawagan o pakiusap sa isang tao na tila ba ito ay kaharap mo.
  20. 20. PAGTAWAG O APOSTROPHE Diyos Ama, ituro mo sa akin ang tamang daan. Ulan, ulan, kami’y iyong lubayan.
  21. 21. PAGTAWAG O APOSTROPHE O tukso, layuan mo ako! Paalam Europa! Bukas ay iiwan na kita.
  22. 22. PAGHIHIMIG O ONOMATOPOEIA Ang paggamit ng mga salitang kung ano ang tunog ay siyang kahulugan.
  23. 23. PAGHIHIMIG O ONOMATOPOEIA Dumagundong ang malakas na kulog na sinundan ng pagguhit ng matatalim na kidlat.
  24. 24. PAGHIHIMIG O ONOMATOPOEIA Kumalabog sa matigas na lupa ang bumagsak na kargamento mula sa trak.
  25. 25. Pag- uyam/BALINTUNA O IRONY Paggamit ng pag-uyam sa pamamagitan ng mga salitang parang pumupuri o dumadakila subalit ang nais ay mangutya
  26. 26. Pag- uyam/BALINTUNA O IRONY Ang ganda ng kanyang mga kamay, pwede mong gawing pangkudkod sa semento sa bahay.
  27. 27. Pag- uyam/BALINTUNA O IRONYNapakaganda niya, kapag nakatalikod. Tahimik sa bahay na ito, napakaraming nag- aaway.
  28. 28. PAGPAPALIT-TAWAG O METONYMY Gumagamit ito ng salita o mga salitang sa pagtawag o pagtukoy sa bagay o tao na pinatutungkulan.
  29. 29. PAGPAPALIT-TAWAG O METONYMY Huwag mong lapastanganin ang puting buhok.
  30. 30. PAGPAPALIT-TAWAG O METONYMY Binato niya ng tinapay ang kaniyang nakasamaan ng loob.
  31. 31. ALUSYON Ang paggamit ng mga sanggunian mula sa kasaysayan, panitikan, pulitika, bibliya at iba pang aspekto ng buhay ng tao.
  32. 32. ALUSYON Sa husay ni Kiray sa pakikipaglaban, siya ang Athena ng kanilang purok.
  33. 33. ALUSYON Si Bonie ang Shakespeare ng aming unibersidad dahil sa angking talino sa larangan ng literatura.
  34. 34. PAGTANGGI O LITOTES Gumagamit ito ng salitang hindi o ‘di upang magpahayag ng hindi pagsang-ayon sa sinasabi.
  35. 35. PAGTANGGI O LITOTES Hindi sa pinangungunahan kita, pero malaki ka na, sana nama'y tigilan mo na ang pagbabarkada.

×