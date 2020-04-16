Successfully reported this slideshow.
SJM College of Pharmacy, Chitradurga Prepare By, AdarshaBP Ass Professor(Pharmacognosy) SJM College of Pharmacy 1 PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
ENZYME BIOTECHNOLOGY - METHODS OF ENZYME IMMOBILIZATION AND APPLICATION: Enzymes: Natural proteins produced by living orga...
• As direct pharmaceutical products, such as in the treatment of enzymatic deficiency caused by various genetic disorders....
Enzyme Immobilization: Defn- Restriction or prevention of movement or mobility of enzymes in a fixed space. Need or Advant...
Solid Supports:
Methods of Immobilization: Physical Methods Chemical Methods a)Adsorption b)Entrapment c)Micro encapsulation a) Covalent B...
a) Adsorption/Carrier-bonding method: • Adsorption of enzymes to outer surface of the support. • Simple and widely used on...
• Enzymes can be easily separated from support by some change i.e Ph, Ionic changes or temperature • Prepared by easily mi...
Methods of Adsorption: 1) Static process 2) Dynamic batch process 3) Reactor loading process 4) Electrode position process
Advantages: • No pore diffusion limitation • Easy • No reagents required • Minimum activation steps • Cheap • Less disrupt...
Disadvantages: • Desorption • Less efficient • Physiological condition weaken the bond
b) Entrapment method: Enzymes are Physically Entrapped inside the porous matrix Covalent or Non Covalent bond Water solubl...
Example • 3-5% Sodium aginate is prepared in H2O • Yeast cell is added to above solution • Taken in the Syringe • 5 % Cal....
1. Enzymes in gels 2. Enzymes in Fibres 3. Enzymes in microcapsules- Formed by monomer such as Polyamide and calcium algin...
Advantages • Faster method • Cheap • Easy to practice at a small scale • Less chance of conformational changes in enzyme D...
c) Microencapsulation: • Done by enclosing the enzymes in membrane capsules. • Capsule will be made up of semi permeable m...
Advantages: • Cheap & Simple method • Large quantity of enzymes can be immobilizes in encapsules. Disadvantages: • Pore si...
a)Covalent bonding: • This method involves the formation of covalent bonds between the chemical groups in enzyme and to th...
• Important functional groups of the enzyme that provide chemical groups to form covalent bonds with support or carrier ar...
• Carriers or supports commonly used for covalent bonding are: (a). Carbohydrates: Eg. Cellulose, DEAE cellulose, Agarose ...
• Methods of covalent bonding (1). Diazoation: Bonding between amino group of support and tyrosil or histidyl group of enz...
Advantages of covalent bonding: (a). Strong linkage of enzyme to the support (b). No leakage or desorption problem (c). Co...
Disadvantages of covalent bonding (major problem with covalent bonding): (a). Chemical modification of enzyme leading to t...
b) Cross linking/ Copolymerization: This method don't uses the supporting material Instead poly functional reagents are us...
ENZYME BIOTECHNOLOGY - METHODS OF ENZYME IMMOBILIZATION AND APPLICATION:

  1. 1. SJM College of Pharmacy, Chitradurga Prepare By, AdarshaBP Ass Professor(Pharmacognosy) SJM College of Pharmacy 1 PHARMACEUTICAL BIOTECHNOLOGY
  2. 2. ENZYME BIOTECHNOLOGY - METHODS OF ENZYME IMMOBILIZATION AND APPLICATION: Enzymes: Natural proteins produced by living organisms( Bacterias, Plants & Animals) & Functioning as highly selective biochemical catalysts in converting one molecule into another. Speed up metabolic reactions.
  3. 3. • As direct pharmaceutical products, such as in the treatment of enzymatic deficiency caused by various genetic disorders. • Extraction of medicinally important compounds, such as heparin. • Manufacture of chemical pharmaceuticals where enzymes are used for the inter conversion of chemical intermediates or the removal of chiral components. • Research and development - especially in the field of molecular biology where almost all of the processes of nucleic acid • manipulation are performed using enzymes, such as restriction endonucleases and DNA polymerases. • Diagnostic procedures also frequently utilise enzymes - such as Enzyme Linked Immunosorbent Assays (ELISA), pregnancy and diabetic testing kits. • In the production of synthetic and semi-synthetic hormones and steroids.
  4. 4. Enzyme Immobilization: Defn- Restriction or prevention of movement or mobility of enzymes in a fixed space. Need or Advantages: • Reusability • Enhance the stability and efficiency • Can separate the enzyme after reaction • Economical • Can readily stop the reaction • In bio-catalysts • Process reduction
  5. 5. Solid Supports:
  6. 6. Methods of Immobilization: Physical Methods Chemical Methods a)Adsorption b)Entrapment c)Micro encapsulation a) Covalent Bonding b) Cross linking
  7. 7. a) Adsorption/Carrier-bonding method: • Adsorption of enzymes to outer surface of the support. • Simple and widely used one. • Physical binding- Weak forces(Van der wall) & Hydrogen bonding
  8. 8. • Enzymes can be easily separated from support by some change i.e Ph, Ionic changes or temperature • Prepared by easily mixing enzymes & adsorbant, Under appropriate Conditions • Supports used,  Mineral  Organic  Modified sepharose & ion exchange resins • Examples: Aluminium oxide, Clay & Starch, Coconut fibre
  9. 9. Methods of Adsorption: 1) Static process 2) Dynamic batch process 3) Reactor loading process 4) Electrode position process
  10. 10. Advantages: • No pore diffusion limitation • Easy • No reagents required • Minimum activation steps • Cheap • Less disruptive • Resistant to Proteolysis & Aggregation • No Conformational changes.
  11. 11. Disadvantages: • Desorption • Less efficient • Physiological condition weaken the bond
  12. 12. b) Entrapment method: Enzymes are Physically Entrapped inside the porous matrix Covalent or Non Covalent bond Water soluble polymer Pore size of the polymer-Concentration of polymers Examples: Gelatin, PAG, Agar, Alginate etc.
  13. 13. Example • 3-5% Sodium aginate is prepared in H2O • Yeast cell is added to above solution • Taken in the Syringe • 5 % Cal. Chloride is prepared in H2O • Add the solution taken in Syringe into Calcium chloride drop by drop • Beads will form Containing yeast cells • Yeast contain Invertase enzyme
  14. 14. 1. Enzymes in gels 2. Enzymes in Fibres 3. Enzymes in microcapsules- Formed by monomer such as Polyamide and calcium alginate
  15. 15. Advantages • Faster method • Cheap • Easy to practice at a small scale • Less chance of conformational changes in enzyme Disadvantages • Leakage of enzymes • Pore diffusion limitation • Not much used in Industry
  16. 16. c) Microencapsulation: • Done by enclosing the enzymes in membrane capsules. • Capsule will be made up of semi permeable membrane like nitro cellulose or nylon. • Effectiveness-stability of enzymes inside capsule.
  17. 17. Advantages: • Cheap & Simple method • Large quantity of enzymes can be immobilizes in encapsules. Disadvantages: • Pore size limitation • Only small substrate molecule could able to cross the membrane.
  18. 18. a)Covalent bonding: • This method involves the formation of covalent bonds between the chemical groups in enzyme and to the chemical groups on the support or carrier. • It is one of the widely used methods of enzyme immobilization. • Hydroxyl groups and amino groups of support or enzyme form covalent bonds more easily. • Chemical groups in the support or carrier that can form covalent bonds with support are amino groups, imino groups, hydroxyl groups, carboxyl groups, thiol groups, methylthiol groups, guanidyl groups, imidazole groups and phenol ring.
  19. 19. • Important functional groups of the enzyme that provide chemical groups to form covalent bonds with support or carrier are: 1. Alpha carboxyl group at ‘C’ terminal of enzyme 2. Alpha amino group at ‘N’ terminal of enzyme 3. Epsilon amino groups of Lysine and Arginine in the enzyme 4. β and γ carboxyl groups of Aspartate and Glutamate 5. Phenol ring of Tyrosine 6. Thiol group of Cysteine 7. Hydroxyl groups of Serine and Threonine 8. Imidazole group of Histidine 9. Indole ring of Tryptophan
  20. 20. • Carriers or supports commonly used for covalent bonding are: (a). Carbohydrates: Eg. Cellulose, DEAE cellulose, Agarose (b). Synthetic agents: Eg. Polyacrylamide (c). Protein carriers: Collagen, Gelatin (d). Amino group bearing carriers: Eg. amino benzyl cellulose (e). Inorganic carriers: Porous glass, silica (f). Cyanogen bromide (CNBr)-agarose and CNBr Sepharose
  21. 21. • Methods of covalent bonding (1). Diazoation: Bonding between amino group of support and tyrosil or histidyl group of enzyme. (2). Peptide bond: Bonding between amino or carboxyl groups of the support and that of the enzyme. (3). Poly functional reagents: Use of a bi-functional or multifunctional reagent (glutaraldehyde) which forms covalent bonds between the amino group of the support and amino group of the enzyme.
  22. 22. Advantages of covalent bonding: (a). Strong linkage of enzyme to the support (b). No leakage or desorption problem (c). Comparatively simple method (d). A variety of support with different functional groups available (e). Wide applicability
  23. 23. Disadvantages of covalent bonding (major problem with covalent bonding): (a). Chemical modification of enzyme leading to the loss of functional conformation of enzyme. (b). Enzyme inactivation by changes in the conformation when undergoes reactions at the active site.
  24. 24. b) Cross linking/ Copolymerization: This method don't uses the supporting material Instead poly functional reagents are used to create the cross linking between the enzymes. These reagents are react with enzymes and create the bridge or linkage b/w Enzymes which forms backbone to hold the enzymes. Ex; Glutaraldehyde, diazobenzidine, hexamethylene di isocynanate etc

