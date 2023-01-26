Successfully reported this slideshow.
Selling With Video – Your Guide to the Benefits of Video-Based Training

Jan. 26, 2023
Selling With Video – Your Guide to the Benefits of Video-Based Training

Jan. 26, 2023
Education

The power of video is working for a growing roster of organizations, whether working with a live mentor or scaling programs with artificial intelligence. Take advantage of this exclusive webinar to learn how to use video coaching to your advantage!

Selling With Video – Your Guide to the Benefits of Video-Based Training

  1. 1. 6TIPSTOTRANSFORM PERFORMANCE&BOOSTROI WITHVIDEO WEBINAREXCLUSIVE WITH DON SCHMIDT - WW SALES ENABLEMENT DIRECTOR, INSIDE SALES, MONGODB JANUARY 26, 2023 9:30 AM PT 12:30 PM ET 5:30 PM GMT MODERATOR: RAYVONNE CARTER WEBINAR PRODUCTION MANAGER ELEARNING LEARNING
  2. 2. 03 Sponsored by: ELB Learning is a one-stop shop for creating and delivering better learning experiences. We offer a comprehensive suite of products and services to help you achieve your training goals, including tools for building learning games, VR training, eLearning courses, and video practice, as well as an LXP/LMS. We also offer strategy services, custom learning development, and staff augmentation.
  3. 3. Today’s Learning Goal • How to use video simulations to help learners practice and improve skills • How to get buy-in to incorporate video-based practice and coaching into a learning program • Discover how Artificial intelligence and Natural Language Processing provide learners with real-time feedback • Track ROI of video-based practice
  4. 4. 1. Identify Challenges 2. Establish Success Metrics 3. Launch Simulations 4. Establish Coaching Moments 5. Track Success 6. Message Success Six Tips to Transform Performance
  5. 5. Identify Challenges Tip #1
  6. 6. Conduct an Audit • Outside feedback • Sr. Management • Frontline Managers • Sellers • Customers • Review CRM and Tools’ Data • Advisory Boards
  7. 7. Content Renovation Content Creation Data-driven Coaching Targeted Training Leadership Development PIP Support Sales Metrics Activity Productivity Tools LMS Checks Become Data-driven with Health Cards Tableau Excel Google Sheets
  8. 8. Most Common Challenges • Managers stretched too thin to properly reinforce • Classroom-only scenarios are “one-and-done” • Milestone stop signs • No practicing • No coaching • No feedback
  9. 9. Establish Success Metrics Tip #2
  10. 10. Sales Leadership’s Hot Buttons Least Valuable • Classes trained • Attendance • Content library size • Content built • Evaluation scores • Testing scores • Certification • Time to first sale Most Valuable • Change and molding of behaviors to activity • Overall revenue $ • New business meetings held • Units sold • Average Sales Price • Share of wallet • New hire ramp speed to goal • Pipeline predictability • Improve quota performance • Time to close • Closing ratios within each sales stage • Customer retention • % of poor hires retrained • % of sellers on PIPs • Retention of top talent
  11. 11. Use Health Cards to Establish Seller KPIs
  12. 12. Use Health Cards to Establish Seller KPIs
  13. 13. Use Health Cards to Establish Seller KPIs
  14. 14. Launch Simulations Tip #3
  15. 15. Essential Delivery Methods Face-to-Face eLearning Webinar Guided Paths Virtual Coaching Learning Getting Unstuck Practice + Reinforcement
  16. 16. Onboarding Recruitment Leader Coaching MongoDB incorporates video- based coaching and practice at multiple milestones At Edmunds, we added video-based scenarios to seller candidate interviews At Edmunds, we spent as much time reviewing seller answers as reviewing manager coaching Main Uses of Video-based Practice + Coaching Everboarding MongoDB adds video-based coaching and practice into nearly every new training
  17. 17. Launching Simulations Trainer Seller Manager Seller
  18. 18. Language and Transcripts
  19. 19. Selling Existing Product HTV Hypothesis • Assignment will lift sales on a current product experiencing lackluster sales Test • Only tested 1/3 of team participated (RMs only) • Quick eLearning to review Value Prop • Submitted their pitches to their managers Validate
  20. 20. Establish Coaching Moments Tip #4
  21. 21. Types of Coaching Moments • Manager/Trainer • Written feedback • Score • Video feedback • Kinesthetically complete a task with screenshare • Artificial Intelligence Tools
  22. 22. Artificial Intelligence
  23. 23. AI Analysis • Average Pace • Word Count • Total Time spent • Time spent talking • Time spent paused/quiet
  24. 24. AI Transcription Visualization • The language spoken is automatically detected & the transcript is generated • English • Chinese • French • German • Japanese • Korean • Spanish
  25. 25. Artificial Intelligence Example
  26. 26. The Future of Natural Language Process
  27. 27. NLP Solves • Sentiment Analysis • Machine Translation • Question Answering • Text Summarization • Text Classification • Text-to-Speech • Speech Recognition
  28. 28. How NLP Works
  29. 29. NLP Learning
  30. 30. Trainer Seller 1st Line Manager 2nd Line Manager Dig Deeper with Simulations
  31. 31. Track Successes Tip #5
  32. 32. Kirkpatrick’s 4 Levels of Learning
  33. 33. Message Success Tip #6
  34. 34. Use Health Cards to Establish Seller KPIs
  35. 35. Use Health Cards to Establish Seller KPIs 60-days post training 2x Increase in profiles viewed per day 100% of sellers logged on
  36. 36. Selling Existing Product HTV Hypothesis • Assignment will lift sales on a current product experiencing lackluster sales Test • Only tested 1/3 of team participated (RMs only) • Quick eLearning to review Value Prop • Submitted their pitches to their managers Validate • RMs +203% MoM sales increase, SEs 33%, AEs 3% • Managers who coached experienced highest seller sales results • Unanticipated learning: most managers didn’t realize that they were directing, not coaching
  37. 37. 1. Identify Challenges 2. Establish Success Metrics 3. Launch Simulations 4. Establish Coaching Moments 5. Track Success 6. Message Success Six Tips to Transform Performance
  38. 38. WW Sales Enablement Director, Inside Sales MongoDB Don Schmidt /in/deanoflearning/ Website Webinar Production Manager elearning Learning Rayvonne Carter /in/rayvonnecarter/ elearninglearning.com Q&A

